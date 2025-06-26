From paper book and typewriter lovers to those who swear by using a map and a compass, it turns out some people really live by the mantra "Oldie but goodie".

Whether it's because we're creatures of habit or want to collect vintage stuff , we just can't say goodbye to things that have newer and better alternatives nowadays. We were curious to find out what obsolete things folks still own and use , so we've scoured two Reddit threads and found the most interesting answers .

Others keep them for nostalgic reasons , and since CDs, DVDs, and wired earphones are becoming trendy again, they might be onto something. Like the Sony Walkman collector Mark Ip, who spent around $10k on the three Tiffany Walkmans he now owns.

If you're a nostalgic person, it's hard to say goodbye to things. Tech is no exception: according to a recent CNET survey , 31% of U.S. adults still have their old smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and other accessories because they aren't sure what to do with them.

#1 Knobs and buttons, especially in cars. Keep your d**n touch screens, I want tactile feedback.

RELATED:

#2 My iPod Classic. Still works like a charm and has my entire music library from high school. Pure nostalgia in my pocket.

#3 My DVD player (well blue ray really).



crazylittlemermaid:



My friends made fun of me for holding onto my DVD player and collection of DVDs. Then I was without internet for a month after moving (thanks comcast) and they stopped laughing. The DVD player saved me from a month of absolute boredom and watching things on my tiny phone screen. I've mostly packed the DVDs away at this point, but I refuse to actually get rid of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Nintendo 3DS that raised me better than my father (he is a piece of garbage).



otakugal15:



Still have my old DSLite and 2DS. I REFUSE to get rid of those because I still like to replay my old Pokémon games that are still not available on Switch.

#5 Watch.



Not decorative, just a cheap Casio Illuminator.



rboymtj:



Yea, I've looked onto smart watches and they're cool and all but I'm not giving up my gshock. I'm so used to not having to think about my watch that I don't want to have to charge the thing every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My turntable, showing my age but still got lots of vinyl.



TheNJGM:



Right there with you. Still have a pair of my old Technics 1200mk2 with hundreds of vinyl. Never giving them up.



Far_Section3715:



If it makes you feel better, vinyl is back and big.

#7 Books. Yes I use digital ones, mainly for travels, but there is something about paper books that is awsome.

#8 My walkman!



Badabbacus:



Went to a museum and saw a CD walkman behind glass and thought to my self I must be antique now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I still have my grandmother's waffle iron. The taste and shape of the waffles on it are incredible, no new waffle iron can make them. Quality and experience prevail.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I have all of my old gaming systems with games boxed up in my storage. Best part of it is my entire Disney Infinity collection. It is how I got my kids into gaming and I hope to play with grandkids one day.

#11 Map and compass when hiking. GPS is great, but relying on it is asking for trouble and you don't learn the ground in the same way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Wired headphones.



Better for environment. No battery to go dead. Can last decades.



Sound better. No reliance on bluetooth bandwidth.



Cheaper for better quality. Usually use the phone's own DAC instead of one being built in.



Plus the headphone jack is an open source multifunction port that can be used for loads of different functions.



We made a MASSIVE mistake by buying in to phones with no jack.

#13 A real, wall hung calendar. Keeps our family life organisation all in one place for all ages to see. Plus you're forced to 'go home and check the calendar' when making appointments/getting invited places, which just gives a bit of much needed time to stop, think and assess how best to keep the balance of time commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Old cables. They come in handy so frequently!



jim914:



I’m the same way I have used so many old cables as donors when I need wire to fix a broken wire! The plug from an old charger is like having a bar of gold laying around its almost impossible to find stores that sell replacement plugs anymore and online ordering is a joke need to buy 50 just to get the one needed!

#15 Pencil/pen and paper.



barredowl123:



Yep! I still keep a paper calendar in a little book that goes everywhere with me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My scanner/printer/fax that uses dry toner. I we don’t print much but it keeps on keeping on.

#17 My clock radio. And my radio scanner.



I like my regular old radio. It's what I have going most often if I'm readin g, or doing one of my hobbies. A local station alternates music with local news. And some important national news, but not a lot.



So I get music and hear what's going on in my local communities. I live rural, so the station covers events in the 3 small towns/cities around me. Who is winning in HS football, what my favorite Mexican restaurant just added to their menu. The fact that the local gun and rod club is having a breakfast social this coming Saturday. To be followed up with a skeet shoot contest among the youngsters. The Green Lake Bass club is having a fishing tournament next month. And Mr Johnson had got his ice house up for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 CD player and DVD player. If the internet/wifi/cellular goes down, you can’t watch your streaming services. However, actual DVDs will work. Pop one in and press play! No internet required for those!

#19 My game boy! Absolutely love the little guy, I've improved the screen and the shell but hardware wise it's all the old classic GBA goodness! Something about playing on actual hardware just makes me feel right.

#20 Apparently the use of USB Drives/flash drives??







I made a comment the other day about how I hate all the new laptops don't have USB ports. And no one around me uses them or flash drives anymore. I use them all the time!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My treadle sewing machine. It's like 100 years old and will probably outlast me and my siblings' kids.



When the power is out I can still sew.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My classic fountain pen.



Most_Art507:



I always use a fountain pen when I'm writing " proper" letters, if I'm writing notes I use a pencil.

#23 Dvd VHS player. I was able to digitize some VHS tapes of my childhood from some tapes my. Mom has had in her basement for almost 40 years.



The commercials are hilarious. 2 pizzas for 8? Nice.



Robin Williams on SNL. Classic. Simpsons from season 3.



Im excited to watch the 1982 superbowl ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Black rotary dial phone in the garage. Still working faithfully even during power outages.

#25 My beeper. I still think it makes me look important but good luck finding batteries these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My DSLR from 2011. Still shoots amazing pics even with its crop sensor.

#27 Apparently, MicroSD cards are outdated as everything tries forcing me to upload to The Cloud. Sc**w that noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I see a lot of people putting pen/pencil and paper.



My pick: typewriter



No electricity, looks neat and professional. You can type on note cards and envelopes without fiddling with a settings screen. Good way to disconnect if electronics distract you from working.



Biggest reason: it can be used where laptops can't because of security or EMI while still much faster than handwriting.

#29 A printer that you plug into a laptop with a cable to print something.



I have never had a printer that you need to use an app or wifi for that works, there's always an issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 A filing cabinet. I still get all my utility bills by mail and file them each month. So much easier to figure out how much I pay in utilities on average each year by pulling out the 12 latest bills and a calculator.

#31 The 20 year old multimeter.



mmbc168:



Multimeters are awesome! Works all the same and more durable than the new ones.

#32 N64.



leftintheshaddows:



Sometimes you just want to see the bad guys gun sticking through the door to show where he is hiding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 PSP (20yrs) and iPod nano 3rd (16yrs), both of which I still use daily. Did replace their batteries twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My dresser-sized Blaupunkt speakers and stereo system. The furniture is retro in appearance, the record player plays 78s AND 33s, and the radio picks up all kinds of foreign country stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My telegraph machine. But no one will answer me.

#36 My physical media:

Records

CDs

Games.

#37 Old school pencil sharpener. Nothing beats a freshly sharpened #2 pencil.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I've had the same alarm clock for 25 years. A few years ago I saw one absolutely identical for sale.

#39 Desktop PC. Some things I don't want to do on a small screen.

#40 Timing light. Haven’t used it in about 20 years and then needed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 2009 Mac Pro4,1.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Vcr, reel to reel player, games originally designed for win XP.

#43 My old iPod Nano that I unexpectably found a couple of weeks ago. Lost it 8/9 years ago, recently found it stuck in my drawer. It survived TWO movings!!! And was still working perfectly fine after I got a new cable. I'm not going to let it go of it anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Paper planners and notebooks. I love physically writing things down and it helps me remember things better.

#45 My computer mouse. I have a laptop. The touch pad for the cursor is awkward for me to use. My mouse is more comfortable. I am good with touch screens, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Old Sony MP3 Player.



It has 16GB of audio books on it.



An old Nokia 7 smart phone crammed with Spotify downloads. If I ever cancel Spotify I will never connect that phone to the internet again so the downloads cannot be deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 My '88 Chevy S10. It runs and drives without issues, which is all I need it to do.

#48 My old Crockpots. Those things cook.

#49 Bicycle.



Dutch btw, so it's a different ballgame for me. I see so many e-bikes, especially those fashionable fat-bikes, zip by. In such a hurry to get into an accident without a helmet. I'll stick to leaving on time on my oldfashioned 8-gear citybike, so I may take my time to enjoy the scenery along the ride, and stay out of trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Flip phones, arguments hit harder when you can slam it shut.

#51 My safety razor from 1963.



Close shave, no razor burn and blades cost pennies.

#52 Big a*s headphones , not falling for AirPod propaganda.

#53 80s-90s boombox. Get an aux cable and play your .flac files through that. Or just listen to the radio.





F**k your tiny, tinny phone speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 IPod.



I actually use it as a back up hard drive for key documents and important photos.

#55 My old Fender amp from the 60s', n' my 1962 Hagstrom series 1 guitar (sometimes called a "Kent").

#56 My POTS (plain old telephone service) line. Cell phones *can* sound really good, but in general have normalized poor and inconsistent quality sound. "You're breaking up" and "Can you hear me?" should never have become common phrases.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Winamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Plumb bob .. as a carpenter I see a lot of the younger guys using lasers on door frames and such. I still prefer my trusty plumb bob.

#59 If software counts, I still play Sid Meyers' Alpha Centauri multiple times a week.

#60 My 1948 Singer Featherweight sewing machine. That baby still sews like a dream.