Few sights in nature are as heartwarming as a mother with her young. Whether it’s a giraffe gently guiding her calf or a rhino keeping watch over her little one, these moments show the deep care and protection that exist in the wild.

In this new collection, photographer Joe Neely captures these bonds between mothers and their babies in their natural habitats. His images offer an intimate look at family life in the animal kingdom, reminding us of the beauty and tenderness found in nature.

More info: Instagram | jmneelyphotography.com | Facebook