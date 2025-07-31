Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Closes Down A Gaming Store After They Sold Dozens Of Swords To Her Son
Middle-aged woman with glasses standing outdoors with arms crossed, expressing concern related to gaming store swords issue.
Social Issues, Society

Mom Closes Down A Gaming Store After They Sold Dozens Of Swords To Her Son

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Moms might not wear capes, but this Redditor’s mother definitely earned one.

Back in the 90s, she stumbled upon something alarming—her 11-year-old son had a stash of knives and a dagger hidden in his room. After some digging, she discovered that a local shop had been selling these weapons to him. Furious, she marched over to confront the store owner.

But instead of apologizing, the owner brushed it off, claiming she could “do whatever she wanted” and daring her to “tell the news” if she didn’t like it.

Big mistake. That’s exactly what this mom did, and the way it all played out was pure legendary. Scroll down to see the full story and the original news footage.

RELATED:

    After discovering a local shop had sold weapons to her 11-year-old son, the mom decided to confront them

    Image credits:  sedrik2007/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But instead of apologizing, the owner dared her to call the news—so she did exactly that

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: flernata/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Howdy Print

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Howdy Print

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CasyD

    Watch the footage below

    Image credits: Howdy Print

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author revealed that his mother has since passed, but remained every bit as fierce until the very end

    Readers were in awe of her determination

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me get this straight. A woman found a business was engaged in illegal practises that could hurt children. Instead of going straight to the police, she spent weeks and weeks finding a journalist to expose the story. All the time she was searching for a journalist children were able to freely buy weapons. I'm sure she got a lot of satisfaction from being proved right. It's not the choice I would have made. I'd have gone straight to the police to report the crime.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    oleksandra-kyryliuk avatar
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    BoredPanda Staff
    Verified Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did file a police report, the TV presenter even mentioned it at the end of the video

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Just a local report news" they say. Oh you mean the only thing every parent watched backed then?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me get this straight. A woman found a business was engaged in illegal practises that could hurt children. Instead of going straight to the police, she spent weeks and weeks finding a journalist to expose the story. All the time she was searching for a journalist children were able to freely buy weapons. I'm sure she got a lot of satisfaction from being proved right. It's not the choice I would have made. I'd have gone straight to the police to report the crime.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    oleksandra-kyryliuk avatar
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    BoredPanda Staff
    Verified Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did file a police report, the TV presenter even mentioned it at the end of the video

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Just a local report news" they say. Oh you mean the only thing every parent watched backed then?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entitled People
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entitled People
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entitled People Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT