Mom Closes Down A Gaming Store After They Sold Dozens Of Swords To Her Son
Moms might not wear capes, but this Redditor’s mother definitely earned one.
Back in the 90s, she stumbled upon something alarming—her 11-year-old son had a stash of knives and a dagger hidden in his room. After some digging, she discovered that a local shop had been selling these weapons to him. Furious, she marched over to confront the store owner.
But instead of apologizing, the owner brushed it off, claiming she could “do whatever she wanted” and daring her to “tell the news” if she didn’t like it.
Big mistake. That’s exactly what this mom did, and the way it all played out was pure legendary. Scroll down to see the full story and the original news footage.
After discovering a local shop had sold weapons to her 11-year-old son, the mom decided to confront them
Image credits: sedrik2007/Envato (not the actual photo)
But instead of apologizing, the owner dared her to call the news—so she did exactly that
Image credits: flernata/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Howdy Print
Image credits: Howdy Print
Image credits: CasyD
Watch the footage below
Image credits: Howdy Print
The author revealed that his mother has since passed, but remained every bit as fierce until the very end
Readers were in awe of her determination
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Let me get this straight. A woman found a business was engaged in illegal practises that could hurt children. Instead of going straight to the police, she spent weeks and weeks finding a journalist to expose the story. All the time she was searching for a journalist children were able to freely buy weapons. I'm sure she got a lot of satisfaction from being proved right. It's not the choice I would have made. I'd have gone straight to the police to report the crime.
She did file a police report, the TV presenter even mentioned it at the end of the videoLoad More Replies...
Let me get this straight. A woman found a business was engaged in illegal practises that could hurt children. Instead of going straight to the police, she spent weeks and weeks finding a journalist to expose the story. All the time she was searching for a journalist children were able to freely buy weapons. I'm sure she got a lot of satisfaction from being proved right. It's not the choice I would have made. I'd have gone straight to the police to report the crime.
She did file a police report, the TV presenter even mentioned it at the end of the videoLoad More Replies...
29
4