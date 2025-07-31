Mom Closes Down A Gaming Store After They Sold Dozens Of Swords To Her Son

ADVERTISEMENT

Moms might not wear capes, but this Redditor’s mother definitely earned one.

Back in the 90s, she stumbled upon something alarming—her 11-year-old son had a stash of knives and a dagger hidden in his room. After some digging, she discovered that a local shop had been selling these weapons to him. Furious, she marched over to confront the store owner.

But instead of apologizing, the owner brushed it off, claiming she could “do whatever she wanted” and daring her to “tell the news” if she didn’t like it.

Big mistake. That’s exactly what this mom did, and the way it all played out was pure legendary. Scroll down to see the full story and the original news footage.

RELATED:

After discovering a local shop had sold weapons to her 11-year-old son, the mom decided to confront them

Share icon

Image credits: sedrik2007/Envato (not the actual photo)

But instead of apologizing, the owner dared her to call the news—so she did exactly that

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: flernata/Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Howdy Print

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Howdy Print

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CasyD

Watch the footage below

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image credits: Howdy Print

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The author revealed that his mother has since passed, but remained every bit as fierce until the very end

Readers were in awe of her determination

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT