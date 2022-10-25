I Create Minimal Illustrations Depicting Cats Incorporated Into Landscapes And Other Scenes (40 New Pics)
My name is Lim Heng Swee, and I'm a self-taught illustrator from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Cats, for me, are very mysterious animals. I like their personalities, which are always curious, calm, and relaxed. I always feel soothed when observing their postures, and I found that the curves of cats can perfectly blend into natural landscape scenes.
I feel the calmness while creating these illustrations and hope you too will discover their secret knowledge of life.
I've also released a book called "Catffirmations", which you can purchase here.
More info: Instagram | ilovedoodle.com | society6.com | Etsy
I like these.
