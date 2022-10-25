My name is Lim Heng Swee, and I'm a self-taught illustrator from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Cats, for me, are very mysterious animals. I like their personalities, which are always curious, calm, and relaxed. I always feel soothed when observing their postures, and I found that the curves of cats can perfectly blend into natural landscape scenes.

I feel the calmness while creating these illustrations and hope you too will discover their secret knowledge of life.

I've also released a book called "Catffirmations", which you can purchase here

More info: Instagram | ilovedoodle.com | society6.com | Etsy

#1

Lim Heng Swee
best turtle
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited)

moments before your cat asks to be fed

I've shared my cat drawings on Bored Panda before. If you're interested, you can find them here, here, here and here.

#2

Lim Heng Swee
#3

Lim Heng Swee
#4

Lim Heng Swee
#5

Lim Heng Swee
#6

Lim Heng Swee
Why?
Community Member
1 minute ago

The Catskill Mountains.

#7

Lim Heng Swee
#8

Lim Heng Swee
Susan Green
Community Member
1 minute ago

I love this

#9

Lim Heng Swee
#10

Lim Heng Swee
Susan Green
Community Member
1 minute ago

So cute

#11

Lim Heng Swee
Sardonyx_3
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Ok this is my favorite!

#12

Lim Heng Swee
#13

Lim Heng Swee
#14

Lim Heng Swee
#15

Lim Heng Swee
#16

Lim Heng Swee
Susan Green
Community Member
1 minute ago

Awww

#17

Lim Heng Swee
#18

Lim Heng Swee
Sardonyx_3
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Reminds me of an upside-down AroAce flag :)

#19

Lim Heng Swee
#20

Lim Heng Swee
#21

Lim Heng Swee
#22

Lim Heng Swee
#23

Lim Heng Swee
#24

Lim Heng Swee
#25

Lim Heng Swee
#26

Lim Heng Swee
#27

Lim Heng Swee
#28

Lim Heng Swee
#29

Lim Heng Swee
#30

Lim Heng Swee
#31

Lim Heng Swee
#32

Lim Heng Swee
#33

Lim Heng Swee
#34

Lim Heng Swee
#35

Lim Heng Swee
#36

Lim Heng Swee
#37

Lim Heng Swee
#38

Lim Heng Swee
#39

Lim Heng Swee
#40

Lim Heng Swee
