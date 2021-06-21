8Kviews
My 26 Minimal Illustrations With Cats And Plants
Many cats see plants as a source of food and fun, especially if they are always indoors. But these habits may become annoying to you and could kill your plants.
I dedicate this series of my illustrations to all the cat and plant lovers; imagine if cats and plants lived in harmony, how wonderful it would be.
These are my favourite art posts! I hope to one day see a freesia-cat one. Love your instagram, too.
I usually don’t like monothematic art posts too much, because it often becomes repetetive. Not in this case! I loved every one of these! Thanks for making me smile in the morning :)
Very soothing to look at! 👍
