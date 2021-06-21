Many cats see plants as a source of food and fun, especially if they are always indoors. But these habits may become annoying to you and could kill your plants.
I dedicate this series of my illustrations to all the cat and plant lovers; imagine if cats and plants lived in harmony, how wonderful it would be.

#1

Dande-Cats

Dande-Cats

Lim Heng Swee
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
1 year ago

I've heard of flying pigs and flying cows before but not about this :D I bet they'll all land on their feet

3
3points
#2

Spy Cat

Spy Cat

Lim Heng Swee
#3

Lim Heng Swee
#4

Catmouflage

Catmouflage

Lim Heng Swee
#5

Fall

Fall

Lim Heng Swee
#6

Succulents

Succulents

Lim Heng Swee
#7

Hang On

Hang On

Lim Heng Swee
#8

I Will Never Leaf You

I Will Never Leaf You

Lim Heng Swee
#9

Catmouflage

Catmouflage

Lim Heng Swee
#10

One Line Art

One Line Art

Lim Heng Swee
#11

Smeow So Good

Smeow So Good

Lim Heng Swee
#12

Something Fishy

Something Fishy

Lim Heng Swee
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
1 year ago

That's well fed earth

3
3points
#13

Leaves Sway

Leaves Sway

Lim Heng Swee
#14

Flower Cat

Flower Cat

Lim Heng Swee
#15

Meownana Leaf

Meownana Leaf

Lim Heng Swee
#16

Tropical Leaf

Tropical Leaf

Lim Heng Swee
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
1 year ago

Cats come in various shapes and sizes

3
3points
#17

Cat-Tus

Cat-Tus

Lim Heng Swee
#18

One Line Art

One Line Art

Lim Heng Swee
#19

Leaf Me Alone

Leaf Me Alone

Lim Heng Swee
#20

Whale

Whale

Lim Heng Swee
Jayne Kyra
Jayne Kyra
Community Member
1 year ago

My two favourite animals! These are so stunning!

1
1point
#21

One Line Art

One Line Art

Lim Heng Swee
#22

Cat Walk

Cat Walk

Lim Heng Swee
#23

The Planters

The Planters

Lim Heng Swee
#24

We Hug Plants

We Hug Plants

Lim Heng Swee
#25

Cat Leaf

Cat Leaf

Lim Heng Swee
#26

Cat-Tus

Cat-Tus

Lim Heng Swee
