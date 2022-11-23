Japanese artist Tatsuya Tanaka stands out with his playful tiny dioramas. He creates miniatures out of ordinary everyday items, giving them a new meaning. Here sugar cubes, plastic bags, and cups, among other items, become icy mountains, mysterious sculptures and many other things you can imagine.

The artist has been making and photographing these petite worlds since 2011. The photos are updated daily on his website, earning it the name “Miniature Calendar.” As Tatsuya Tanaka explained, "everyday occurrences seen from a miniature perspective can bring us lots of fun thoughts," so we invite you to explore this magical universe. Hopefully, that will brighten up your day!

