For this article, we collected some of the most popular slang words millennials added to our daily language.

Still, if your interest in millennial slang terms is purely *ahem* scientific, you've come to the right place. After all, the days when slang words were considered inappropriate to use in society are long gone. Modern slang has firmly established itself in the way we speak and is nowadays considered somewhat of a norm.

Attention, attention, this is your public service announcement of the day. The teenagers you see around you every day are not millennials. While you were trying to get them off your lawn, millennials grew up, and the youngest are now on the wrong side of twenty, while the oldest are steadily approaching their forties. So if you want to get on with the times and learn new slang to be able to understand your teenager, Gen Z slang is probably what you are looking for.

#1 Basic



The term “basic” became popular among millennials as a derogatory term to describe someone (often a woman) who follows stale, worn-out trends. This referred to UGG boots, yoga pants, and pumpkin spice lattes in the 2010s.

#2 Lit



For more than a century, the word “lit” has been slang for “intoxicated.” More recently, it has acquired the meaning of “exciting.” The new definition was introduced through rap.

#3 Adulting



Adulting is anything that needs more than just putting cereal into a bowl, like paying taxes, doing laundry, and on some days, making a meal. The phrase originally surfaced on Twitter in 2008.

#4 Flex



When you choose to establish your dominance through your achievements or special skills instead of showing off your muscles, you’re flexing. “Weird flex but OK” is used in response to a boast that is regarded as peculiar.

#5 Bruh



A universal answer to literally anything, it’s another way of saying “Seriously?” Used to express a variety of emotions, including joy, sorrow, despair, rage, fear, sleepiness, disgust, approval, disapproval, confusion, and many more!

#6 GOAT



The acronym GOAT stands for the “Greatest of All Time.” This internet term is used to mostly compliment athletes, musicians, and other celebrities.

#7 Sus



A short form of “suspicious,” it came into mainstream use through the online multiplayer whodunit game Among Us, in which one player is covertly given the role of an impostor trying to undermine the crewmates. While everyone is trying to identify the impostor, all players seem sus.

#8 Slay



“Slay” means “killing it” or succeeding. Anything from an achievement in your line of work to looking stunning in a new dress qualifies, but especially when it comes to fashion, artistic performance, or self-confidence.

#9 Stan



The term alludes to the Eminem song “Stan.” The term applies to a particularly extreme, enthusiastic, and devoted fan of a celebrity, band, or cast of a TV show or movie.

#10 Fam



“Fam” is a shortened version of “family.” This word is used to describe a group of friends who feel more like a family than just friends.

#11 Goals



A desired object, a relationship, or someone’s accomplishment is referred to as “goals” in slang. It is more frequently used as an adjective than a noun, and often with a hashtag.

#12 Blessed



An adjective for experiencing happiness or having something good happen to you.

#13 IRL



IRL stands for “in real life,” indicating that we’re not talking about the digital lives we conduct online but rather about our regular, daily lives. The term “IRL” first appeared in the early years of the internet when people perceived a need to distinguish between online and offline activity.

#14 Hangry



Many of us have experienced this feeling before: being extremely hungry and getting worse with each passing second. You’re becoming more upset, irritable, and angry as a result of your hunger. The answer to it—you are hangry.

#15 Spilling tea



The expression “spill the tea” is used to request that someone share any gossip they might know. It’s similar to the saying “spill the beans” from years past.

#16 Sliding into DMs



“Slide into DMs” is online slang for sending someone a cool and sleek direct message on social media, sometimes for romantic reasons, though occasionally in a creepy or awkward way.

#17 Doggo



Doggos (also known as dogs to those who do not speak this language) bork, blep, and sploot. They are also often described as floofs (fluffy), puppers (little), and boofers (loud). The childlike speech is intended to imitate how dogs would sound if they were able to communicate with their hoomans.

#18 Ghosting



This word describes a situation unique to the generation as more of their dating activities shifted online. “Ghosting” refers to unexpectedly and abruptly ending contact with a person in your life.

#19 Woke



Used to describe sensitivity and attention towards universal issues of concern, such as racial or social injustice, it can sometimes be used ironically for people who turn everything into a point of offense.

#20 Bye, Felicia



If somebody won’t leave you alone, “Bye, Felicia” is a phrase to get them out of your face. It originates from the American comedy Friday (1995) and has a dismissive meaning.

#21 Throwing shade



Meaning “to make subtle mean comments about someone,” the phrase “throw shade” has been used for a while, but it gained enormous popularity after the 2010 RuPaul’s Drag Race recaps used it to characterize a competition of epic takedowns.

#22 Trolls



Trolling is the act of provoking, manipulating or annoying someone by posting offensive comments online. This is often done for the troll’s entertainment or to achieve a specific goal, such as interfering with a rival’s online activity or deliberately upsetting or hurting other people.

#23 Shipping



The term “shipping,” which is derived from the word “relationship,” refers to the desire of members of a fandom for two or more individuals—real people or fictitious characters from books, movies, television shows, etc.—to be in a romantic or sexual relationship.

#24 TBH



TBH is an initialism of the phrase “to be honest.” It is frequently used when expressing an opinion on something, for instance on social media and in text messages.

#25 Squad



A squad is a close group of friends, much like a clique, who engage in a variety of activities together. It is frequently used to describe photos of best buddies on Snapchat, Facebook, or Instagram.

#26 I can’t even



Used in response to something in front of you, its abrupt ending means it’s too astonishing, infuriating, startling, or exciting to grasp, which leaves a person speechless because they are so disbelieving.

#27 Gucci



The slang term “Gucci” means good, cool, great, or awesome. Usually, it’s used to concur with someone or express that everything is “All nice” or “All Gucci.”

#28 Canceled



Canceling and cancel culture involve withdrawing support from public figures in reaction to their offensive actions or opinions. This can entail refraining from supporting their work or engaging in boycotts.

#29 Legit



“Legit” is an abbreviated version of the word “legitimate,” yet it has nothing to do with law or legislation since it’s used to refer to things that are cool or extremely awesome.

#30 It me



This phrase expresses a connection to a certain object, especially if it’s uncomfortable yet relatable. The usage of the purposely incorrect grammar is humorous and self-deprecating.

#31 On fleek



One of the few expressions that can be traced to the exact date of its origin. On June 21, 2014, Kayla Lewis used the expression to describe her eyebrows in a little clip that was released on Vine. Today, everything that is flawlessly on-point can be described as being on fleek.

#32 Cool beans



“Cool beans” might be used to express approval in place of plain “cool.” It’s unclear how the addition of beans enhances the interjection. This slang expression, according to Merriam-Webster, first appeared in 1985, when the oldest millennials were just 4 years old.

#33 Yas



“Yas” originated in LGBT, POC subcultures in the 1980s but only gained popularity as millennial slang in the 2000s. You’d hear it especially frequently during balls, when contestants (sometimes in drag) would stride around the floor flashing their fiercest expressions.

#34 Clap back



A clap back refers to a verbal retort in response to criticism. If you’re a celebrity or public person, the more deft and biting your clap back, the more likely it is to be covered by the media. The 2003 Ja Rule song “Clap Back” is when the phrase first appeared.

#35 Extra



When you are acting out of character, going over the top, and being too dramatic to handle, someone might call you extra or even ask you to stop being that way.

#36 AF



An initialism for “as f*ck,” it is intended to emphasize your point. Use it with care, as it still has the F-word in it.

#37 Turnt



“Turnt” is a variant of “turned” that is exclusively used to express your eagerness or readiness for an event. It is frequently used as “turnt up.”

#38 Mood



Describing something that is relatable, “mood” is a more modern version of “same.” “Big mood” increases the relatability factor.

#39 Dead



Yes, it does mean not being physically alive, but in today’s definition it is also used when someone finds something so funny, overwhelming, outrageous or hilarious that they are metaphorically “dead.”

#40 Shook



The word can be used in many ways. But mostly it refers to being surprised, confused, shocked or distressed by an unpleasant experience.

#41 Savage



Being “savage” means that something or someone is viciously cool and has nothing to do with its original meaning of “wild” or “untamed.”

#42 Yeet



“Yeet” is slang for “to throw,” and while it has a broad definition, it is most often used to convey power and disregard for the object being thrown. The interjection “Yeet!” is frequently used to express excitement or enthusiasm.

#43 Thicc



A full-figured body, particularly one with a huge butt and a curved waist, is referred to as being “thicc.” It can be used both in a sexual and humorous way.

#44 Bounce



To leave suddenly and go somewhere else or do something better.

#45 Netflix and chill



An internet slang phrase, “Netflix and chill” is used to denote engaging in s*xual behavior, whether it be part of a love relationship or casual. By 2015, “Netflix and chill” had become something of an internet meme. It can be used as any part of speech.

#46 Bougie



Sometimes also spelled as “boujee,” it means “related to or typical of the middle class,” notably in placing a high value on money, education, and social position, or in liking and desiring expensive and unusual things.

#47 GG



An initialism said at the end of a match, either online or in person, and meaning “Good Game.” It indicates one of two things: either it was truly a good, fairly played match, or one team got slaughtered. Besides that, “GG” can be used as an insult to make fun of someone for doing something incredibly stupid.

#48 Totes



“Totes,” which stands for “totally” in short, should not be confused with canvas totes. “Totes my goats,” sometimes known as “totes McGoats” or “totes magoats,” is used as an exclamatory way of expressing enthusiastic agreement.

#49 Bae



An expression of affection known as “bae” has its origins in AAVE, or African American Vernacular English (also known as African American Language, or AAL). Its original usage was to describe a significant other.

#50 FOMO



FOMO stands for “fear of missing out,” and is pronounced foh-moh. It captures the universal emotion of concern about others having fun without you.

#51 Salty



Being “salty” means being upset or bitter over a little thing.

#52 Snatched



Like many other slang terms, this one is attributed to New York City’s drag culture in the 1990s. “Snatched” is primarily inspired by black drag culture, where artists don weaves or synthetic hair. It is used to describe something that is so great, it may even snatch your wig off.

#53 Finesse



The slang term “finesse” describes the capacity to persuade or manipulate another person. The term comes from the charisma required to convince people to do things for you.

#54 Thirst trap



A post or image on social media posted by someone with the intention of getting attention or piquing the sexual curiosity of others who see it. The phrase first appeared on Twitter in 2011 and has since become more popular as Snapchat, Instagram, and online dating apps like Tinder have grown in popularity.

#55 Swol



A person that is strong, muscular, athletic, and just all-around great. He looks like the kind of person you don’t want to mess with since he is clearly well-built.

#56 TFW



This stands for “that feel when,” “that feeling when,” or “that face when” on social media and the internet.

#57 Cray



“Cray” is an alternative term for “crazy.” You can use this to refer to someone who is insane or to anything crazy that is happening. To emphasize your point, you can even repeat it and say that someone or something is cray-cray.

#58 Finna



“Fixing to” is abbreviated as “finna,” which means “getting prepared to do something.” It is used to indicate a desire to take some sort of action soon.

#59 Finsta



Finsta is short for “fake Instagram,” which is an account created so that a person may upload pictures and communicate with other accounts in a more private way, usually reserving the account’s followers for close friends.

#60 Smol



This different version of the word “small” is used to describe anything very tiny and cute, like a puppy or a kitten. If the object you’re describing is particularly small, you can even say “smol bean.” Apparently, beans are a running theme in the millennial vernacular.

#61 JOMO



JOMO is an abbreviation for the phrase “joy of missing out.” In a nutshell, it refers to enjoying your free time and doing anything you want to do without worrying about something more exciting taking place elsewhere.

#62 Trill



This adjective is derived from the words “true” and “real” and is used in hip-hop culture to describe someone who is well respected.

#63 Hundo P



A shortened form of 100%. Used most often when you are completely certain about something.

#64 Phubbing



Phubbing is the practice of ignoring someone who is physically there in favor of a mobile phone.

#65 SMH



SMH stands for “shaking my head” and is used in appropriate situations in online conversations.

#66 Cuffing season



Cuffing season is a time when single people start searching for short-term relationships to get through the chilly winter months. The cuffing season often starts in October and ends soon after Valentine’s Day. Although the word “cuff” refers to handcuffs, it is also slang for “hooking up” or “getting hitched.”

#67 Humblebrag



If you feel self-conscious bragging about your achievements, you can always fall back on the humblebrag. Announcing an important accomplishment in a casual or self-deprecating tone lets you boast about it without coming off as conceited (at least that’s the intention).

#68 Receipts



Proof of a person’s hypocrisy, frequently taken from earlier social media or text messages.

#69 Ratchet



“Ratchet,” which is slang for “wretched,” designates someone or something as nasty and unpleasant. It most frequently refers to a diva who has a repulsive appearance and/or behavior, often annoyingly loud.

#70 V



The abbreviation “v”, a shortened version of “very,” is often used to emphasize a feeling or exaggerate a viewpoint during texting or conversing online, supposedly saving the time needed to type out the remaining three letters.

#71 Beat



Often used with a hashtag (#), this slang term means “applying makeup.” It became more popular in conversation after fashion bloggers started using it on Instagram.

#72 High-key



Something that is done or spoken in an overt or even offensive manner. It is the opposite of low-key or down low, which means “relaxed” or even “secretive.”

#73 OTP



OTP means “one true pair/pairing” and is a term used in a fandom to describe a fan-made pairing of characters. Fans who think two characters would make a fantastic romantic couple imagine their future together and share their fantasies with other fans.

#74 Suh



“Suh” is an abbreviation for the phrase “What’s up?”