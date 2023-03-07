This Online Group Is Dedicated To ‘Mildly Interesting’ Stuff, And Here Are Their 130 Best Posts (New Pics)
Not everything needs to be over the top to captivate our attention. Even the smallest of things to a wondering mind can turn out to be hiding a story behind them. That is why today, we have selected another list of mildly interesting photos for your forever curious minds.
Over 21 million members on this subreddit are proof that there is no shortage of observant people who are consistently ready to be surprised by, at first, seemingly ordinary things. With the help of these images, we can notice how different we all are, depending on where our attention is drawn, and appreciate all the randomness available all around us if we just keep looking.
So if you're feeling stuck in a rut, or just looking for a little inspiration, we invite you to dive into the complexity of the ordinary and discover something new to you. And for more on Bored Panda, visit our previous post here.
This post may include affiliate links.
A Local Pizzeria Started Using A Dough Ball Instead Of The Plastic Thingies To Keep The Pizza Intact
Someone Knitted A Sweater For Their Car's Emblem
My Local Hospital Has Provided A House For A Cat That Frequently Visits
The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind
A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen
This 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad's Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number
This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street
My Takeout Rice Container Was 100% Filled
This Enormous Mountain Of Saffron In A Bazar In Tehran
Only 3 pistils per crocus for saffron .. I'm sure those fields of flowers are gorgeous! But no wonder they're so expensive
My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store
I Toasted Bread To Absolute Perfection
My Grocery Store Blocks Out Characters On Packaging
Tall Skinny Snowman Made With A Bucket
I Have An Uncanny Resemblance To The Freya Carving At Epcot’s Stave Church
This Bottom Left Window Is Actually A Painting
The Prize Car At This Dying Mall Is An 18 Year Old Corvette
At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don't Get Destroyed And We Don't Have To Throw Them Away
This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper
We Found Neighbouring Houses With The Same Colours As Our Jackets
This Pizza Shop Offers Two Types Of Straws, But Questions Your Reasoning
What I hate about the paper straw thing is that we were led to believe that we as individuals are the problem, when corporations cause more sea and air pollution than the population combined
This Building Im In Has Chairs And Desks Mounted On The Wall
I Can Grip Things Backwards
Our Office Received A Pallet Jack On A Pallet Today
Batteries With “Bitter Coating” To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them
The Remains Of This Hammer Stuck In Asphalt
My Mug Shattered By Itself Inside Of The Cabinet
These Mini Tent Displays At Academy Sports
The Top Of The Boston Skyline Is Just Barely Visible From Cape Cod
An Origami Dwarf I Folded
The Vegetable Shops Here Show A Pic Of The Farmer
Cabbages don't need a plastic cover! Just take off the outside leaves.
I Collect Vintage Pokémon Food Products
My 2022 Year In Review (Drinking Calendar)
My Local Five Guys Is Being Run By Five Girls Tonight
They Made Oreo-Flavored Oreos
Waffle House Includes Sales Tax
A Friend Brought A 100 Sided Dice During Our D&d Session
The Green Bean Size Difference Between The No Salt Added Can And Regular Can
The Result Of My Family Putting All Of Our Fruit Stickers On Our Fridge For The Past Several Years
An Egg I Bought From A Farmer's Market (Bottom) Compared To A Store Bought One
We have chickens and used to have ducks, and boy their eggs are good
Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”
My Tea Residue Looks Like A Sitting Dog
Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out
Someone bit the wafer before they put the chocolate coating
I Can Snooze My Christmas Lights For 6, 8, Or 6,639 Hours
That's 277 days, so you can snooze it on Christmas day and it will come back about 3-ish months before next Christmas
Put This Quarter On A Train Track And Everything Was Flattened Except “In God We Trust”
The Ceiling Lights In This Medical Test Lab Are In The Form Of Electrocardiogram (Ecg)
There's A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel
My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country
This Little Caesars Has Their "Upsell" Instructions Displayed On Their Front Counter
Amazon Driver Left This Big Tote With Our Packages In It On Our Porch
My Work Has Feminine Hygiene Products In The Men's Room
For nosebleeds, of course ;) amanda-byn...9d3bf9.gif
Of The 69 Things They Tested Me For, I'm Allergic To 60 Of Them
This Restaurant In Monterrey, Ca Doesn’t Allow Children
Tsa Gave Me This Card To Check The Length Of The Line
A Letter From My Grandpa Was Mistakenly Sent To The Irs, Who Opened It And Sent It Along To Me With An Explanation
This Off Brand Pepto Bismol Is Just Called "Stomach"
That’s all you need to know. Just keep walking and stop the questions.
My Sons LEGO Koenigsegg Supercar Has A Swedish Flag Hidden In The Middle
Our Garbagemen Left Us A Christmas Card In Our Mailbox
Ours visit us in holiday season, "selling" calendars, in fact asking for "étrennes", à traditional holiday season tip. We are always generous. First it's a hard job... and also it doesn't do to be on your garbage man's sh*t list ;-))