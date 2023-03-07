Not everything needs to be over the top to captivate our attention. Even the smallest of things to a wondering mind can turn out to be hiding a story behind them. That is why today, we have selected another list of mildly interesting photos for your forever curious minds.

Over 21 million members on this subreddit are proof that there is no shortage of observant people who are consistently ready to be surprised by, at first, seemingly ordinary things. With the help of these images, we can notice how different we all are, depending on where our attention is drawn, and appreciate all the randomness available all around us if we just keep looking.

So if you're feeling stuck in a rut, or just looking for a little inspiration, we invite you to dive into the complexity of the ordinary and discover something new to you.

#1

A Local Pizzeria Started Using A Dough Ball Instead Of The Plastic Thingies To Keep The Pizza Intact

A Local Pizzeria Started Using A Dough Ball Instead Of The Plastic Thingies To Keep The Pizza Intact

UnintentionalExpat Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Brilliant idea. Now you can eat that bit as well...

#2

Someone Knitted A Sweater For Their Car's Emblem

Someone Knitted A Sweater For Their Car's Emblem

bluemoonlighter Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Even a jaguar needs some warmth.

#3

My Local Hospital Has Provided A House For A Cat That Frequently Visits

My Local Hospital Has Provided A House For A Cat That Frequently Visits

syncopant Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Simba's home away from home.

#4

The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind

The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind

Lilt34 Report

gmf
gmf
Community Member
31 minutes ago

If you read it aloud, you summon another pint

#5

A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen

A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen

nordvplan Report

#6

This 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad's Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number

This 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad's Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number

Miss_Behaves Report

#7

This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street

This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street

giu989 Report

#8

My Takeout Rice Container Was 100% Filled

My Takeout Rice Container Was 100% Filled

SwashbucklingWeasels Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Can we start building rice castles?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

This Enormous Mountain Of Saffron In A Bazar In Tehran

This Enormous Mountain Of Saffron In A Bazar In Tehran

Lucamadeus93 Report

Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Only 3 pistils per crocus for saffron .. I'm sure those fields of flowers are gorgeous! But no wonder they're so expensive

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store

My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store

big_news_1 Report

#11

I Toasted Bread To Absolute Perfection

I Toasted Bread To Absolute Perfection

InFlames235 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Indeed, that is perfect.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

My Grocery Store Blocks Out Characters On Packaging

My Grocery Store Blocks Out Characters On Packaging

Trooperlite Report

#13

Tall Skinny Snowman Made With A Bucket

Tall Skinny Snowman Made With A Bucket

randalwon Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
28 minutes ago

It's snowtem pole. I'll see myself out...

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#14

I Have An Uncanny Resemblance To The Freya Carving At Epcot's Stave Church

I Have An Uncanny Resemblance To The Freya Carving At Epcot’s Stave Church

norskunna Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Someone has a doppelganger.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

This Bottom Left Window Is Actually A Painting

This Bottom Left Window Is Actually A Painting

BannedFromEarth Report

#16

The Prize Car At This Dying Mall Is An 18 Year Old Corvette

The Prize Car At This Dying Mall Is An 18 Year Old Corvette

EyeLike2Watch Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
29 minutes ago

It's sad to see once thriving malls become relics of the past.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don't Get Destroyed And We Don't Have To Throw Them Away

At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don't Get Destroyed And We Don't Have To Throw Them Away

Jamie_logan Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
28 minutes ago

"Here, try out our samples!"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

nothochiminh Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
26 minutes ago

That's chic, but how are you supposed to know if you cleaned up properly?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#19

We Found Neighbouring Houses With The Same Colours As Our Jackets

We Found Neighbouring Houses With The Same Colours As Our Jackets

pantalooon Report

YourSecretSanta
YourSecretSanta
Community Member
28 minutes ago

BUT WHERE ARE YOUR FACES??? *shudders*

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

This Pizza Shop Offers Two Types Of Straws, But Questions Your Reasoning

This Pizza Shop Offers Two Types Of Straws, But Questions Your Reasoning

planbskte11 Report

YourSecretSanta
YourSecretSanta
Community Member
34 minutes ago

What I hate about the paper straw thing is that we were led to believe that we as individuals are the problem, when corporations cause more sea and air pollution than the population combined

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

This Building Im In Has Chairs And Desks Mounted On The Wall

This Building Im In Has Chairs And Desks Mounted On The Wall

WillyHeeler Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Is this where Spiderman can have a coffee break?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

I Can Grip Things Backwards

I Can Grip Things Backwards

SentientPotato42 Report

#23

Our Office Received A Pallet Jack On A Pallet Today

Our Office Received A Pallet Jack On A Pallet Today

efjer Report

#24

Batteries With "Bitter Coating" To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them

Batteries With “Bitter Coating” To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them

fernanaj Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This is a good idea. Children tend to put almost everything in their mouths.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

The Remains Of This Hammer Stuck In Asphalt

The Remains Of This Hammer Stuck In Asphalt

marmosetohmarmoset Report

#26

My Mug Shattered By Itself Inside Of The Cabinet

My Mug Shattered By Itself Inside Of The Cabinet

JohnyGhost Report

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Coffee so bad mug killed it self

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

These Mini Tent Displays At Academy Sports

These Mini Tent Displays At Academy Sports

dblljackncoke Report

#28

The Top Of The Boston Skyline Is Just Barely Visible From Cape Cod

The Top Of The Boston Skyline Is Just Barely Visible From Cape Cod

WeaponizedFeline Report

Jo Bloggs
Jo Bloggs
Community Member
24 minutes ago

So the earth isn't flat? Good to know. ;)

1
1point
reply
#29

An Origami Dwarf I Folded

An Origami Dwarf I Folded

JonSnuu69 Report

#30

The Vegetable Shops Here Show A Pic Of The Farmer

The Vegetable Shops Here Show A Pic Of The Farmer

keebler980 Report

Rachel Ainsworth
Rachel Ainsworth
Community Member
1 minute ago

Cabbages don't need a plastic cover! Just take off the outside leaves.

1
1point
reply
#31

I Collect Vintage Pokémon Food Products

I Collect Vintage Pokémon Food Products

mewisme700 Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
21 minutes ago

look at that beautiful collection!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

My 2022 Year In Review (Drinking Calendar)

My 2022 Year In Review (Drinking Calendar)

dnekrash Report

#33

My Local Five Guys Is Being Run By Five Girls Tonight

My Local Five Guys Is Being Run By Five Girls Tonight

exonomix Report

#34

They Made Oreo-Flavored Oreos

They Made Oreo-Flavored Oreos

HereWeGo5566 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Because you can't get enough Oreos.. But, honestly, I'd try it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Waffle House Includes Sales Tax

Waffle House Includes Sales Tax

Jove108 Report

Telmo Belo
Telmo Belo
Community Member
20 minutes ago

so does everything else ouside of the US

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

A Friend Brought A 100 Sided Dice During Our D&d Session

A Friend Brought A 100 Sided Dice During Our D&d Session

Icemobius Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Surely it's difficult to know what number you landed on?

5
5points
reply
#37

The Green Bean Size Difference Between The No Salt Added Can And Regular Can

The Green Bean Size Difference Between The No Salt Added Can And Regular Can

butler7 Report

#38

The Result Of My Family Putting All Of Our Fruit Stickers On Our Fridge For The Past Several Years

The Result Of My Family Putting All Of Our Fruit Stickers On Our Fridge For The Past Several Years

Seaspooder Report

#39

An Egg I Bought From A Farmer's Market (Bottom) Compared To A Store Bought One

An Egg I Bought From A Farmer's Market (Bottom) Compared To A Store Bought One

pls_dont_ban_mod Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
16 minutes ago

We have chickens and used to have ducks, and boy their eggs are good

0
0points
reply
#40

Cat Bed Instructions: "Your Cat Will Figure It Out"

Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”

TuxedoFloorca Report

#41

My Tea Residue Looks Like A Sitting Dog

My Tea Residue Looks Like A Sitting Dog

icedmatchapls Report

#42

Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out

Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out

Snowedin-69 Report

YourSecretSanta
YourSecretSanta
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Someone bit the wafer before they put the chocolate coating

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

I Can Snooze My Christmas Lights For 6, 8, Or 6

I Can Snooze My Christmas Lights For 6, 8, Or 6,639 Hours

THORGNASH Report

YourSecretSanta
YourSecretSanta
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's 277 days, so you can snooze it on Christmas day and it will come back about 3-ish months before next Christmas

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#44

Put This Quarter On A Train Track And Everything Was Flattened Except “In God We Trust”

Put This Quarter On A Train Track And Everything Was Flattened Except “In God We Trust”

capitankirk7 Report

#45

The Ceiling Lights In This Medical Test Lab Are In The Form Of Electrocardiogram (Ecg)

The Ceiling Lights In This Medical Test Lab Are In The Form Of Electrocardiogram (Ecg)

thesahilpatel Report

#46

There's A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel

There's A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel

umichscoots Report

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it have a working ice cream machine?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country

My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country

Parking_Spot Report

STress
STress
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what happens after the money-laundering.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

This Little Caesars Has Their "Upsell" Instructions Displayed On Their Front Counter

This Little Caesars Has Their "Upsell" Instructions Displayed On Their Front Counter

poopdedoop Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We call them Little Seizures.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Amazon Driver Left This Big Tote With Our Packages In It On Our Porch

Amazon Driver Left This Big Tote With Our Packages In It On Our Porch

stwaldo Report

#50

My Work Has Feminine Hygiene Products In The Men's Room

My Work Has Feminine Hygiene Products In The Men's Room

mistersigma Report

#51

Of The 69 Things They Tested Me For, I'm Allergic To 60 Of Them

Of The 69 Things They Tested Me For, I'm Allergic To 60 Of Them

lexi_the_leo Report

#52

This Restaurant In Monterrey, Ca Doesn’t Allow Children

This Restaurant In Monterrey, Ca Doesn’t Allow Children

rockmeamat3ur Report

#53

Tsa Gave Me This Card To Check The Length Of The Line

Tsa Gave Me This Card To Check The Length Of The Line

sickbandnamealert Report

#54

A Letter From My Grandpa Was Mistakenly Sent To The Irs, Who Opened It And Sent It Along To Me With An Explanation

A Letter From My Grandpa Was Mistakenly Sent To The Irs, Who Opened It And Sent It Along To Me With An Explanation

Hurricat Report

#55

This Off Brand Pepto Bismol Is Just Called "Stomach"

This Off Brand Pepto Bismol Is Just Called "Stomach"

xcuteikinz Report

Janis Wise
Janis Wise
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s all you need to know. Just keep walking and stop the questions.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

My Sons LEGO Koenigsegg Supercar Has A Swedish Flag Hidden In The Middle

My Sons LEGO Koenigsegg Supercar Has A Swedish Flag Hidden In The Middle

mallettsmallett Report

#57

Our Garbagemen Left Us A Christmas Card In Our Mailbox

Our Garbagemen Left Us A Christmas Card In Our Mailbox

brandschain Report

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ours visit us in holiday season, "selling" calendars, in fact asking for "étrennes", à traditional holiday season tip. We are always generous. First it's a hard job... and also it doesn't do to be on your garbage man's sh*t list ;-))

0
0points
reply
#58

This Little Carpeted Room Next To My Bedroom Door

This Little Carpeted Room Next To My Bedroom Door

herlipssaidno Report

#59

This Bus Stop Is Facing The Wrong Way

This Bus Stop Is Facing The Wrong Way