132 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things You May Have Never Seen Before, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
Not always do we want to squeeze the max out of the internet. Sometimes all we need is a calming scroll and some entertaining (but not triggering!) content. And sometimes it’s the mild kind of information that we seek.
In these cases, this corner of Reddit offers a perfect shelter. Known as “Mildly Interesting,” it’s a Reddit powerhouse boasting a mind-boggling 21.2M dedicated members. And it proves how something moderately interesting is all it takes to catch people’s tremendous interest.
Below we wrapped up a new batch of posts shared on the community, so scroll down.
Orangutan Enrichment Center With Water Guns
This Gravestone Is Shared By Twin Sisters: One Lived For Just Two Days, The Other For 101 Years
My Eggplant Has A Laser Marking Instead Of A Physical Sticker To Show It's Organic
The Truck In Front Of Us Lined Up Perfectly With The Mountains!
A Lonely Remora Attached To My Leg While I Was Snorkeling
A Clock That Shows Time By Using The Shadow Of The Person Who Stands On The Current Month
This Ambulance Has Stork Decals, One For Each Of The Babies Born In The Back
This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold
Tributes Left At The Grave Of John Bonham (LED Zeppelin Drummer)
Interesting Reflection Caught On The Colorado River In Austin, Texas. Almost Looks Like An Underwater City
My Friend’s Dog Gently Puts Your Knee Into His Mouth When He Is Happy To See You
A Stack Of Cups That You Can Turn To Indicate When Coffee Was Brewed
The Core Of This Dog Poo Bag Roll Says “Use Bare Hands Now”
Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside
I Got A Waterproof Cast On My Ankle Today
A Long Exposure Shot On My Phone Made This Ghost Train
Clearing Out My Recently Deceased Grandfather's Attic And Found Just Over 200 Grams Of Gold Powder
Gorilla Glue Completely Dried Before We Used Any Of It. Cut It Out Of The Bottle
I Have An Entire Brick Of North Korean Money
It Got So Hot In My Grandma's House That The Candles Melted
This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone
Taking My Turkey To The Vet
This guy's eyes are like, "Mess with my motherfudgin' turkey, I DARE YOU"
This Target Cafe Hasn't Changed Since The 90s
Report Card From My Great-Grandfather In 1926
Official 10 Code Cup I've Had Since I Was A Kid
Took This Picture Of An Infinity Mirror In The South Australia Museum Today
This Football I Found In An Old Archive States It Was Made Without The Use Of Child Labor
A Person In Medieval Armor Just Standing In The Middle Of Detroit
Logo On A Chair Has A Small Chair Hidden In It
Hotel In Jordan, No Bible In The Nightstand, But A Sticker Telling You Which Direction To Pray
This Guy At Work's Huge "Dad Wallet"
Discovered A Piano... In The Middle Of A Hiking Trail
This is awesome *plays chopsticks, gets dive-bombed by birds*
All The Trash I Found In 25 Square Feet Of My Forest
Random IP Address Printed In The Middle Of A Word Half Way Through This Book
Connecting to that address won't get you much since it's a local address (google RFC 1918) which will never be routed on the internet. In fact most home routers will have a default network on 192.168.1.X.
Anti-Circumcision "Intactivists" Demonstrating In My Town Today
The Hot Tub In My Hotel Room Fills From The Ceiling
My Local Cinema Has The Carpet From The Shining
A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College
The Way The Light Shines Through The Thinner Parts Of The Door
My New House Has A Little Moving Staircase That Leads To The Washer/Dryer
This Squirrel I Saw Had A Little Canister Strapped Around Its Neck
My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest
This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald's Drive Thru
Opened A Roll Of Pennies And Found A 1908 Indian Head Penny
The Embers Of My Bonfire Look Like The Eye Of Sauron
Starting To Lose The First Joint Crease On My Ring Finger After Being Splinted For 7 Weeks
The Shadow Of This Bath Faucet Looks Like A Sitting Frog
Found This Cat Wandering Around Lowes (Big Box Home Improvement Store)
Friend Visiting From Overseas And A Bartender In Town Have The Same Tattoo
2,600 Year Old Fur-Lined Leather Coat
A compelling piece of evidence in favor of using leather for clothing rather than plastics. One well-made leather jacket will last for a lifetime, whereas plastic starts to break down into microplastic flakes after relatively few wears.