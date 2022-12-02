Not always do we want to squeeze the max out of the internet. Sometimes all we need is a calming scroll and some entertaining (but not triggering!) content. And sometimes it’s the mild kind of information that we seek.

In these cases, this corner of Reddit offers a perfect shelter. Known as “Mildly Interesting,” it’s a Reddit powerhouse boasting a mind-boggling 21.2M dedicated members. And it proves how something moderately interesting is all it takes to catch people’s tremendous interest.

Below we wrapped up a new batch of posts shared on the community, so scroll down. Also, make sure to check out our previous articles for more Mildly Interesting content here and here.

#1

Orangutan Enrichment Center With Water Guns

orchid_breeder Report

#2

This Gravestone Is Shared By Twin Sisters: One Lived For Just Two Days, The Other For 101 Years

winooskiwinter Report

#3

My Eggplant Has A Laser Marking Instead Of A Physical Sticker To Show It's Organic

Notdazedbutalright Report

#4

The Truck In Front Of Us Lined Up Perfectly With The Mountains!

SugmaDoink Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
“Where will you apres be?” Well, right there!

#5

A Lonely Remora Attached To My Leg While I Was Snorkeling

Distaplia Report

#6

A Clock That Shows Time By Using The Shadow Of The Person Who Stands On The Current Month

cokiyioldu Report

#7

This Ambulance Has Stork Decals, One For Each Of The Babies Born In The Back

Man_of_Aluminum Report

#8

This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold

kr5228 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
That seems really smart! And like I’d get frostbite in my hand because I would keep touching it.

#9

Tributes Left At The Grave Of John Bonham (LED Zeppelin Drummer)

NighthawkUnicorn Report

Papa Het
There's a lady who's sure

#10

Interesting Reflection Caught On The Colorado River In Austin, Texas. Almost Looks Like An Underwater City

Expwar Report

#11

My Friend’s Dog Gently Puts Your Knee Into His Mouth When He Is Happy To See You

heneedsomemilk101 Report

River Webb
he sounds pretty knee-dy

#12

A Stack Of Cups That You Can Turn To Indicate When Coffee Was Brewed

not_0K Report

#13

The Core Of This Dog Poo Bag Roll Says “Use Bare Hands Now”

JoinTheClub62 Report

#14

Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside

clumsyinsomniac Report

#15

I Got A Waterproof Cast On My Ankle Today

funkikomedina Report

Lauren S
It has a zipper! If it’s waterproof, when do you need to use the zipper?

#16

A Long Exposure Shot On My Phone Made This Ghost Train

TimebombChimp Report

#17

Clearing Out My Recently Deceased Grandfather's Attic And Found Just Over 200 Grams Of Gold Powder

Brody1911 Report

Pink Aesthetic
Your grandfather was so golden!

#18

Gorilla Glue Completely Dried Before We Used Any Of It. Cut It Out Of The Bottle

TrizziePie Report

#19

I Have An Entire Brick Of North Korean Money

1poundbookingfee Report

Commander Ducky
I..I thought that was cheese in a board.

#20

It Got So Hot In My Grandma's House That The Candles Melted

mrclover60869 Report

#21

This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone

Dudman138 Report

Pink Aesthetic
Very ekological, thanks to the inventor!

#22

Taking My Turkey To The Vet

megarne Report

Genericist
This guy's eyes are like, "Mess with my motherfudgin' turkey, I DARE YOU"

#23

This Target Cafe Hasn't Changed Since The 90s

galaxy-m81 Report

Earl Grey
Except for the prices.

#24

Report Card From My Great-Grandfather In 1926

wtfimscreaming Report

Collin Lyle
Well behaved around Christmas time...

#25

Official 10 Code Cup I've Had Since I Was A Kid

MetalIncorporated Report

Chich
I had a CB as a teen. Had a lot of fun with it and then that damn song came out. Everyone suddenly had one and it went to complete mayhem. I gave all my gear away. Wonder if they are still in use much?

#26

Took This Picture Of An Infinity Mirror In The South Australia Museum Today

wanchomemes Report

Abhinc
Infinity mirrors by Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama, exhibited for the first time in 1991 at Hara Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo. https://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=89602

#27

This Football I Found In An Old Archive States It Was Made Without The Use Of Child Labor

Once_a_cornflake Report

#28

A Person In Medieval Armor Just Standing In The Middle Of Detroit

Wise-Manufacturer324 Report

Suzette
He has a quest for you

#29

Logo On A Chair Has A Small Chair Hidden In It

Patiencesbest Report

#30

Hotel In Jordan, No Bible In The Nightstand, But A Sticker Telling You Which Direction To Pray

Bigjohnmudd12345 Report

Lauren S
That’s really nice actually! I like that.

#31

This Guy At Work's Huge "Dad Wallet"

loercase Report

Suzette
It looks like a brick!!!

#32

Discovered A Piano... In The Middle Of A Hiking Trail

-SayAnything- Report

Genericist
This is awesome *plays chopsticks, gets dive-bombed by birds*

#33

All The Trash I Found In 25 Square Feet Of My Forest

BoosterSqueak Report

Pink Aesthetic
Why do people trash like this? :(

#34

Random IP Address Printed In The Middle Of A Word Half Way Through This Book

barackobamafootcream Report

Henrik Schmidt
Connecting to that address won't get you much since it's a local address (google RFC 1918) which will never be routed on the internet. In fact most home routers will have a default network on 192.168.1.X.

#35

Anti-Circumcision "Intactivists" Demonstrating In My Town Today

LeftMySoulAtHome Report

SirWriteALot
Yeah, stop cutting baby penisses, please!

#36

The Hot Tub In My Hotel Room Fills From The Ceiling

baltinerdist Report

Lauren S
Hmm. It’s like it wants to be a shower but just isn’t quite sure how to do it. Its like me trying to adult.

#37

My Local Cinema Has The Carpet From The Shining

TheFoolman Report

deanna woods
Come watch a movie with us, Danny.

#38

A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College

Crusty_laptop Report

#39

The Way The Light Shines Through The Thinner Parts Of The Door

3GGN00DL3S Report

#40

My New House Has A Little Moving Staircase That Leads To The Washer/Dryer

FiguringItOut-- Report

Commander Ducky
I want one, I'd build a cool reading nook!

#41

This Squirrel I Saw Had A Little Canister Strapped Around Its Neck

Saw_the_sign Report

#42

My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest

Knugles Report

#43

This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald's Drive Thru

Ohnobros111 Report

Chich
And people will tell you 'cowboys' ride horses. Just open your eyes! :P

#44

Opened A Roll Of Pennies And Found A 1908 Indian Head Penny

GForceHangover Report

#45

The Embers Of My Bonfire Look Like The Eye Of Sauron

goldiwak Report

#46

Starting To Lose The First Joint Crease On My Ring Finger After Being Splinted For 7 Weeks

fender5string Report

Pink Aesthetic
Want smooth fingers? Dont move them!

#47

The Shadow Of This Bath Faucet Looks Like A Sitting Frog

gotsweptunder Report

#48

Found This Cat Wandering Around Lowes (Big Box Home Improvement Store)

micasa_es_miproblema Report

Xottel
That's actually the pest control manager and also your supervisor. You are supposed to address them as "Mrs. Rubmabelleigh".

#49

Friend Visiting From Overseas And A Bartender In Town Have The Same Tattoo

emergencytower Report

PattyK
What does it say and in what language?

#50

2,600 Year Old Fur-Lined Leather Coat

friderikobarinet Report

Becky Samuel
A compelling piece of evidence in favor of using leather for clothing rather than plastics. One well-made leather jacket will last for a lifetime, whereas plastic starts to break down into microplastic flakes after relatively few wears.

#51

I Got Cash From The Bank, And All The Bills Were In The Same Sequence

rarewhitebird Report

#52

This Second Hand Book I Bought Online Has A Ticket To The 2000 Sydney Olympics Inside It

kmo11 Report

Péter Rózsahegyi
It was the Brasil vs. Cameroon (1:2).

#53

I’m Staying In A Scottish Village Called Dull. It’s Paired With Boring, Oregon

tongueinloftuscheek Report

#54

My Neighbor’s Auto Repair Shop Has A WW2 German Helmet For A Chimney Cover

SloppyPornLover Report

#55

My Wife Has Diligently Kept A Journal Everyday Since 2000

FuktOff666 Report

#56

Car Key Fell Off Night Stand And Onto A Half Plugged In iPhone Charging Brick

gentlesir123 Report

Dan Padgett
Extremely grateful for the UK plug.

#57

This Traffic Light In Germany Has A Little Girl And A Camel As Signal Lights

This Traffic Light In Germany Has A Little Girl And A Camel As Signal Lights