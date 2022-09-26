Eating loudly, biting your nails in public, standing too close to another person in a line, and bringing pungent food to work are hands down among the most annoying things on planet Earth that should not exist. Yet, they still do, and from time to time, we all either fall victim or offender to them.

Having said that, some things are not so obviously infuriating yet they still feel uncomfortable. It’s even a whole phenomenon called “mild infuriation” that makes our arm hair stand on end and neurons go bananas.

While we can discuss what these particular things are, and they will surely vary from one person to another, there’s one social media account that needs no words. The Twitter page “Mildly Infuriating Images” does exactly what it sounds like and shares the most annoyance-inducing pics that induce this feeling.

Below we wrapped up the funniest, most spot-on and seriously angering examples, so scroll down!

#1

Mildly

Report

451points
POST
Joroches
Joroches
Community Member
1 day ago

The designs both before and after are absolutely fine. This seems a bit of a dramatic response.

94
94points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Mildly

Report

415points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 day ago

AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!

182
182points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Mildly

Report

412points
POST
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 day ago

Cool, I am vote counts

231
231points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Bored Panda reached out to the creator behind the Mildly Infuriating Images Twitter page who said that they started it after seeing a video that covered the Mildly Infuriating Images subreddit. “The idea behind this page is to get others to see these types of photos and cringe at them with me,” the author added.

When asked how they would explain the term “mildly infuriating,” the author said that it refers to a moment when you’re quietly very angry at something. It can be something so simple, like a photo shared on this page. “I feel like my audience are people with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) or people who hate specific photos,” the person behind this Twitter account explained.
#4

Mildly

Report

378points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 day ago

Ah, my arch nemesis - we meet again. *steeples fingers*

110
110points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Mildly

Report

374points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 day ago

In Europe in 2024, a unique charger for smartphones, computers and tablets will be mandatory by law.

227
227points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Mildly

Report

346points
POST
Kate Nelson
Kate Nelson
Community Member
1 day ago

God bless Australia.. Am Aussie btw

95
95points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

According to the author, what makes mildly infuriating images so blood-boiling is “something so simple to do being messed up so badly in an uneven way ticks some people a certain way.” “They think ‘how did they even manage to do this?’ And they get frustrated,” the author said.

“If I were to add something, it would be to always try and get out of your comfort zone, whether it’s talking to new people, looking at mildly infuriating images, or just picking up a new hobby, I’d say go out and do it,” the author concluded and added that it's important to remember that “you only live once!”
#7

Mildly

Report

333points
POST
mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
1 day ago

Oh this is just plain sad

108
108points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Mildly

Report

307points
POST
Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
1 day ago

lol looks like a peacock

85
85points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Mildly

Report

298points
POST
Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
1 day ago

I can't even look at this

126
126points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Day by day, hour by hour we get annoyed by little things. It can be a sock left in the middle of the house by your roommate, a car that won’t start like a stubborn baby, or an unexpected email that sends your brain cells into rage mode. Do you wonder if our reaction to the world around us, the good and the bad of it, is something we can control? And if so, do we always succumb to the same frustrations?

According to Andrea Bonior, a therapist and mental health columnist, the term "frustrating" refers to one of the most common emotional labels we all use. Most often people use it to describe difficult times in life, from everyday annoyances to larger ruts that feel impossible to get out of. Bonior argues that interestingly, frustration is likely to be the top layer of a feeling. “It speaks to a sense of stagnation or helplessness, an inability to make things happen in the way that someone wants.”
#10

Mildly

Report

297points
POST
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 day ago

Not part of their job description :p

202
202points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Mildly

Report

291points
POST
Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
1 day ago

I've had of these, my eyes lit up when I got it. Do you have any idea how useful these are? Once you nom all the tic-tacs, they make the best haberdashery boxes! I've got threads all spooled and organised in the small boxes; and the big one has my bias binding collection, ribbons, fusible tape, interfacing buckram, all carded and neat. If you reuse it, none of it is a waste!

357
357points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Mildly

Report

288points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 day ago

The caption says it all.

132
132points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Moreover, the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the state of frustration in part as "feeling discouragement, anger, and annoyance because of unresolved problems or unfulfilled goals, desires, or needs."

“While this picture of frustration—the angry, sulking person who's annoyed at the futility of their efforts—is a common one, with a little emotional exploration, we can see that an additional array of possible emotions can underlie frustration,” Bonior explained. According to her, the first step in getting through the experience in a healthy way is to figure out exactly what those deeper emotions are. 
#13

Mildly

Report

284points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 day ago

I have an appointment on the twoth floor today.

185
185points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Mildly

Report

280points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 day ago

Now that is annoying

158
158points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Mildly

Report

275points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 day ago

Yoghurt middle finger

100
100points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Among a wide array of deeper and underlying emotions, anger, anxiety or fear can be to blame. “A classic partner to frustration, anger is often what's going on when you feel that something is thwarting you—and your ire is directed at that person or thing,” Bonior argues.

“You want to tear out your non-working dishwasher and set it aflame, or throw your frozen computer out the window? You want to scream at your teenager to get into the car already because you've told him four times to get his shoes on, and yet it still isn't happening.”
#16

Mildly

Report

270points
POST
Bananawolf74
Bananawolf74
Community Member
1 day ago

I do not have the amount of hands needed for the intensity of face palm needed for any of these.

119
119points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Mildly

Report

255points
POST
STress
STress
Community Member
1 day ago

No. No, it isn't. Damn you, carpenter!!! You had one job...

199
199points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Mildly

Report

249points
POST
teddybearnotsomean
teddybearnotsomean
Community Member
1 day ago

OMG- HOW DARE YOU MIX THOSE LEGENDS TOGETHER! THEY BELONG APART! OTHERWISE... the demons awake....

125
125points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

In other cases, frustration may feel like a safer option to admit to than saying that we are anxious about or even in fear of something. But Bonior argues that “in these cases, what is really frustrating you is the fact that you want answers to something that's scary: You're looking for reassurance or certainty, and yet it's not coming.”

At the moment of frustration, it may feel hard to control your emotions, but it would very helpful if you try. Taking a moment to pause and breathe can work wonders to ease the unnerving feeling. Focusing on your breath and breathing deeply from your diaphragm can help reduce negative feelings and ease any tension you may have in your body, according to a 2017 study.
#19

Mildly

Report

245points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 day ago

I mean you can clearly see it's adjustable. Clearly a student thought it was funny or OP moved it to stage the pic.

227
227points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Mildly

Report

242points
POST
Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
1 day ago

Some people think that they come out better from the microwave when in cling wrap. These are typically PRECOOKED for microwaving at the office. Note as people have jumped down my gullet at stating this before - this is an explanation, nothing more.

152
152points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Mildly

Report

240points
POST
mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

This escalatored quickly

272
272points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Mildly

Report

228points
POST
nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
1 day ago

Oh no no no, my socks! Nooooo!

66
66points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Mildly

Report

223points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 day ago

*Banana for scale.

236
236points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Mildly

Report

221points
POST
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
1 day ago

I agree with the 'tomato' part, but I'm not sure about the 'slice'

125
125points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Mildly

Report

205points
POST
Lucky Star
Lucky Star
Community Member
1 day ago

Peter Parker wouldn't see a problem

89
89points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Mildly

Report

203points
POST
nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
1 day ago

Nutritional and fun

70
70points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Mildly

Report

202points
POST
Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
1 day ago

This is a really old meme. If it was ever real, which is doubtful, it certainly doesn't say this now.

71
71points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Mildly

Report

199points
POST
Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
1 day ago

To stop people sticking their dirty hands over them, and for the branding. These are usually seen in catering, so it seems odd to see in a pick n mix.

113
113points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Mildly

Report

199points
POST
erinmophila_gibsonii
erinmophila_gibsonii
Community Member
1 day ago

Agreed: Also similar thing happens when trying to plug a few devices (computer / printer / charger etc) into a multisocket powerboard 😡

45
45points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Mildly

Report

196points
POST
mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
1 day ago

Middle column, 3rd row from top

94
94points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Mildly

Report

189points
POST
LandAhoy
LandAhoy
Community Member
1 day ago

But why would you buy only 4 chicken nuggets in the first place?!

80
80points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Mildly

Report

187points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 day ago

Snowflake is on the bottom, they flipped the waffle for the display pic. This is pretty common.

82
82points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Mildly

Report

182points
POST
DC
DC
Community Member
1 day ago

I HATED group stuff. Usually, every group had one guy who never did anything, didn't show up even at meetings he suggested, then stops by half an hour late when we do the final steps (like syncing sheet formatation, font, sizes and the like, correct last minor errors), demands some weird font to be chosen, doesn't contribute any further than just complaining about everything, leaves early and at least, thereby, allows us to change it back to a readable font, after we shared his work among our own to not be graded bad because of him, and as everyone gets the same, dragging that lazy POS through. I hated that guy!

85
85points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Mildly

Report

178points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
1 day ago

Waiting for a full eclipse...

85
85points
reply
View more comments
#35

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

175points
POST
Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
1 day ago

Looks like something I'll build in Minecraft

114
114points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

172points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 day ago

no Frenchman would wear a beret in this colour....

59
59points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

169points
POST
Falcon dimi
Falcon dimi
Community Member
1 day ago

It is technicaly correct. ´nothing´ is indeed etched in stone.

155
155points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

169points
POST
Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
1 day ago

That's an actual fck U. Very clever.

67
67points
reply
View more comments
#39

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

164points
POST
Kaa
Kaa
Community Member
1 day ago

I think they sometimes do this on purpose.

118
118points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

162points
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 day ago

Kevin!! I said no pepsi

45
45points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

155points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 day ago

This happened to my Sims

86
86points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

152points
POST
Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
1 day ago

Label "Master"

73
73points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

147points
POST
αѕυяαмαяυ
αѕυяαмαяυ
Community Member
1 day ago

but do people do this?

99
99points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

138points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 day ago

GAHHH and the number sequence! WHY ARE THERE TWO NUMBER TWO?1?

92
92points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

135points
POST
TheDivineMsM
TheDivineMsM
Community Member
1 day ago

I think one or two would have been sufficient. There's more papertowel dispensers than sinks.

49
49points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

134points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 day ago

Tire hemorrhoid

134
134points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

133points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 day ago

Give me the cheese :)

103
103points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

128points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 day ago

I don't believe those are actual cuts.

173
173points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

108points
POST
That nerd Zoe ️‍🇺🇦️‍
That nerd Zoe ️‍🇺🇦️‍
Community Member
1 day ago

It's 2 packs of 4

111
111points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Mildly

ImagesMildly Report

100points
POST
Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
1 day ago

OKAY, this needs clearing up, given the lack of actual information. The top bar is 5.8g, which is discontinued. The bottom bar is 6.6g, so it is indeed bigger. The back of the packages state this, as has Cadbury - http://ms.spr.ly/l/6015nEblB

95
95points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

