40 Pics Of Cute And Unusual-Looking Mice, Shared By This ‘Fancy Mice Breeder’
Get ready to squeak with delight at these purebred mice that redefine the meaning of adorable. These fuzzy critters come in colors you’ve never seen before, with shiny and curly fur that you’ll be left craving to pet.
All of these mice are actually bred by one person and shared on the Mysigonek Rodentry page on IG for all to “aww” at.
More info: Instagram
Rodents of all kinds have become popular pets in recent years, but the history of their domestication is very, very lengthy. People first “domesticated” mice about 15,000 years ago. I say “domesticated,” because they were pitter-pattering around human settlements and eating our crumbs about 3000 years before the advent of agriculture.
More recently and conventionally, keeping mice as pets has been documented in the 1700s. In China and Japan, they were domesticated as pets, even with Chinese records referring to yellow, albino, and waltzing mice.
These mice breeds were then imported to Europe and they became a very popular pet in the Victorian era and these ‘fancy’ mice were prized and traded. The UK’s National Mouse Club was founded in 1895 and has been “the leading authority on all things mouse” for more than a century now.
And just in case you were wondering, when you hear about ‘fancy’ mice and rats, that refers to domesticated animals rather than their wild counterparts.
Nowadays, rodent pets are more popular than ever. According to a Forbes Advisor article for 2023, ‘small animals’ (hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, mice, and ferrets) are the 4th most popular pet in the United States, only overshadowed by freshwater fish, cats and dogs, in that order.
These ‘small animals’ are present in 6.7 million US households. Pisces Pets say that hamsters are the most popular and a real classic choice, but mice are another popular contender, a very active and social animal.
There are loads of types of mice (as you can likely guess). You can also guess what’s the main difference between long-haired mice. Satin mice are ones with a dense, silky, and very shimmery coat. A lot of these mice that you’re seeing in this list are frizzy mice, with a wavy and very dense coat.
You’ve also got hairless mice, which - just like Sphynx cats - may be your unusual cup of tea.
Of course, there are so many more types, especially when it comes to the colors and patterns of their fur, it would be far too many to list.
If these cute mice babies have got you interested in owning them as pets, you should know that no matter how big or small, no pet is a toy. Mice, similar to other rodents, have many quirks and requirements.
The Spruce Pets has a good guide full of useful information if you’d like to find out more about mice as pets and what you should expect before getting one.
That was fun.
