The subreddit “ Men Writing Women ” is dedicated, as the description suggests, to “how men who create films, books, TV, and graphic novels characterize women”. Members of the community clearly don’t shy away from sharing their finds, and we have gathered some of their best examples into this list today. If you feel like it’s too short, check out our previous pieces about “Men Writing Women” here and here .

Writing a captivating piece takes way more than putting pen to paper. The author spends countless hours developing the plot, writing and rewriting it, crossing out hundreds of unnecessary lines, and doing the research—lots and lots of it. Some writers could work more on the two, wiping out some of the information or researching it better. Otherwise, they might end up being shamed for some of their inaccurate, unrealistic, or plain foolish lines. As these male writers depicting female characters did.

#1 Who Doesn't Love To Bleed And Writhe In Pain Once A Month?

#2 What Else Could A Woman Want After Coming Out Of A Coma? Beyond The Darkness (1979)

#3 Jane Goodall Should Just Go Ape S*it

#4 I’m Surprised No One Has Posted This Guy Yet?? From Jpod By Douglas Coupland

#5 Til That I, A Virgin, Have At Least One Kid. (Once Gone, By Blake Pierce)

#6 Scientology, A New Slant On Life - By L. Ron Hubbard (1965)

#7 Absolute Fanasty (American Gods - Neil Gaiman)

#8 (Tw: Physical Violence) [nana By Zola] Zola's Nana, Or How To Stop Worrying And Learn To Love Physical Abuse

#9 [clans Of The Alphane Moon By Philip K. Dick] How To Assert Your Dominance Over Other Women: Scare Their Nipples Off

#10 That Natural Womanly Instinct To Love Cooking (Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? By Philip K Dick)

#11 Go Home Everyone About To Post Stephen King. Alizee Yeezy Has Trumped All Of You

#12 Women Have Useless Faces (A Happy Death By Camus)

#13 There Are Many Different Types Of Arm Folds, I'm Glad Robert Cleared That Up For Me

#14 I’m Sorry, What?!? The Body Keeps The Score By Bessel Van Der Kolk

#15 “Cell” By Stephen King. You’re In A Zombie Apocalypse But You’re Worried About…what?

#16 Liana Finck, Women In Literature, 2022

#17 In Death, I Hope All My Friends Remember Me For My Great Rack [1q84, Haruki Murakami]

#18 I Feel Christopher Pike’s Spellbound Could Fit

#19 How To Kiss A Girl…sure

#20 The Amount Misogyny In This One Was A Bit Shocking. The Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

#21 Coast To Coast Murders, James Patterson

#22 "A Fine Porch Door"... From The Stand By Stephen King

#23 Stephen King - The Shining

#24 Asked A Text Ai (Link In Comments) To Write A Women Written By A Man

#25 I’d Like To Imagine This Was Done For The Male Characters As Well

#26 The River Between By Ngugi Wa Thiong'o

#27 Ah Yes, The Kind Of Giggles That Spill From Your Breasts. Of Course The Girl Is “Just Turned 16” As Well. (Hospital By Han Song)

#28 Second Reference To Her Oversized Bazungas In As Many Paragraphs - Paternus By Dyrk Ashton

#29 I Love This Series And I Am A Fan Of King, But 🙄🙄🙄 [the Waste Lands (Book III Of The Dark Tower Series), Stephen King]

#30 Women As Baby Producers... (Slaughterhouse Five By Kurt Vonnegut)

#31 "But Whatever" (The Night Shift, Alex Finlay)

#32 The Immortalists By Chloe Benjamin. A Genuinely Good Book With The Worst First Paragraph!

#33 Hell's Angels By Hunter S Thompson. Men In The 1960s Just Understood Women, You Know?

#34 Nod By Adrian Barnes

#35 Because This Is What A Female Psychologist Would Think When Dealing With A Paranoid Schizophrenic Violent Patient. Domain, Steve Alten

#36 Nietzsche Going At It (Beyond Good And Evil)

#37 Breast Roll By "It's Kind Of A Funny Story" By Ned Vizzini

#38 My Friend Sent This To Me: It Starts Out Awful And Only Gets Worse. [zadie Smith, White Teeth]

#39 I Hate It When I Am Unfemininely Crisp And Therefore Less Attractive Than I Could Be To My Male Coworkers. (Brain Wave, Poul Anderson)

#40 Many Thanks To Kobo Abe For Explaining The Female Condition In His Classic Novel ‘The Woman In The Dunes’

#41 “Her Breasts Quivered With Excitement” Really??? (Sales Pitch By Philip K. Dick)

#42 From The Pictorial 1952

#43 This Makes Me Prefer Men Writing About Women's Breasts (Bellevue Square By Michael Redhill)

#44 I Know This Is More Men Designing Women, But The Costume For The First Female Version Of Spider-Man Is… Something

#45 Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

#46 We Can Remember It For You Wholesale (Total Recall) - Philip K. Dick. Aka: Sometimes Even Your Favourite Authors Fail

#47 "All Women Are Deeply Ashamed Of Their Periods." - Ross Anderson (Book Is Security Engineering, 2010)

#48 From "Carolina Moonset" By Matt Goldman. Where Did The Firehose Come From?

#49 Chuck Palahnuik- The Invention Of Sound

#50 The Waste Lands (Dark Tower III) By Stephen King

#51 From Sartre's Nausea

#52 It’s Not Like I Expect Much From Certain Erotic Genres, But This Was Such Classic R/Menwritingwomen It Made Me Laugh. Mahoushi Teria To Tiken Na Iraisho By Mtd

#53 "Dogfight" By William Gibson And Michael Swanwick

#54 ‘Twitching By Numbers’ By Garry Bagnell, A Memoir Of His Anecdotes About Birdwatching, Published In This Very Year 2022. Insert Joke About Tits Here, But Seriously This Is Why Women Still Feel So Unwelcome In The Birding Community

#55 What's That Going By? Just A Pair Of Legs. [the Bat By Jo Nesbø]

#56 [heretics Of Dune By Frank Herbert] I Wonder How One Would Master The Three Hundred Steps Of Orgasmic Amplification

#57 Poet Fundamentally Misunderstands Women

#58 Lots To Unpack Here [the Road Back By Erich Maria Remarque]

#59 The High Auction By Misba (Literally The 2nd Page)