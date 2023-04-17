Writing a captivating piece takes way more than putting pen to paper. The author spends countless hours developing the plot, writing and rewriting it, crossing out hundreds of unnecessary lines, and doing the research—lots and lots of it. Some writers could work more on the two, wiping out some of the information or researching it better. Otherwise, they might end up being shamed for some of their inaccurate, unrealistic, or plain foolish lines. As these male writers depicting female characters did.

The subreddit “Men Writing Women” is dedicated, as the description suggests, to “how men who create films, books, TV, and graphic novels characterize women”. Members of the community clearly don’t shy away from sharing their finds, and we have gathered some of their best examples into this list today. If you feel like it’s too short, check out our previous pieces about “Men Writing Women” here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Who Doesn't Love To Bleed And Writhe In Pain Once A Month?

Who Doesn't Love To Bleed And Writhe In Pain Once A Month?

Haebak Report

21points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anything, I look forward to celebrating that I'm not pregnant, and then hate the other 99% of it.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#2

What Else Could A Woman Want After Coming Out Of A Coma? Beyond The Darkness (1979)

What Else Could A Woman Want After Coming Out Of A Coma? Beyond The Darkness (1979)

FreudsteinLives Report

17points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I look fat in this shirt?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Jane Goodall Should Just Go Ape S*it

Jane Goodall Should Just Go Ape S*it

Faenix_Wright Report

17points
POST
#4

I’m Surprised No One Has Posted This Guy Yet?? From Jpod By Douglas Coupland

I’m Surprised No One Has Posted This Guy Yet?? From Jpod By Douglas Coupland

Picklebaby626 Report

16points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IS it a fifty/fifty choice each morning? Make up or s**t clothes?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Til That I, A Virgin, Have At Least One Kid. (Once Gone, By Blake Pierce)

Til That I, A Virgin, Have At Least One Kid. (Once Gone, By Blake Pierce)

schrodingers_cat42 Report

14points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does this guy say about men with stretch marks?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Scientology, A New Slant On Life - By L. Ron Hubbard (1965)

Scientology, A New Slant On Life - By L. Ron Hubbard (1965)

friends-waffles-work Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

L Ron Hubbard was a full on proper twatbasket.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Absolute Fanasty (American Gods - Neil Gaiman)

Absolute Fanasty (American Gods - Neil Gaiman)

District_Dan Report

12points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*laughs in pocketless pants*

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#8

(Tw: Physical Violence) [nana By Zola] Zola's Nana, Or How To Stop Worrying And Learn To Love Physical Abuse

(Tw: Physical Violence) [nana By Zola] Zola's Nana, Or How To Stop Worrying And Learn To Love Physical Abuse

Adloud Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#9

[clans Of The Alphane Moon By Philip K. Dick] How To Assert Your Dominance Over Other Women: Scare Their Nipples Off

[clans Of The Alphane Moon By Philip K. Dick] How To Assert Your Dominance Over Other Women: Scare Their Nipples Off

snugglyaggron Report

11points
POST
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is so much wrong with this I can't even begin to.... but deburgeoned....I.... what??? You're certainly not Shakespeare mate, you can't just put a "de" in front of something to make a new word.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

That Natural Womanly Instinct To Love Cooking (Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? By Philip K Dick)

That Natural Womanly Instinct To Love Cooking (Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? By Philip K Dick)

cacti-pie Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one maybe gets a pass, as it it the characters thought, not necessarily the authors.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Go Home Everyone About To Post Stephen King. Alizee Yeezy Has Trumped All Of You

Go Home Everyone About To Post Stephen King. Alizee Yeezy Has Trumped All Of You

PrincessTutubella Report

10points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sorry, he’s horrible simply because he MENTIONS boobs? I’m female and I’ve read every one of his books and I’ve never felt offended or that he’s sexist.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Women Have Useless Faces (A Happy Death By Camus)

Women Have Useless Faces (A Happy Death By Camus)

2460_one Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha ha! Your woman faces are useless!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

There Are Many Different Types Of Arm Folds, I'm Glad Robert Cleared That Up For Me

There Are Many Different Types Of Arm Folds, I'm Glad Robert Cleared That Up For Me

SwaggyP997 Report

9points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After a certain age, that might not be possible without a hoist. Oh c**p, did I type that out loud?

1
1point
reply
#14

I’m Sorry, What?!? The Body Keeps The Score By Bessel Van Der Kolk

I’m Sorry, What?!? The Body Keeps The Score By Bessel Van Der Kolk

Glum-Lavishness-4485 Report

8points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is a CHILD! what the fùck??

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

“Cell” By Stephen King. You’re In A Zombie Apocalypse But You’re Worried About…what?

“Cell” By Stephen King. You’re In A Zombie Apocalypse But You’re Worried About…what?

VividEntrepreneur949 Report

8points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, this could be indicative of the character in the book, not the author.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

Liana Finck, Women In Literature, 2022

Liana Finck, Women In Literature, 2022

beroemd Report

8points
POST
#17

In Death, I Hope All My Friends Remember Me For My Great Rack [1q84, Haruki Murakami]

In Death, I Hope All My Friends Remember Me For My Great Rack [1q84, Haruki Murakami]

mustardleaves Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We should always spend time to acknowledge the women in our lives. Because breasts.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

I Feel Christopher Pike’s Spellbound Could Fit

I Feel Christopher Pike’s Spellbound Could Fit

ravioliriveroli Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How else do you eat a hot dog except sexily?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

How To Kiss A Girl…sure

How To Kiss A Girl…sure

4reddityo Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#20

The Amount Misogyny In This One Was A Bit Shocking. The Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

The Amount Misogyny In This One Was A Bit Shocking. The Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

crucified_cat Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Soooo...... Why aren't incels getting laid then?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Coast To Coast Murders, James Patterson

Coast To Coast Murders, James Patterson

arrow1500 Report

6points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I gave my nips a tweak" WHAT IS THAT SUPPOSED TO MEAN???

2
2points
reply
#22

"A Fine Porch Door"... From The Stand By Stephen King

"A Fine Porch Door"... From The Stand By Stephen King

guitarguy12341 Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder if she has a good storm cellar as well?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Stephen King - The Shining

Stephen King - The Shining

taisynn Report

6points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest, he's describing a walking corpse, and I can imagine how undead breasts could look like ancient punching bags.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#24

Asked A Text Ai (Link In Comments) To Write A Women Written By A Man

Asked A Text Ai (Link In Comments) To Write A Women Written By A Man

WingsOfFireGeek Report

6points
POST
KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nah im concerned about two things: where all the snacks went, and HOW DOES SPIDERMAN END

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

I’d Like To Imagine This Was Done For The Male Characters As Well

I’d Like To Imagine This Was Done For The Male Characters As Well

Lwannagothere Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so wrong. The author missed the bum sizes.

1
1point
reply
#26

The River Between By Ngugi Wa Thiong'o

The River Between By Ngugi Wa Thiong'o

honeypebble Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rivers make her want to take a dump?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Ah Yes, The Kind Of Giggles That Spill From Your Breasts. Of Course The Girl Is “Just Turned 16” As Well. (Hospital By Han Song)

Ah Yes, The Kind Of Giggles That Spill From Your Breasts. Of Course The Girl Is “Just Turned 16” As Well. (Hospital By Han Song)

Doing_Ok_Tomorrow Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#28

Second Reference To Her Oversized Bazungas In As Many Paragraphs - Paternus By Dyrk Ashton

Second Reference To Her Oversized Bazungas In As Many Paragraphs - Paternus By Dyrk Ashton

DrVenkman85 Report

5points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that description was really something huh

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

I Love This Series And I Am A Fan Of King, But 🙄🙄🙄 [the Waste Lands (Book III Of The Dark Tower Series), Stephen King]

I Love This Series And I Am A Fan Of King, But 🙄🙄🙄 [the Waste Lands (Book III Of The Dark Tower Series), Stephen King]

iamrosey Report

5points
POST
#30

Women As Baby Producers... (Slaughterhouse Five By Kurt Vonnegut)

Women As Baby Producers... (Slaughterhouse Five By Kurt Vonnegut)

VoldeThor Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#31

"But Whatever" (The Night Shift, Alex Finlay)

"But Whatever" (The Night Shift, Alex Finlay)

absolute_boy Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#32

The Immortalists By Chloe Benjamin. A Genuinely Good Book With The Worst First Paragraph!

The Immortalists By Chloe Benjamin. A Genuinely Good Book With The Worst First Paragraph!

womanadrift Report

5points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

first paragraph is describing a 13 y/o's naked body. Red flag for sure

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#33

Hell's Angels By Hunter S Thompson. Men In The 1960s Just Understood Women, You Know?

Hell's Angels By Hunter S Thompson. Men In The 1960s Just Understood Women, You Know?

jbeldham Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#34

Nod By Adrian Barnes

Nod By Adrian Barnes

aliensleftmehere Report

5points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

whoever wrote this was having a stroke

0
0points
reply
#35

Because This Is What A Female Psychologist Would Think When Dealing With A Paranoid Schizophrenic Violent Patient. Domain, Steve Alten

Because This Is What A Female Psychologist Would Think When Dealing With A Paranoid Schizophrenic Violent Patient. Domain, Steve Alten

lazuethepirate Report

5points
POST
#36

Nietzsche Going At It (Beyond Good And Evil)

Nietzsche Going At It (Beyond Good And Evil)

CzLawMayer Report

5points
POST
#37

Breast Roll By "It's Kind Of A Funny Story" By Ned Vizzini

Breast Roll By "It's Kind Of A Funny Story" By Ned Vizzini

maramara18 Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any women out there whose breasts roll out of synch?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

My Friend Sent This To Me: It Starts Out Awful And Only Gets Worse. [zadie Smith, White Teeth]

My Friend Sent This To Me: It Starts Out Awful And Only Gets Worse. [zadie Smith, White Teeth]

Facetious_ly Report

4points
POST
#39

I Hate It When I Am Unfemininely Crisp And Therefore Less Attractive Than I Could Be To My Male Coworkers. (Brain Wave, Poul Anderson)

I Hate It When I Am Unfemininely Crisp And Therefore Less Attractive Than I Could Be To My Male Coworkers. (Brain Wave, Poul Anderson)

theaveragemaryjanie Report

4points
POST
#40

Many Thanks To Kobo Abe For Explaining The Female Condition In His Classic Novel ‘The Woman In The Dunes’

Many Thanks To Kobo Abe For Explaining The Female Condition In His Classic Novel ‘The Woman In The Dunes’

snuff_film Report

4points
POST
#41

“Her Breasts Quivered With Excitement” Really??? (Sales Pitch By Philip K. Dick)

“Her Breasts Quivered With Excitement” Really??? (Sales Pitch By Philip K. Dick)

maddiroo Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay I kind of defend Philip K D**k earlier, I maybe revising that position.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

From The Pictorial 1952

From The Pictorial 1952

ArtemisHime Report

4points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I, personally, think first gent has a nice ring to it!

0
0points
reply
#43

This Makes Me Prefer Men Writing About Women's Breasts (Bellevue Square By Michael Redhill)

This Makes Me Prefer Men Writing About Women's Breasts (Bellevue Square By Michael Redhill)

snufflespoop Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Just wow. I'm kinda impressed just how bad it is.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

I Know This Is More Men Designing Women, But The Costume For The First Female Version Of Spider-Man Is… Something

I Know This Is More Men Designing Women, But The Costume For The First Female Version Of Spider-Man Is… Something

Aden-Wrked Report

4points
POST
#45

Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke

BreadstickBitch9868 Report

4points
POST
#46

We Can Remember It For You Wholesale (Total Recall) - Philip K. Dick. Aka: Sometimes Even Your Favourite Authors Fail

We Can Remember It For You Wholesale (Total Recall) - Philip K. Dick. Aka: Sometimes Even Your Favourite Authors Fail

babalishka Report

3points
POST
Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they just censor his name..?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

"All Women Are Deeply Ashamed Of Their Periods." - Ross Anderson (Book Is Security Engineering, 2010)

"All Women Are Deeply Ashamed Of Their Periods." - Ross Anderson (Book Is Security Engineering, 2010)

fey_belle Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe it is because we men as a whole shame women for having periods? Just a thought.

2
2points
reply
#48

From "Carolina Moonset" By Matt Goldman. Where Did The Firehose Come From?

From "Carolina Moonset" By Matt Goldman. Where Did The Firehose Come From?

globepuzzle Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean wouldn't we all if we were all blasted with a fire hose?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#49

Chuck Palahnuik- The Invention Of Sound

Chuck Palahnuik- The Invention Of Sound

tuckedintanktops Report

3points
POST
rose@n_a
rose@n_a
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what is it with these men and breasts

0
0points
reply
#50

The Waste Lands (Dark Tower III) By Stephen King

The Waste Lands (Dark Tower III) By Stephen King

AratheDyith Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not? Librarians are allowed to have their wild side as well!

0
0points
reply
#51

From Sartre's Nausea

From Sartre's Nausea

Liall-Hristendorff Report

3points
POST
#52

It’s Not Like I Expect Much From Certain Erotic Genres, But This Was Such Classic R/Menwritingwomen It Made Me Laugh. Mahoushi Teria To Tiken Na Iraisho By Mtd

It’s Not Like I Expect Much From Certain Erotic Genres, But This Was Such Classic R/Menwritingwomen It Made Me Laugh. Mahoushi Teria To Tiken Na Iraisho By Mtd

ShreddieKirin Report

3points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hey, she worked hard to shake those!

0
0points
reply
#53

"Dogfight" By William Gibson And Michael Swanwick

"Dogfight" By William Gibson And Michael Swanwick

SickleStars Report

3points
POST
#54

‘Twitching By Numbers’ By Garry Bagnell, A Memoir Of His Anecdotes About Birdwatching, Published In This Very Year 2022. Insert Joke About Tits Here, But Seriously This Is Why Women Still Feel So Unwelcome In The Birding Community

‘Twitching By Numbers’ By Garry Bagnell, A Memoir Of His Anecdotes About Birdwatching, Published In This Very Year 2022. Insert Joke About Tits Here, But Seriously This Is Why Women Still Feel So Unwelcome In The Birding Community

ginger_lucy Report

3points
POST
#55

What's That Going By? Just A Pair Of Legs. [the Bat By Jo Nesbø]

What's That Going By? Just A Pair Of Legs. [the Bat By Jo Nesbø]

Optimet Report

3points
POST
#56

[heretics Of Dune By Frank Herbert] I Wonder How One Would Master The Three Hundred Steps Of Orgasmic Amplification

[heretics Of Dune By Frank Herbert] I Wonder How One Would Master The Three Hundred Steps Of Orgasmic Amplification

aoi4eg Report

3points
POST
#57

Poet Fundamentally Misunderstands Women

Poet Fundamentally Misunderstands Women

CarefulSmile1855 Report

3points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the notes are golden lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Lots To Unpack Here [the Road Back By Erich Maria Remarque]

Lots To Unpack Here [the Road Back By Erich Maria Remarque]

LegerDomain Report

3points
POST
#59

The High Auction By Misba (Literally The 2nd Page)

The High Auction By Misba (Literally The 2nd Page)

kwibu Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its like the six degrees of separation with Kevin Bacon, except it is one degree of separation with breasts.

0
0points
reply
#60

Oh The Humanity! From House Of Leaves, By Mark Danielewski

Oh The Humanity! From House Of Leaves, By Mark Danielewski

quartz_koala Report

3points