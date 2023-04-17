“Men Writing Women”: This Online Group Exposes Clueless Male Authors Who Know Nothing About Women (126 New Pics)
Writing a captivating piece takes way more than putting pen to paper. The author spends countless hours developing the plot, writing and rewriting it, crossing out hundreds of unnecessary lines, and doing the research—lots and lots of it. Some writers could work more on the two, wiping out some of the information or researching it better. Otherwise, they might end up being shamed for some of their inaccurate, unrealistic, or plain foolish lines. As these male writers depicting female characters did.
The subreddit “Men Writing Women” is dedicated, as the description suggests, to “how men who create films, books, TV, and graphic novels characterize women”. Members of the community clearly don’t shy away from sharing their finds, and we have gathered some of their best examples into this list today. If you feel like it’s too short, check out our previous pieces about “Men Writing Women” here and here.
Who Doesn't Love To Bleed And Writhe In Pain Once A Month?
If anything, I look forward to celebrating that I'm not pregnant, and then hate the other 99% of it.
What Else Could A Woman Want After Coming Out Of A Coma? Beyond The Darkness (1979)
Jane Goodall Should Just Go Ape S*it
I’m Surprised No One Has Posted This Guy Yet?? From Jpod By Douglas Coupland
Til That I, A Virgin, Have At Least One Kid. (Once Gone, By Blake Pierce)
Scientology, A New Slant On Life - By L. Ron Hubbard (1965)
Absolute Fanasty (American Gods - Neil Gaiman)
(Tw: Physical Violence) [nana By Zola] Zola's Nana, Or How To Stop Worrying And Learn To Love Physical Abuse
[clans Of The Alphane Moon By Philip K. Dick] How To Assert Your Dominance Over Other Women: Scare Their Nipples Off
There is so much wrong with this I can't even begin to.... but deburgeoned....I.... what??? You're certainly not Shakespeare mate, you can't just put a "de" in front of something to make a new word.
That Natural Womanly Instinct To Love Cooking (Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? By Philip K Dick)
Go Home Everyone About To Post Stephen King. Alizee Yeezy Has Trumped All Of You
I’m sorry, he’s horrible simply because he MENTIONS boobs? I’m female and I’ve read every one of his books and I’ve never felt offended or that he’s sexist.
Women Have Useless Faces (A Happy Death By Camus)
There Are Many Different Types Of Arm Folds, I'm Glad Robert Cleared That Up For Me
I’m Sorry, What?!? The Body Keeps The Score By Bessel Van Der Kolk
“Cell” By Stephen King. You’re In A Zombie Apocalypse But You’re Worried About…what?
Again, this could be indicative of the character in the book, not the author.
Liana Finck, Women In Literature, 2022
In Death, I Hope All My Friends Remember Me For My Great Rack [1q84, Haruki Murakami]
I Feel Christopher Pike’s Spellbound Could Fit
How To Kiss A Girl…sure
The Amount Misogyny In This One Was A Bit Shocking. The Lake Of The Dead By André Bjerke
Coast To Coast Murders, James Patterson
"A Fine Porch Door"... From The Stand By Stephen King
Stephen King - The Shining
To be honest, he's describing a walking corpse, and I can imagine how undead breasts could look like ancient punching bags.
Asked A Text Ai (Link In Comments) To Write A Women Written By A Man
nah im concerned about two things: where all the snacks went, and HOW DOES SPIDERMAN END
I’d Like To Imagine This Was Done For The Male Characters As Well
The River Between By Ngugi Wa Thiong'o
Ah Yes, The Kind Of Giggles That Spill From Your Breasts. Of Course The Girl Is “Just Turned 16” As Well. (Hospital By Han Song)
Second Reference To Her Oversized Bazungas In As Many Paragraphs - Paternus By Dyrk Ashton
I Love This Series And I Am A Fan Of King, But 🙄🙄🙄 [the Waste Lands (Book III Of The Dark Tower Series), Stephen King]
Women As Baby Producers... (Slaughterhouse Five By Kurt Vonnegut)
"But Whatever" (The Night Shift, Alex Finlay)
The Immortalists By Chloe Benjamin. A Genuinely Good Book With The Worst First Paragraph!
first paragraph is describing a 13 y/o's naked body. Red flag for sure