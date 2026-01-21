Meghan Trainor Breaks Silence Amid Backlash, Explains Why She Used A Surrogate For Her Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Trainor has come forward to address the backlash surrounding her decision to welcome her third child via surrogate, laying out the medical and personal reasons behind the choice.

The 32-year-old singer and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon, last Sunday (January 18). The couple, who married in 2018, are also parents to sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, both of whom Trainor carried herself.

Highlights Meghan Trainor said surrogacy followed extensive medical advice and was not her first choice.

The singer was open about using weight-loss injections after her second pregnancy.

She attributed the decision to health struggles and PTSD.

The clarification comes amid renewed public debate around celebrity surrogacy, with Trainor making clear that the choice was neither casual nor cosmetic, but the result of extensive medical consultation.

“I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family,” she said.

Meghan Trainor opened up about the emotional and personal reasons that led her to use a surrogate for her third baby

Trainor revealed that surrogacy was not her initial plan, but ultimately the safest option available to her.

“It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,” she said in an interview with People Magazine.

“We are forever grateful for that option.”

She also pushed back directly against the stigma attached to surrogacy.

“It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork. Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid.”

Trainor described the surrogate, whose identity remains private, as someone deeply involved and emotionally connected throughout the process.

“Our surrogate is one of the most selfless, strong and loving people I’ve ever met,” she said.

“We felt so connected throughout the entire journey, and I’ll always be grateful for the care and love she showed our daughter.

She gave us the greatest gift of our lives. She graciously answered our many check-in texts to make sure she was doing okay.”

The singer experienced PTSD after her first son was rushed to neonatal intensive care with breathing issues

The singer publicly announced Mikey Moon’s arrival yesterday (January 20) via an Instagram post, sharing images of the now family of five.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” Trainor wrote.

“We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible.”

Trainor also shared a personal family detail, revealing that her sons helped choose their sister’s middle name.

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name,” she wrote. “We are going to enjoy our family time now.”

Trainor has been open about the complications surrounding her previous pregnancies, experiences that directly informed the decision to use a surrogate.

@meghantrainor Jan 18th 2026🎀 Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to her, all the doctors, nurses, and teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all🩷🥹🎀 ♬ sonido original – Rocío Alvarez Creaciones Digit

After Riley’s birth, Trainor’s first son was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit with breathing issues. Trainor later revealed she developed post-traumatic stress disorder after being left alone on the operating table while her newborn was taken away.

“Usually when you’re being sewn up for 45 minutes, you’re like, ‘Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything,’” she said in 2023. “But I was laying there alone.”

“And then when I tell people what happened, they’re like, ‘Jesus Christ,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?’ … I had to learn how traumatic that was.”

Trainor said her experiences left her unable to cope with the emotional weight of a third pregnancy

Trainor’s second pregnancy brought additional challenges. After the birth of her son Barry, she said she reached what she described as a breaking point, both physically and mentally.

In a January 2025 essay for Today.com, Trainor recalled being alone with her newborn during a severe panic episode.

“I was alone with Barry and he would not stop crying and then I was crying,” she wrote. “I was having a panic attack and I was just over-exhausted, but I felt like I was d**ng.”

She continued, “I felt if I stood up, I would pass out. I didn’t feel safe holding the baby and at the same time I felt like my body was giving up on me.”

Trainor said she chose to share those experiences publicly to challenge expectations placed on mothers.

“Having a kid is the hardest thing,” she wrote.

“We’re expected to walk around like we’re fine. That’s why I want to share my own experience, to show other moms that they’re not alone, and also to encourage them to ask for help and seek support.”

Despite those struggles, Trainor believes motherhood made her life better. “My kids made me want to be the best version of me,” she said.

Back in April 2025, the singer confirmed she used weight-loss injections specifically to help her “after [her] 2nd pregnancy.”

Trainor joins a growing list of public figures, including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, and Priyanka Chopra, who have expanded their families through surrogacy.

In the United States, the process typically costs between $120,000 and $220,000, covering medical care, legal fees, agency costs, and surrogate compensation.

“Rich women.” Surrogacy remains a contentious topic among netizen

