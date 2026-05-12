Scrutiny Over Megan Fox’s Past Appearance In Ultra Revealing Dress As Many Slam Plastic Surgery

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Megan Fox has once again become the subject of plastic surgery scrutiny after resurfaced photos from a 2023 red carpet appearance went viral.

The images were taken on May 18, 2023, when Fox arrived at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square, New York City, wearing an ultra-revealing sheer black dress that placed heavy attention on her cleavage.

Highlights Resurfaced 2023 photos of Megan Fox went viral on X after viewers focused on her revealing black dress.

Many users commented on Fox’s surgically enhanced cleavage, which she previously confirmed had been operated on three times.

The renewed attention came after reports that Fox allegedly blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram as the exes continue co-parenting their daughter, Saga Blade.

A post sharing the photos resurfaced on X today, May 12, where it reached more than 2 million views and led viewers to focus on Fox’s chest implants.

“Megan Fox showing her plastic,” one user wrote.

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2023 photos of Megan Fox went viral as viewers zeroed in on her surgically enhanced cleavage

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Fox originally wore the dress to the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party, an event tied to her appearance in the magazine’s annual swimsuit edition.

The look featured a sheer black bodice, a plunging neckline, long transparent sleeves, and a satin skirt, with Fox wearing her hair in a bright copper-red shade.

At the time, the outfit was treated as another major bombshell moment for the actress, who has long leaned into high-impact red carpet styling.

Three years later, however, the same photos were no longer being discussed only as a fashion moment. Instead, viewers zeroed in on her chest and began using the resurfaced images to revive plastic surgery claims.

“Looks good, doesn’t function properly!” one person wrote.

Another added, “Plastic surgery saved the day!”

Fox has admitted to have undergone at least three breast augmentation surgeries in the past

The comments quickly moved from mockery to direct criticism of Fox’s appearance.

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“She should pay that surgeon twice,” one viewer wrote, turning her cosmetic work into a backhanded compliment.

Others were harsher.

“Her fake breasts look awful,” another critic commented.

Fox publicly confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2024 that she had undergone breast implant surgery three times.

She said the first procedure happened when she was around 21 or 22, after the first Transformers film and before its sequel, and that she had chosen a more cautious look at the time.

She later said she had another procedure after breastfeeding her three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, explaining that her breasts had “disappeared” after pregnancy.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

Her third surgery, which she described as “very recently” at the time of the interview, was done to replace implants that had begun showing visible rippling because of her low body fat.

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Fox also said she asked for “the biggest boobs you can fit in my body,” describing the result as a 32D and comparing the look to a “1990s stripper” aesthetic.

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There is no confirmed report that Fox has undergone another breast procedure since that 2024 interview, including after her 2025 pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, Saga Blade.

The images went viral just as Fox is dealing with a renewed source of conflict with Machine Gun Kelly

Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

The resurfaced photos arrived at a complicated moment in Fox’s personal life.

Just one month earlier, reports circulated that she had allegedly blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram after he left flirty comments under recent photos of her.

That incident followed months of reporting that Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, had been split since November 2024 and were focused only on co-parenting their daughter, Saga Blade.

Image credits: Getty/Jemal Countess

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The former couple welcomed Saga on March 27, 2025. Kelly announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram by calling her “our little celestial seed,” after Fox reportedly gave birth while listening to a custom score composed by Kelly and Travis Barker.

In June 2025, Kelly publicly revealed their daughter’s full name as Saga Blade Fox-Baker, while praising Fox as a “great mom” and discussing their co-parenting dynamic after the split.

The birth of their daughter kept the pair in public view even as their romance appeared to be over

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On July 31, 2025, Kelly shared who chose Saga’s name during an interview, keeping the family’s private decisions in the headlines.

On August 8, 2025, he released Treading Water, with lyrics that addressed his split from Fox and his rehab stay, adding more attention to their post-breakup status.

By September 3, 2025, rare photos surfaced of Fox’s three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, supporting their half-brother, Zane Walker Green, at pre-kindergarten. The images were shared by Green’s partner, Sharna Burgess.

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On October 10, 2025, reports claimed Fox and Kelly were “reconnecting” through co-parenting Saga, though not romantically.

That same month, Fox made a rare public appearance at a Jennifer’s Body screening in a bloody-themed nude corset look, where she reflected on her 2009 paparazzi experiences and admitted she was dealing with postpartum “brain fog” and sleep deprivation since Saga’s birth.

Fox spent much of 2025 outside the standard movie cycle and focused on her family

Before Megan Fox did a bunch of stuff to herself, she had such a unique look. No one has ever looked like Megan Fox in her prime. Most people don’t know the reason Megan Fox never became a model is because she’s extremely short. pic.twitter.com/45BLnwx1iC — Queen ✰ (@QUEENP0P) May 9, 2026

By November 10, reports noted that she had no new feature films that year. Her last major film was 2024’s Subservience, while voice work in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continued to provide residual income.

On November 25, Kelly posted a video of himself with Saga while on tour.

By December 26, Fox was being framed online as ending the year focused largely on motherhood.

That quieter stretch did not last long.

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Between January 5 and January 16, 2026, multiple sources confirmed that Fox and Kelly remained split, despite continued attention around their co-parenting arrangement.

Reports said Fox had Saga full-time and that the two were not romantically back together, even if they remained civil in public.

Image credits: meganfox

On January 19, Kelly shared another video with Saga, presenting another glimpse of his family life.

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Then, on March 3, Fox returned to Instagram after nearly a year away from the platform. Her last post had been in May 2025.

Her comeback photos were immediately described as a thirst trap, showing her in a black T-shirt and G-string.

“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” she wrote.

Kelly then left a flirty comment under the post.

“Stoked I have your phone number,” he wrote.

Fox blocked MGK on Instagram on March, with fans theorizing it was due to his previous comment

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Megan Fox reveals all of the plastic surgery she’s had done. Is it too much? pic.twitter.com/htTcTWq6ZF — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) March 22, 2024

Fox’s public reemergence continued through March.

On March 6, Kelly corrected paparazzi after they mistook his daughter Casie for Fox at Paris Fashion Week.

On March 15 and 16, Fox attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Gold Party after the Oscars in a lingerie-inspired look that displayed her tattoos, marking one of her first major outings since Saga’s birth aside from the October 2025 Jennifer’s Body screening.

Image credits: meganfox

By March 23, reports described Fox as entering a “Post-Twin Flame” era, focused on co-parenting Saga, living at her reported $8 million Toluca Lake estate, expanding her poetry and lifestyle brand, and exploring production ventures. A second book was also rumored for late 2026.

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On March 27, Kelly celebrated Saga’s first birthday with a tribute post. Sources again said the two were co-parenting only and had not reconciled.

Three days later, on March 30, Fox allegedly blocked him on Instagram after his comments on her posts, which many read as a sign that she was drawing firmer boundaries

“A real shame.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Fox’s photo

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