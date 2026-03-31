“She’s Really Done”: MGK Under Fire After Megan Fox Blocks Him Following His Thirsty Comments

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Things seem to be getting messy between Megan Fox and ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, as reports claim she has blocked him on Instagram.

Fox’s alleged action against the Lonely rapper comes after he left two flirty comments under her posts in March.

Netizens have largely sided with Fox following the update, appreciating her for enforcing clear boundaries with MGK.

Highlights Megan Fox has reportedly blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram after he left flirty comments on her posts this month.

Since the report surfaced, netizens have been bashing MGK, with many wondering how he keeps “fumbling someone like Fox.”

The blocking claim emerged shortly after he was spotted with their daughter, Saga Blade, in Los Angeles.

“Megan ain’t playing,” one wrote, while another noted, “Whatever is in the past should remain in the past.”

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Megan Fox returned to Instagram after a nearly two-year hiatus last month, drawing the attention of MGK

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Fox wiped her Instagram clean in May 2024, deleting every picture and unfollowing everyone to mark her 38th birthday.

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On March 3, she posted striking photos on the platform for the first time since.

“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” the Transformers actress captioned the collection of pictures, which began with a snap of her sitting on the floor wearing nothing but a black tee and a matching thong.

In the snaps that followed, fans discovered that Fox’s full look included a black choker, thigh-high stockings, and platform heels.

Image credits: machinegunkelly/Instagram

The post prompted a playful response from MGK, who wrote, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

Fox kept her streak of social media returns going by posting again on March 10.

In her latest Instagram drop, she was seen rocking a black bralette, a pair of knee-high boots, and a mini skirt.

This time, MGK commented, “Stoked we had a baby.”

Image credits: machinegunkelly/Instagram

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TMZ was the first to break the news that MGK will not be able to interact with Fox’s posts anymore.

In a March 30 report, citing a source, the outlet said that it was unclear what the final straw was for Fox to block her ex-fiancé, but they were told the former couple has no relationship outside of co-parenting their daughter, Saga, born in March 2025.

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted with his and Fox’s daughter shortly before reports surfaced that she had blocked him

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MGK spent quality time with one-year-old Saga in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 28.

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He was captured wearing wide-leg indigo blue jeans with a white tank top, red sweatshirt, and a white Lost Americana hat.

Saga was clad in a pale pink outfit as her dad held her in his arms while also carrying her toy bunny.

Netizens over the weekend appreciated MGK for being an “attentive father.”

However, according to the rapper’s own account, Fox does most of the caregiving for their child.

Image credits: machinegunkelly/Instagram

Appearing on the Today show in August 2025, he told host Jenna Bush Hager that Fox was “fuming” when someone at the time called him a “good dad” just because he was holding the baby.

She had every right to react that way, MGK said, explaining that his role in their co-parenting relationship is limited to playing the guitar for the baby and praying for her happiness.

Besides Saga, MGK is also a father to 16-year-old Casie, whom he shares with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

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Image credits: Mindy Small/Getty Images

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Casie accompanied her dad and her half-sister on their weekend outing in LA.

She was casually dressed in a yellow tank top and baggy light-wash jeans.

Fox, for her part, shares three sons — Noah (13), Bodhi (12), and Journey (9) — with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Fox and MGK have split multiple times, yet netizens have been relentless in their commentary after he was reportedly blocked

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The pair first crossed paths in 2020 on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

After the movie’s production in Puerto Rico shut down for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the co-stars hung out together, and that’s when love blossomed between them.

In January 2022, the pair got engaged and announced the news on social media, with Fox famously revealing they drank each other’s blood to seal the deal.

The actress, however, abruptly unfollowed MGK on Instagram in February 2023 and deleted all her pictures with him, sparking breakup rumors.

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In March, an insider speaking on the couple’s behalf told outlets like Us Weekly and People that they were on a break but trying to work things out.

By April, reports emerged that they were back on track, and Fox announced in November 2024 that she was expecting a baby with the musician.

On December 10, 2024, just weeks after the pregnancy announcement, reports claimed they had broken up again, this time because Fox found MGK flirting with other women in his DMs.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time that Fox suspects MGK “may be sleeping with someone” behind her back, but the rapper denied the suspicions.

The pair have remained separated since.

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

“How do you fumble Megan Fox multiple times?” an X user asked MGK, while a second added, “Darn, that’s how you know you lost your girl for real.”

“MGK’s thirst comments went straight to Fox’s archive,” a third remarked.

“He is one of the biggest clowns in existence. We make the wrong people famous,” asserted a fourth.

“I don’t blame her, he is a creep,” wrote someone else, while another called Fox’s decision to block MGK a “healthy choice” as it would ensure a clean breakup.

“Good riddance,” a separate user voiced.

“He must have done her bad,” another hypothesized

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