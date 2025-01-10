“GuitARTist”: 17 Iconic Guitars Of Hendrix, Clapton, And More
This is my initial art series of some of the most famous guitars ever played by some of the most famous guitarists who ever lived. These illustrations were hand-drawn using Procreate and an Apple Pencil on my iPad. Each one took about 2 hours to complete.
As for me... during the day, I'm an executive creative director in the world of marketing, and at night I draw for fun. I am a graduate of The School of Visual Arts in NYC. Enjoy!
More info: Instagram
