This is my initial art series of some of the most famous guitars ever played by some of the most famous guitarists who ever lived. These illustrations were hand-drawn using Procreate and an Apple Pencil on my iPad. Each one took about 2 hours to complete.

As for me... during the day, I'm an executive creative director in the world of marketing, and at night I draw for fun. I am a graduate of The School of Visual Arts in NYC. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | anthonygiaccone.com

#1

Kurt's "Jag-Stang" Fender

Illustration of a blue 1969 Fender Jag-Stang guitar, part of the Guitartist series.

    #2

    Jimi's "Monterey" Strat

    Illustrated guitar with floral and heart designs on the body, inspired by iconic guitarists.

    #3

    David Gilmour's' "Black" Strat

    Illustration of a black electric guitar with a wooden neck, showcasing intricate details in a stylized artwork.

    #4

    Eric Clapton's "The Fool" Gibson

    Guitarist illustration featuring a vibrant, artistic design on a Gibson SG guitar.

    #5

    Paul's "Violin" Höfner Bass

    Illustration of a Höfner 500/1 violin bass guitar with Paul McCartney's name.

    #6

    Stevie Ray's "Number One" Strat

    Illustration of a vintage electric guitar with custom SRV design, related to the theme of a "Guitartist."

    #7

    George's "Rocky" Strat

    Colorful guitar illustration with psychedelic patterns, showcasing vibrant artistry inspired by iconic guitar designs.

    #8

    Buddy Guy's "Polka Dot" Strat

    Illustrated guitar with a black body and white polka dots, inspired by Buddy Guy's 1957 Stratocaster.

    #9

    Eddie's Iconic "Frankenstrat"

    Illustration of a red and white striped guitar, inspired by Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstrat design.

    #10

    Jimmy Page's "Dragon" Tele

    Illustration of a colorful Telecaster guitar with dragon design, highlighting unique guitartist artwork.

    #11

    Terry Kath's Customized "1966 Tele"

    Guitarist illustration of a 1966 Fender Telecaster with unique stickers and designs.

    #12

    Brian May's "Red Special"

    Illustration of a guitar resembling Brian May's Red Special with a wooden finish and black pickguard.

    #13

    Randy's "Concorde" Jackson

    Illustration of a Jackson Rhoads Concorde guitar, showcasing sharp angles and sleek design.

    #14

    Tom's "Arm The Homeless" Strat

    Illustration of a guitar with "Arm the Homeless" design featuring hippo graphics and contrasting colors.

    #15

    Jeff Beck's "Signature" Strat

    Illustration of a white Stratocaster guitar with detailed features against a dark background, highlighting guitar art.

    #16

    Pete's "#6" Les Paul

    Illustration of a gold Les Paul guitar with number 6, part of a guitar-themed artwork collection.

    #17

    Joe's "Strummercaster"

    Illustrated guitar with custom decals, showcasing a unique design inspired by Joe Strummer's iconic instrument.

