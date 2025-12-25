Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Machine Gun Kelly’s “Boy Band” Dancing Goes Viral, And Not In A Good Way
Machine Gun Kelly performing on stage with dancers, mid-dance move, during a live music event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Boy Band” Dancing Goes Viral, And Not In A Good Way

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Machine Gun Kelly’s set at the 2025 iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball in Miami quickly went viral, but not entirely for the reasons the rapper may have hoped. 

While some fans celebrated his stage presence and interaction with the audience, others mocked his simple dance moves, with clips from the show spreading across social media sparking online debate. MGK’s polarizing performance highlighted his unique ability to satisfy his loyal fans while baffling critics at the same time.

Highlights
  • Machine Gun Kelly’s Jingle Ball performance has divided netizens over his “boy band” dance moves.
  • Clips sparked widespread mockery online, with some viewers comparing his moves to a school talent show.
  • MGK’s fanbase defended the performance, however, with some praising his crowd engagement and stage energy.
    Machine Gun Kelley’s quirky dance moves sparked online ridicule

    Machine Gun Kelly posing indoors wearing white suspenders and jewelry, related to boy band dancing viral reaction.

    Machine Gun Kelly posing indoors wearing white suspenders and jewelry, related to boy band dancing viral reaction.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly

    Participating at the star-studded Dec. 20 event at the Kaseya Center, MGK, born Colson Baker, took to the stage in a white shirt with oversized red pants adorned with white stars. At some point in his set, the rapper took off his shirt. 

    Fan-recorded clips of MGK’s shirtless performance circulated online. One particular clip that attracted attention showed the 35-year-old rapping, twirling his microphone, and executing basic dance steps during one of his songs. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

    One post shared on X featured the video with the caption, “Just think… People actually paid to watch this.” 

    Comments from critics ranged from, “Disney a** choreography,” to, “6th grade talent show does it better,” with some even claiming, “Literally my 6 yr old dances better than this… dresses better too.”

    Machine Gun Kelly dancing on stage with a female dancer in casual and colorful outfits during a live performance.

    Machine Gun Kelly dancing on stage with a female dancer in casual and colorful outfits during a live performance.

    Image credits: akafaceUS

    Some also poked fun at the artist, stating that his moves were reminiscent of “boy bands.” 

    MGK’s fans, however, defended his performance and stage energy

    Tweet from user PeteTruthUSA joking about Machine Gun Kelly’s boy band dancing, comparing it to auditioning for NSYNC.

    Tweet from user PeteTruthUSA joking about Machine Gun Kelly’s boy band dancing, comparing it to auditioning for NSYNC.

    Image credits: PeteTruthUSA

    Tweet from Blue Horseshoe commenting on a song, mentioning part they liked, with timestamp and engagement options.

    Tweet from Blue Horseshoe commenting on a song, mentioning part they liked, with timestamp and engagement options.

    Image credits: SunSandInvest

    Despite the mockery, MGK’s fans pushed back. Clips showing the rapper interacting with the crowd during Bloody Valentine highlighted the artist’s energy and stage presence. 

    Fans even praised the same dance moves that caught so much criticism, with some stating “That’s…cool tbh,” and “those mic twirls are sick.” 

    Machine Gun Kelly dancing on stage with a backup dancer in casual streetwear during a live performance.

    Machine Gun Kelly dancing on stage with a backup dancer in casual streetwear during a live performance.

    Image credits: akafaceUS

    Supporters also challenged critics, saying, “Aight let’s see you do better. We’ll wait,” and one attendee noted, “I did (pay for it). It was actually a great concert.”

    Fans further defended MGK’s professionalism, emphasizing that he is still performing without much controversy rather than succumbing to the rock-star stereotypes of chaos or substance misuse. 

    Machine Gun Kelly performing on stage with dancers in casual outfits during boy band dance routine.

    Machine Gun Kelly performing on stage with dancers in casual outfits during boy band dance routine.

    Image credits: akafaceUS

    One comment read, “He’s making money while you diss him. He’s not f*cked up on Fentanyl somewhere in a backstreet. Let the man cook and eat.”

    Fans also referenced MGK’s longstanding feud with rap legend Eminem amidst the recent criticism

    Numerous netizens also joked that Machine Gun Kelly’s “boy band” performance was expected because of his longstanding feud with rap legend Eminem. “This is how he copes from his PTSD that Em gave him,” wrote one commenter. 

    The feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly began in 2012 when Kelly, then rising with tracks like Home, commented on X about Eminem’s 16-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, according to PEOPLE.

    Tweet from Trevor Williams reacting to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with confusion and humor.

    Tweet from Trevor Williams reacting to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with confusion and humor.

    Image credits: Itstrev

    Twitter screenshot showing a user commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing choreography going viral.

    Twitter screenshot showing a user commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing choreography going viral.

    Image credits: frank_stur59703

    “Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem’s daughter… and I have to say, she is hot as f*ck, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king,” he posted in the now-deleted Twitter post.

    The issue resurfaced in 2018 when Eminem targeted Kelly on Not Alike from his surprise album Kamikaze.

    “And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f*ck you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f*ck don’t sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” Eminem rapped in his song.

    Machine Gun Kelly performing on stage with guitar, accompanied by a female singer wearing a hat and western-style outfit.

    Machine Gun Kelly performing on stage with guitar, accompanied by a female singer wearing a hat and western-style outfit.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly

    Kelly quickly countered with Rap Devil, alleging Eminem had him banned from Shade 45 radio.

    “Mad about something I said in 2012 / Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss… Yeah I’ll acknowledge you’re the GOAT / But I’m the Gunner b*tch, I got you in the scope… Knees weak of old age / The real Slim Shady can’t stand up,” he fired.

    Machine Gun Kelly taking a mirror selfie wearing red overalls and a white shirt with tattooed arms visible.

    Machine Gun Kelly taking a mirror selfie wearing red overalls and a white shirt with tattooed arms visible.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly

    Kelly framed the response as defense. Eminem, in a Sway Calloway interview, said he only learned of MGK’s tweet years later via YouTube, dismissing Kelly as irrelevant in rap conversations.

    Kelly claimed a private apology through Eminem’s manager years earlier. Eminem ultimately confirmed the end of the feud on Unaccommodating, rapping, “But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is / I cleansed him of his mortal sins / I’m God and the Lord forgives / Even the devil worshippers.”

    Netizens shared their thoughts on MGK”s “boy band” dance moves on social media

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with negative reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with negative reactions.

    Image credits: jmay111

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning TikTok, related to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning TikTok, related to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral.

    Image credits: Jstarz415

    Tweet from user Paul replying about Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a critical comment online.

    Tweet from user Paul replying about Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a critical comment online.

    Image credits: l4pablo

    Twitter user Lou Sassle replying humorously to a post with text about Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing.

    Twitter user Lou Sassle replying humorously to a post with text about Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing.

    Image credits: LouSassle716

    Tweet from Vicente expressing concern about fans wanting to see Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing viral moment.

    Tweet from Vicente expressing concern about fans wanting to see Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing viral moment.

    Image credits: TheVicenteJr

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral online.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral online.

    Image credits: HighestFormUSA

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with laughing emojis.

    Image credits: AvrgMerican

    Tweet by user Mitch commenting on Machine Gun Kelly’s boy band dancing going viral with a skeptical tone.

    Tweet by user Mitch commenting on Machine Gun Kelly’s boy band dancing going viral with a skeptical tone.

    Image credits: USVeteranMitch

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing, comparing it to a local band performance.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing, comparing it to a local band performance.

    Image credits: BreadySupremacy

    Screenshot of a tweet reply about Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a negative reaction.

    Screenshot of a tweet reply about Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a negative reaction.

    Image credits: kademeta

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a laughing comment.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a laughing comment.

    Image credits: carsonturner

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply reacting to Machine Gun Kelly’s boy band dancing that sparked widespread criticism.

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply reacting to Machine Gun Kelly’s boy band dancing that sparked widespread criticism.

    Image credits: BKOnChain

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a humorous remark.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's boy band dancing going viral with a humorous remark.

    Image credits: doranmaul

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    samueltate avatar
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not going viral. It is a localized infection.

    1
    1point
    reply
    empiricallyuseless avatar
    Kitty Litter
    Kitty Litter
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what happens to your career after you disrespect Eminem.

    0
    0points
    reply
