Machine Gun Kelly’s “Boy Band” Dancing Goes Viral, And Not In A Good Way
Machine Gun Kelly’s set at the 2025 iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball in Miami quickly went viral, but not entirely for the reasons the rapper may have hoped.
While some fans celebrated his stage presence and interaction with the audience, others mocked his simple dance moves, with clips from the show spreading across social media sparking online debate. MGK’s polarizing performance highlighted his unique ability to satisfy his loyal fans while baffling critics at the same time.
- Machine Gun Kelly’s Jingle Ball performance has divided netizens over his “boy band” dance moves.
- Clips sparked widespread mockery online, with some viewers comparing his moves to a school talent show.
- MGK’s fanbase defended the performance, however, with some praising his crowd engagement and stage energy.
Machine Gun Kelley’s quirky dance moves sparked online ridicule
Image credits: machinegunkelly
Participating at the star-studded Dec. 20 event at the Kaseya Center, MGK, born Colson Baker, took to the stage in a white shirt with oversized red pants adorned with white stars. At some point in his set, the rapper took off his shirt.
Fan-recorded clips of MGK’s shirtless performance circulated online. One particular clip that attracted attention showed the 35-year-old rapping, twirling his microphone, and executing basic dance steps during one of his songs.
View this post on Instagram
One post shared on X featured the video with the caption, “Just think… People actually paid to watch this.”
Comments from critics ranged from, “Disney a** choreography,” to, “6th grade talent show does it better,” with some even claiming, “Literally my 6 yr old dances better than this… dresses better too.”
Image credits: akafaceUS
Some also poked fun at the artist, stating that his moves were reminiscent of “boy bands.”
MGK’s fans, however, defended his performance and stage energy
Image credits: PeteTruthUSA
Image credits: SunSandInvest
Despite the mockery, MGK’s fans pushed back. Clips showing the rapper interacting with the crowd during Bloody Valentine highlighted the artist’s energy and stage presence.
Fans even praised the same dance moves that caught so much criticism, with some stating “That’s…cool tbh,” and “those mic twirls are sick.”
Image credits: akafaceUS
Supporters also challenged critics, saying, “Aight let’s see you do better. We’ll wait,” and one attendee noted, “I did (pay for it). It was actually a great concert.”
Fans further defended MGK’s professionalism, emphasizing that he is still performing without much controversy rather than succumbing to the rock-star stereotypes of chaos or substance misuse.
Image credits: akafaceUS
One comment read, “He’s making money while you diss him. He’s not f*cked up on Fentanyl somewhere in a backstreet. Let the man cook and eat.”
Fans also referenced MGK’s longstanding feud with rap legend Eminem amidst the recent criticism
Just think.. People actually paid to watch this. pic.twitter.com/M65PH1V1jL
— aka (@akafaceUS) December 23, 2025
Numerous netizens also joked that Machine Gun Kelly’s “boy band” performance was expected because of his longstanding feud with rap legend Eminem. “This is how he copes from his PTSD that Em gave him,” wrote one commenter.
The feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly began in 2012 when Kelly, then rising with tracks like Home, commented on X about Eminem’s 16-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, according to PEOPLE.
Image credits: Itstrev
Image credits: frank_stur59703
“Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem’s daughter… and I have to say, she is hot as f*ck, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king,” he posted in the now-deleted Twitter post.
The issue resurfaced in 2018 when Eminem targeted Kelly on Not Alike from his surprise album Kamikaze.
“And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f*ck you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f*ck don’t sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” Eminem rapped in his song.
Image credits: machinegunkelly
Kelly quickly countered with Rap Devil, alleging Eminem had him banned from Shade 45 radio.
“Mad about something I said in 2012 / Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss… Yeah I’ll acknowledge you’re the GOAT / But I’m the Gunner b*tch, I got you in the scope… Knees weak of old age / The real Slim Shady can’t stand up,” he fired.
Image credits: machinegunkelly
Kelly framed the response as defense. Eminem, in a Sway Calloway interview, said he only learned of MGK’s tweet years later via YouTube, dismissing Kelly as irrelevant in rap conversations.
Kelly claimed a private apology through Eminem’s manager years earlier. Eminem ultimately confirmed the end of the feud on Unaccommodating, rapping, “But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is / I cleansed him of his mortal sins / I’m God and the Lord forgives / Even the devil worshippers.”
Netizens shared their thoughts on MGK”s “boy band” dance moves on social media
Image credits: jmay111
Image credits: Jstarz415
Image credits: l4pablo
Image credits: LouSassle716
Image credits: TheVicenteJr
Image credits: HighestFormUSA
Image credits: AvrgMerican
Image credits: USVeteranMitch
Image credits: BreadySupremacy
Image credits: kademeta
Image credits: carsonturner
Image credits: BKOnChain
Image credits: doranmaul
This is what happens to your career after you disrespect Eminem.
