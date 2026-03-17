“She Used To Be So Iconic”: Megan Fox’s ‘Inappropriate’ Post-Oscars Party Outfit Triggers Wild Reactions

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Megan Fox, who had been keeping a low profile in Hollywood since welcoming her and ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl, Saga, in March 2025, made a rare public appearance late Sunday night at an Oscars after-party.

The Transformers star was seen at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s post-Academy Awards bash, rocking a lingerie look that put her toned, tattooed body on full display.

Highlights Megan Fox sparked online debate after attending Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s post-Oscars party in a revealing black lingerie-style minidress.

While critics slammed the look as too revealing, supporters defended the actress, praising her confidence and style.

The appearance comes shortly after Fox’s bold return to Instagram, which also triggered plastic surgery speculation among fans.

Netizens, though, were not impressed by Fox’s wardrobe, as some of them accused her of dressing scantily to turn heads.

“She is a beautiful lady, and she does not need to go to these extremes for attention,” one said.

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Megan Fox’s Oscars party look has caused social media uproar

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

Fox opted for a black minidress with waist-cinching sides and lace cups by Fleur du Mal for her March 15 night out. She styled the piece with garter stockings and platform peep-toe heels.

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Her glam consisted of glossy pink lips and a tousled hairstyle.

Fox accessorized with black sunglasses and an early-aughts-inspired crystal choker necklace.

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A critic took to X to share their disappointment with the actress, writing, “She could be doing so much for herself and instead does this. IDK, she used to be so iconic.”

“Did she borrow a dress for the night and they made her return it too soon?” another wrote, while a third asked, “What happened to classy women?”

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

“I think she’s getting jealous of everyone talking about Sydney Sweeney,” asserted a fourth.

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“She’s always trying too hard,” the next noted.

“Megan, do better,” advised someone else.

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Not all comments about Fox were negative, though, as some netizens appeared to respect her aesthetic.

“Hell, if my body was that nice, I’d dress the same way lol. She is wearing what she wants. Most celebrities dress in things us peasants would never wear out in public,” one said.

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

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“Queen reminding everybody she’s not just MGK’s ex, she is Megan motherf***ing Fox,” voiced a second.

“None of you would go to the club in anything more. She looks amazing,” argued a third.

Megan Fox’s Oscars after-party look came after her racy return to Instagram earlier this month

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

Fox wiped her Instagram clean in May 2024, deleting every picture and unfollowing everyone, to mark her 38th birthday.

However, on Tuesday, March 3, she posted striking photos from a recent photoshoot on the platform for the first time since.

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“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” she captioned the collection of pictures, which began with a snap of her sitting on the floor wearing nothing but a black tee and a matching thong.

In the images that followed, fans got a closer peek at Fox’s full look, which included a black choker, knee-high stockings, and platform heels.

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

In the comments section, one of Fox’s fans wrote, “Wait, what… you finally posted,” while another added, “We love that Megan is back.”

The post also prompted a response from her ex, MGK, who flirted, saying, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

Sharing the pictures to her stories section, Fox wrote, “I’m alive. New pics just dropped.”

Megan Fox’s social media return sparked BBL and bust-augmentation rumors

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

As Fox posted on her Instagram for the first time in nearly two years, a netizen asked, “Did she get a Brazilian B*tt Lift?”

Others appeared sure of Fox’s surgery, adding, “Megan Fox got a BBL, it’s obvious,” and “I never thought I’d see Megan Fox with a BBL.”

“She is competing with Kim K, and to tell you the truth, I think she looks better,” the next opined.

“She also got her b**asts done,” said another.

Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

Some, however, remained skeptical, attributing Fox’s fuller features to baby weight.

“It’s called the mother gain, people,” one shared, leading another to call it a “momma makeover.”

Fox kept her streak of social media return going by posting again on March 10.

In her latest Instagram drop, she was seen rocking a black bralette, a pair of knee-high boots, and a mini skirt.

“Love was the most savage monster of all,” she captioned the post.

“It’s giving midlife crisis,” a netizen said about Fox’s new look

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