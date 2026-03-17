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“She Used To Be So Iconic”: Megan Fox’s ‘Inappropriate’ Post-Oscars Party Outfit Triggers Wild Reactions
Megan Fox wearing an inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit, with sunglasses and a black satin dress stepping out of a car.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“She Used To Be So Iconic”: Megan Fox’s ‘Inappropriate’ Post-Oscars Party Outfit Triggers Wild Reactions

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Megan Fox, who had been keeping a low profile in Hollywood since welcoming her and ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl, Saga, in March 2025, made a rare public appearance late Sunday night at an Oscars after-party.

The Transformers star was seen at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s post-Academy Awards bash, rocking a lingerie look that put her toned, tattooed body on full display.

Highlights
  • Megan Fox sparked online debate after attending Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s post-Oscars party in a revealing black lingerie-style minidress.
  • While critics slammed the look as too revealing, supporters defended the actress, praising her confidence and style.
  • The appearance comes shortly after Fox’s bold return to Instagram, which also triggered plastic surgery speculation among fans.

Netizens, though, were not impressed by Fox’s wardrobe, as some of them accused her of dressing scantily to turn heads.

“She is a beautiful lady, and she does not need to go to these extremes for attention,” one said. 

RELATED:

    Megan Fox’s Oscars party look has caused social media uproar

    Megan Fox posing in a revealing black bikini top and mini skirt outfit, sparking wild reactions for her post-Oscars look.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    Fox opted for a black minidress with waist-cinching sides and lace cups by Fleur du Mal for her March 15 night out. She styled the piece with garter stockings and platform peep-toe heels.

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    Her glam consisted of glossy pink lips and a tousled hairstyle. 

    Fox accessorized with black sunglasses and an early-aughts-inspired crystal choker necklace.

    Megan Fox posing in a black lingerie-inspired dress with stockings and sunglasses stepping out of a car at night.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    A critic took to X to share their disappointment with the actress, writing, “She could be doing so much for herself and instead does this. IDK, she used to be so iconic.”

    “Did she borrow a dress for the night and they made her return it too soon?” another wrote, while a third asked, “What happened to classy women?”

    Megan Fox in a black lace outfit, posing with winking eye and hand near lips, sparking reactions over post-Oscars party look.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    “I think she’s getting jealous of everyone talking about Sydney Sweeney,” asserted a fourth.

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    “She’s always trying too hard,” the next noted.

    “Megan, do better,” advised someone else.

    Tweet expressing disappointment with Megan Fox’s iconic status after her inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit sparked reactions.

    Image credits: allstars_hub

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    Tweet discussing Megan Fox’s beauty and plastic surgeons enhancing her look post-Oscars party outfit reactions.

    Image credits: GodswillRed

    Not all comments about Fox were negative, though, as some netizens appeared to respect her aesthetic. 

    “Hell, if my body was that nice, I’d dress the same way lol. She is wearing what she wants. Most celebrities dress in things us peasants would never wear out in public,” one said.

    Megan Fox with long black hair wearing a revealing black outfit and choker at a post-Oscars party setting.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

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    “Queen reminding everybody she’s not just MGK’s ex, she is Megan motherf***ing Fox,” voiced a second.

    “None of you would go to the club in anything more. She looks amazing,” argued a third.

    Megan Fox’s Oscars after-party look came after her racy return to Instagram earlier this month

    Megan Fox wearing a black lace outfit with sunglasses and tattoos, showcasing her post-Oscars party look.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    Fox wiped her Instagram clean in May 2024, deleting every picture and unfollowing everyone, to mark her 38th birthday. 

    However, on Tuesday, March 3, she posted striking photos from a recent photoshoot on the platform for the first time since.

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    Twitter post reacting to Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit sparking wild reactions online.

    Image credits: nomiiwif

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    Social media reaction to Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit sparks wild discussions online.

    Image credits: SSRTX007

    “Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” she captioned the collection of pictures, which began with a snap of her sitting on the floor wearing nothing but a black tee and a matching thong.

    In the images that followed, fans got a closer peek at Fox’s full look, which included a black choker, knee-high stockings, and platform heels.

    Megan Fox posing in a black outfit with long dark hair, showcasing a bold and provocative post-Oscars party look.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    In the comments section, one of Fox’s fans wrote, “Wait, what… you finally posted,” while another added, “We love that Megan is back.”

    The post also prompted a response from her ex, MGK, who flirted, saying, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

    Sharing the pictures to her stories section, Fox wrote, “I’m alive. New pics just dropped.”

    Megan Fox’s social media return sparked BBL and bust-augmentation rumors

    Megan Fox posing in a black outfit and thigh-high stockings, showcasing her post-Oscars party style and iconic look.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    As Fox posted on her Instagram for the first time in nearly two years, a netizen asked, “Did she get a Brazilian B*tt Lift?

    Others appeared sure of Fox’s surgery, adding, “Megan Fox got a BBL, it’s obvious,” and “I never thought I’d see Megan Fox with a BBL.”

    “She is competing with Kim K, and to tell you the truth, I think she looks better,” the next opined.

    “She also got her b**asts done,” said another.

    Megan Fox in a bold post-Oscars party outfit with sunglasses and tattoos, striking a provocative pose on the floor.

    Image credits: meganfox/Instagram

    Some, however, remained skeptical, attributing Fox’s fuller features to baby weight.

    “It’s called the mother gain, people,” one shared, leading another to call it a “momma makeover.”

    Fox kept her streak of social media return going by posting again on March 10.

    In her latest Instagram drop, she was seen rocking a black bralette, a pair of knee-high boots, and a mini skirt.

    “Love was the most savage monster of all,” she captioned the post.

    “It’s giving midlife crisis,” a netizen said about Fox’s new look 

    Twitter comment reacting to Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit, criticizing her previous iconic look.

    Image credits: JimJlr2

    Twitter reply about Megan Fox’s appearance, referencing years passed and unchanged looks, sparking reactions online.

    Image credits: Alinamwoh

    Social media reaction to Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit sparks wild responses.

    Image credits: AgullaAj38979

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Angelo commenting on a post about Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit.

    Image credits: angelodotsui

    Tweet about Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit sparking wild reactions online.

    Image credits: brighteyedeas_

    Tweet reacting to Megan Fox’s tattoos and lace top at post-Oscars party, sparking wild reactions about her iconic outfit.

    Image credits: Advocate30SW

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit with emotional and fire emojis.

    Image credits: amberroadsonx

    Tweet from user Jua commenting on Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit triggering wild reactions.

    Image credits: Ur_Juah

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit reactions.

    Image credits: Cloudstwr

    Megan Fox at post-Oscars party wearing a bold, inappropriate outfit sparking wild reactions online.

    Image credits: hay_leydavies

    Megan Fox wearing a bold, revealing outfit at an after-Oscars party, sparking wild public reactions and debate.

    Image credits: AAfanpakistan

    Megan Fox at post-Oscars party wearing a bold, controversial outfit that triggered wild reactions online.

    Text post by personally.kenzie saying Mgk been holding you back in plain black font on a white background.

    Megan Fox wearing a revealing post-Oscars party outfit that sparked wild reactions online.

    Megan Fox wearing a bold and revealing outfit at a post-Oscars party, sparking wild reactions online.

    Megan Fox wearing an inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit that sparked wild reactions online.

    Comment on Megan Fox’s inappropriate post-Oscars party outfit sparking wild reactions online.

    Megan Fox at post-Oscars party in a provocative outfit sparking wild reactions about her iconic style transformation.

    Megan Fox at a post-Oscars party wearing a bold and controversial outfit that sparked wild reactions online.

    Megan Fox at post-Oscars party wearing an eye-catching outfit that triggered wild reactions on social media.

    Megan Fox at post-Oscars party wearing bold outfit that sparked wild reactions and debated as inappropriate fashion choice.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so glad she's being her usual classy self.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so glad she's being her usual classy self.

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