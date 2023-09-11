Meet Mya, The Pomeranian-Husky Mix That Looks Just Like A Little Fox (9 Pics)

This dog is turning quite a few heads with her unique look. Mya is a “pomsky”, a mix between Pomeranian and husky, but looks more like a beautiful, firey fox.

It’s her coppery fur and piercing blue eyes that have given her that fox-like quality and have left the internet obsessed with her. She looks effortlessly elegant and her gaze is straight-up hypnotising.

Her pictures have unsurprisingly gone viral and she’s amassed over 40,000 followers on Instagram so far. We’ve sorted through her gorgeous Insta page and selected a few of our favorite pictures for you to enjoy.

More info: kingdomofdoggos.com

