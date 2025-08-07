ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly two decades after its publication, Maxim Magazine’s now-infamous “Uns*xiest Women Alive” list is back in the spotlight, and the backlash is even more severe today than it was in 2007.

Originally published as a twisted counterpoint to the men’s magazine’s annual “Hot 100” rankings, the list is being called “shockingly cruel,” “sexist,” and “shameful” by outraged readers online after it resurfaced in a viral Reddit thread.

Highlights
  • Maxim's 2007 'Uns*xiest Women Alive' list resurfaces, causing renewed backlash for its 'cruel' content.
  • Sarah Jessica Parker topped the list, with the publication calling her face "horse-like."
  • The list targeted stars like Amy Winehouse, Sandra Oh, Madonna, and Britney Spears with harsh body shaming and insults.

At the top of the list was S*x and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, with Maxim holding nothing back when describing their reasoning.

“How the hell did this [horse] Barbaro-faced broad manage to be the least attractive woman in a group of very unattractive women and still star on a show with ‘s*x’ in the title?” the article infamously asked.

‘Cruel’ Maxim top 5 list stunned readers by displaying intense body shaming and sexism

    Maxim magazine cover featuring a woman in lingerie amid backlash over most unattractive women list resurfacing years later

    Image credits: Maxim

    In a later interview with Grazia, the actress expressed how hurtful the piece had been at the time.

    “Am I really the most unattractive woman in the world?” she asked. “Wow! It’s kind of shocking. It’s so brutal in a way, so filled with rage and anger.”

    Blonde woman smiling at event, with long wavy hair and black dress, highlighting Maxim most unattractive women list backlash.

    Image credits: Getty / Bravo

    The list, which appeared in Maxim’s October 2007 issue, has since been scrubbed from the internet, but not before it was widely reported and archived by several outlets, such as Today and Pajiba.

    Woman in a black dress walking on a city street, related to Maxim most unattractive women list backlash.

    Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

    Coming in at number two was the late singer Amy Winehouse, who would pass away just four years later at the age of 27.

    Maxim was brutal in describing her appearance, talking about her body as if describing a corpse.

    The article said that Winehouse had “openly hemorrhaging translucent skin, rat’s nest mane and lashes that look more like surgically attached bats.”

    The list was widely panned when it was first published and has since been scrubbed from the internet

    Woman with tattoos and black dress holding a South Bank Show award, related to Maxim faces backlash unattractive women list.

    Image credits: Getty / Gareth Cattermole

    Sandra Oh, then best known for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, was ranked number three and attacked for her “cold bedside manner and boyish figure.”

    Madonna, at the time 49 years old, was listed at number four, with the magazine claiming her “self-righteous bellyaching and rapid postnuptial deterioration” had rendered her “uns*xy,” and then comparing her to “Willem Dafoe with hot flashes.”

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a flowing cream dress standing outdoors with greenery, relating to most unattractive women list backlash.

    Image credits: Instagram / iamsandraohinsta

    Finally, Britney Spears was named number five, with Maxim mocking her weight gain, her divorce from Kevin Federline, and her public breakdowns.

    “Filling chicken-grease-stained sweatpants on the cover of every trashy tabloid and gossip blog on the Internet,” the magazine wrote, adding she had “gained two kids, two useless ex-husbands, and about 23 pounds of Funyun pudge.”

    Woman in a black outfit smiling during a TV interview, related to Maxim faces backlash most unattractive women list.

    Image credits: Instagram / iamsandraohinsta

    The editorial tone throughout the article was supposedly trying to evoke a satirical roast but was delivered with such mean-spiritedness that even at the time, many considered it a misfire. 

    Blonde woman with curled hair wearing a black outfit and a large cross necklace amid Maxim backlash over unattractive women list.

    Image credits: Instagram / madonna

    Following its release, the list was thoroughly criticized for being in poor taste and stunningly sexist.

    “Everyone engaged in this circle of human bear-baiting, with this handful of women held up as the acceptable targets,” said Pajiba writer Kayleigh Donaldson.

    “The word ‘trainwreck’ had never been more utilized in the media vernacular.”

    Many took the list as proof of how hostile the early 2000s were to women in entertainment

    Person wearing pinstripe suit and sunglasses, carrying a black bag, related to Maxim faces backlash and unattractive women list.

    Image credits: Instagram / madonna

    While the author of the list was never revealed, the fact that it was released in a publication aimed specifically at a male audience was seen as an example of how hostile to women the media landscape was in the early 2000s.

    “We don’t talk enough about how ridiculously cruel the 2000s were to women’s bodies,” one user wrote. “Jessica Simpson could not dare to add half a pound without some low life tabloid turning it to the headline.”

    Blonde woman wearing a sparkling silver dress at a GLAAD event, related to Maxim faces backlash and unattractive women list.

    Image credits: Getty / David Crotty

    Others reflected on the selection, seeing it as proof of the harmful beauty standards the entertainment industry pushed at the time.

    “So, two Jewish women with prominent noses, an Asian woman, a 49-year-old woman, and a woman who had recently aged out of her sexy-baby marketing,” the user wrote. 

    “Let’s call it like it is: none of these women fit into the young, white, blonde, small-nosed, big-breasted, flat-stomached, and barely legal category, so sadly I’m not surprised,” another added.

    While Maxim has yet to publicly address the renewed outrage, the fact that links to the original slideshow have long since disappeared from the internet is perhaps its own kind of admission. 

    Despite their efforts, the decision to publicize the list continues to haunt them to this day.

    “Disgusting.” The list continues to outrage readers almost 20 years after it was released

    Screenshot of an online comment reading Not all men but always a man, related to Maxim Faces Backlash Most Unattractive Women list.

    Comment on a social media post reacting to Maxim faces backlash over most unattractive women list resurfacing nearly 20 years later.

    Text post by KD Meister discussing the impact of cancel culture on societal standards and past judgments.

    Text on screen displaying a comment about a controversial unattractive women list causing backlash on social media.

    Comment section discussing Maxim faces backlash as most unattractive women list resurfaces nearly 20 years later.

    Text excerpt about Sara Jessica Parker praising her looks, linked to backlash over Maxim’s most unattractive women list resurfacing decades later.

    User comment expressing frustration about the misogyny women faced in the 2000s as Maxim faces backlash over unattractive women list.

    Screenshot of online comment under a discussion about Maxim faces backlash over most unattractive women list resurfacing.

    Text excerpt discussing middle-aged men reflecting on a resurfaced most unattractive women list backlash.

    Comment on a forum post criticizing Maxim's most unattractive women list, mentioning bald, beer-bellied men who made it.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the backlash over Maxim's most unattractive women list resurfacing nearly 20 years later.

    Comment by user jcharles expressing support for Maxim amid controversy over unattractive women list backlash.

    Comment text on a plain white background stating looks like a pretty accurate list, related to Maxim faces backlash SEO keywords.

    Text snippet showing a comment from Peter Reynolds referencing a backlash related to the most unattractive women list resurfacing.

    Text excerpt stating opinion on appearance, related to Maxim faces backlash and most unattractive women list controversy.

    Comment from social media user reacting to Maxim faces backlash over most unattractive women list resurfacing nearly 20 years later.

    Comment on Maxim faces backlash over most unattractive women list, expressing strong disapproval of the publication.

