The devil is in the details. Whether you’re writing a book, painting a picture, or filming a movie, any large creative project has the potential to go viral and become a global phenomenon. However, you’re only increasing your chances of success if you put in as much effort as you can into fleshing out the world you’re creating and making it as believable as possible (even if it’s a fantasy or sci-fi universe). Really, it’s the tiny details that can make or break a show.

That’s where the r/TVDetails subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that unites perceptive TV lovers who share the most “interesting and unnoticed details” that they’ve spotted in their fave shows. We’ve collected the most intriguing details to show you just how genius some of these creators are. Scroll down and get ready—you won’t be able to think about these series the same way ever again.

In The 1st Episode Of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Will Asks Geoffrey Not To Use The Master Title. Geoffrey Says It's Necessary For A Butler

Throughout The Entire Series He Uses The Master Title. It's Not Until The Final Episode, After He Is Relieved Of His Duty, That Geoffrey Says "Goodbye..Will."

Now, this is a story all about how My life got flipped-turned upside down

In Got, Daenerys Gets More Braids In Her Hair As She Wins More Victories - Following The Dothraki Tradition And Proving Her Valour As A Khaleesi

In Killing Eve (2018- ), During Opening Credits, Sandra Oh's Name Is Often Accompanied By Lines Including The Word "Oh"

In our experience, even the smallest details contribute to the overall atmosphere of a TV show or film. But the thing is that they can’t be random. They need to make sense in the context of the show and the universe that the show’s creators are lovingly crafting. It’s the details that reveal how much effort someone’s put into crafting the world that the story’s protagonists inhabit.

However, if they’re messy or clash with the rest of the story (instead of adding to it), they can break our immersion. And if your audience is no longer willing to suspend its disbelief for the sake of the spectacle, then you’re really in hot water. Barely anybody is going to stick with your story if they know you’re just winging it.
Arthur And Buster Are Such Good Friends That They Each Have Slippers Of The Other!

In The Spongebob Squarepants Halloween Special, Sandy Dresses Up As A Pet Goldfish In A Bowl And Squidward “Doesn’t Get It” Because He’s Unaware Of What Life Is Like Beyond The Sea

In The Last Season Of Modern Family, Claire Asks Gloria If She's Hiding A Pregnancy Behind The Laundry Basket

It's A Reference To The Pilot Episode Where Julie Bowen (Claire) Had To Be Behind Several Object When In Front Of The Camera To Hide The Fact That She Was 8 1/2 Month Pregnant At The Time

A while ago, Bored Panda spoke about the willing suspension of disbelief and immersion with writer, teacher, and webcomic creator Christopher Burke. He explained to us that audience members sometimes stumble across details on the silver screen that completely take them out of the story and make them realize that the entire spectacle is fake. It can be something completely minor. 

"There can be a dragon. The dragon can swear, smoke cigars, and drink whiskey if it wants to. But if it starts talking about cigars and whiskey and gets basic facts (which are easily found) wrong, someone's going to notice, and that will pull them out of the moment. The audience will willingly accept the big stuff or they wouldn't watch the movie. It's the small stuff that's distracting, and sometimes you wonder if they could've avoided it” he said.
In Friends S08e17 The One With The Tea Leaves, Ross' T-Shirt Has An Image On It Which Means "Friends" In Sign Language

[frasier] Chair Goes In, Chair Goes Out. 11 Years Later. Same Actor, Same Shirt

Hbo's Lovecraft Country Recreated This Famous Photograph Of African Americans Lined Up Outside A Relief Agency After The Louisville Flood Of 1937

"Information is readily available. I would rather that the movie makers created a fictitious train, such as the T line, than use a real line and have it go where it doesn't belong (and no one has a problem with this). Using Vancouver or Toronto for Brooklyn is fine. I accept that. Using Hoyt–Schermerhorn as a stand-in for City Hall is fine, too,” he explained.
In Black Mirror’s “Hang The Dj”, Amy Realizes She’s In A Simulation When She Notices She Can Only Skip The Rock 4 Times. She Does This At The 44th Second Of The 44th Minute. It’s Also The 4th Episode Of The 4th Season

In The Big Bang Theory Finale Penny Is Wearing The Same Shirt She Wore In The Pilot Episode

In Community (S3e7), Troy Says Blanket Forts “Aren't Just For When Uncle's Die”

In (S2e10), Troy Says His Uncle Died Recently, And Just The Episode Before, (S2e9), Abed And Troy Build A Blanket Fort. Implying Abed And Troy Made A Blanket Fort As A Coping Mechanism

"They'll never get all of it, especially the specialized stuff," he said that the basics have to be there, even if perfection is impossible. "Say, putting the 4 train on the Brighton line will leave a lot of New Yorkers scratching their hands more than King Kong or Godzilla on the Boardwalk."
In This Shot From The Pilot Episode Of The Sopranos Tony Is Depicted As Having A Sixth Finger On His Left Hand Which Is Considered An Omen Of Bad Luck

In The Adventure Time Episode “What Was Missing?” (S03e10), Jake Breaks His Violin In Half So For The Rest Of The Series His Violin Is Duct Taped Together

In The Handmaid's Tale, The Stop Signs Have A Hand Signal Instead Of The Word "Stop" Because The Women Are Not Permitted To Read

Created nearly 6 years ago, in late June of 2017, the r/TVDetails subreddit has carved out a sizeable niche for itself over the years. At the time of writing, it was home to 171k members who couldn’t get enough of discussing all the hidden and subtle details in their top TV shows.
In The 1990’s Version Of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Her Biology Teacher Was Mr. Poole. His Full Name Is Eugene Poole, But He Goes By Gene. That Means Her Biology Teacher Was Gene Poole

In The Stranger Things Episode ‘Chapter Three: The Pollywog’ (S2e3), If You Look Closely At Mr. Clarke’s Town Model, You Can See The Betelgeuse Tombstone From Beetlejuice (1988)

A Nice Little Nod To Series Star Winona Ryder, Who Had Her First Breakout Role As Lydia Deetz In That Film

Not Sure How Many People Watch Either Show But One Of The Stores The “Good Girls” Go To Is Cloud 9, The Same Chain Store From “Superstore”

According to the team running the sub, all of the details posted on the sub have to be “obscure, specific, and intentional.” Though obscurity is obviously subjective, community members should strive to ignore posting about ones that are very in-your-face and something that most corners of the internet are already aware of.
In The Scrubs Episode "His Story Iv", The Janitor Makes This Joke, Over Four Years Before Bin Laden Was Discovered In Pakistan

Chip & Dale Were Actually Dressed Like Indiana Jones And Magnum P.i

In S7e10 Of Futurama, The Professor Returns To His Childhood Home Where He Has "Transformers" Bedsheets

Meanwhile, if the detail you want to share is a spoiler, you have to add a spoiler tag. That way, you won’t ruin any surprise twists and turns for anybody who wants to experience the story blind. Though research shows that spoilers can genuinely make you enjoy the story more, it’s still better to let each individual decide what they want.
In S5 E3 Of Bojack Horseman, In Her Podcast, Diane Interviews Laika Who In Actual History Was A Female Soviet Space Dog Who Became One Of The First Animals In Space, And The First Animal To Orbit The Earth

In Bob’s Burgers We Know The Intro Credits Show A New Pun For The Retail Space And Exterminator Van. But Did You See Jimmy Pesto (Bobs Nemesis) Appearing In The Reflection On The Exterminator Vans Driver Window?

Powerpuff Girls S2e9 “Imaginary Fiend” Blossom Crashes Into A Pile Of Coats And Comes Out Dressed As Cartman From South Park

It’s clearly mentioned in the subreddit’s name, but the community is dedicated solely to TV shows. If you want to talk about movie or video game details, there are separate online groups for that. Namely, r/MovieDetails and r/GamingDetails. This way, the r/TVDetails sub can focus on one particular niche without becoming a medley of different interests.
[community] When Britta Recites Her Horror Story To The Group, She Imagines Herself Reading “War And Peace” But She Britta’d The Title

In Adventure Time S5e34 We See The Candy Kingdom Hundreds Of Years In The Past. The Banana Guards Are All Green Because They Aren't Ripe Yet

In Pinky And The Brain S3e13, Brain Exerted Mind Control Over The Audience!

The moderator team also asks its members to mention the name of the TV show in the title of their post and to explain the detail either in the title or in the comments. If you choose to do the latter, add ‘(explanation in the comments)’ to your title so that all the other redditors know where to look. 

Members of the community should also try to avoid reposting popular details and ought to be civil in the comments. What’s more, redditors should avoid posting memes or meta comments. Meanwhile, the subreddit really isn’t the place to ask for advice on what TV you ought to buy or how to fix your electronics. Again, there are other communities dedicated to just that, r/hometheater and r/TVRepair.
In The Good Omens TV Show, A Soldier At The Gate Is Reading American God's, Which Was Written By Neil Gaiman Who Also Co Wrote The Book Good Omens

[batman]'s Famous Dutch Tilt Angle Was Only Ever Used In Villains' Lairs, As A Visual Cue That They Were "Crooked"

In The Spongebob S1 Episode "Boating School" We Hear Fred Screaming 'My Leg!' For The First Time

19 Years Later In The S11 Episode "My Leg!" During A Compilation Of Him Screaming My Leg, We See The Exact Same Moment But From Fred's Perspective

We'd love to hear which of these TV show details surprised you the most, dear Pandas, so feel free to drop by the comment section to share your thoughts. We'd also like to know what series and genres you enjoy the most. And if you've spotted some interesting details in your fave shows that nobody else has, don't be shy and share them with the rest of the crowd.
In Derry Girls S02e01 Michelle Talks About Liz Hurley Paper-Clipping Her Dresses Together. In S02e05 She Paperclips Her Prom Dress Together

In Steven Universe, Nightmare Hospital, One Of The Plaques On The Wall Says “Dr Gero Patient 20,” This Is A Reference To Dragon Ball Villain Dr Gero, Also Known As Android 20

In S1e35 Of Batman: The Animated Series, The Villain “Two-Face” Is Seen Pouring Half And Half In His Coffee

Lost, Season 2, Episode 4, Hurley Is Drinking Milk From A Carton He Found In The Hatch, With A Missing Child Photo Of Walt, Michael’s Son, Who Was Abducted In The Last Episode Of Season 1

In The Simpsons, Season 25, Episode 6, Maggie Is Seen Playing With 'Play-Annoyed Grunt'. Annoyed Grunt Is The How Homer's Catch-Phrase, D'oh, Is Represented In The Show's Scripts

In An Early Season Of The Office, Michael Crawls Past Recycling Bins Labeled “Whites” And “Colors.” I’m A Later Season, You See Him Separating The Recycling

In Spongebob S3e3, Squidward Eats Krabby Patties In The Same Way That Sea Cucumbers Eat Micro-Organisms. Spongebob Was Made By Stephen Hillenburg, Who As A Degree In Marine Biology

In The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009), When Spider-Man First Gets The Symbiote It Matches The Design From Spider-Man 3. However, As It Begins To Exert More Control Over Him, It Gradually Morphs Into The Classic Comics Design

(Spoliers!) Several Scenes In Arrested Development Hint At Buster Losing His Arm To A Seal

In S9:e4 Of The Office “Work Bus” Kevin Can Suddenly Do The Math To Figure Out The Time To The Pie Shop Based On Distance And Speed

When Oscar Quizzes Him With A Division Problem (But Phrases It In Pies), The Answer Is 314

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, During The Fight Between Zuko And Aang At Zuko's Family's Beach House, You Can See A Scar On Aang's Left Foot

This Is Where The Lightning Azula Attacked Him With Would Have Exited His Body When He Was Struck!

The Good Place S4e13, Michael's Apartment Is Number 322, The Same Number Of People Selected To Live In The Good Place Neighbourhoods, According To The Pilot

In The Twilight Zone S01 E08, The Mask That's Hooked Up To The Protagonists Face Pays Homage To The Episode Of The Original Show, Eye Of The Beholder

In American Horror Story: Asylum, The Woman About To Give Lana An Abortion Calls Her Jane. Jane Was The Name Of An Illegal Abortion Providing Group In The Mid 1960s - Early 1970s, And Jane Was Their "Everyday Woman" Name To Keep The Providers Anonymous

In Season 1, Episode 3 (Touch) Of The Haunting Of Hill House, When Theo Talks To Kelsey, She Says That She Knows Mr. Smiley Is Coming Out Of The Basement Because She Hears The Third Stair Creak

When Theo Later Goes Down To The Basement Herself, The Third Stair Creaks When She Steps On It

In Community [s2e19] Abed Mentions Being An Extra On Cougar Town. Actor Danny Pudi Actually Does Appear As An Extra On Cougar Town [s2e21]

In Star Trek: The Next Generation, Dr. Mae Jemison Plays The First Astronaut To Appear In The Show. She Is Also The First Black Woman To Go To Space

In The Family Guy Intro, The Sheet Music On Lois' Piano Is Accurate

Daily Reminder That When The Makers Of Amazing World Of Gumball Found Out A Chinese Company Started Making A Rip Off Version, They Just Made An Entire Episode Roasting Them Called “The Copy Cats”

In Season 3 Of Shameless Kevin Randomly Has A Broken Leg. In Episode 3 Vee Says He "Snapped It Falling In The Bathtub". This Really Is How Steve Howey Broke His Leg And They Just Wrote It Into The Show

In Mad Men, During A Solar Eclipse, You Can See The Eclipse Happening In The Reflection Of Don’s Sunglasses

The Hydra Base Where Wanda Gained Her Powers In ‘Age Of Ultron (2015)’ Is Featured In Wanda Vision E2

In Codename: Kids Next Door, The Real Name Of Each Main Character Is A Clever Reference To Their Codename

In The Netflix Original "Big Mouth" S2e3, Connie Loses Her Temper While Discussing Greg Glaser (Stoner And Father Of Jessi Glaser), She Causes The Microwave To Explode With 4:20 On The Timer. This Occurs At 4 Minutes 20 Seconds Into The Episode

In S04e07 Of ‘The Wire’, Omar (Michael K. Williams) Explains To Bunk That “A Man Gots To Have A Code”. In S03e17 Of ‘Community’, Michael Plays A Biology Professor Who Says The Same Line When Ruling Over A Crushed Yam Investigation In His Classroom

In True Detective S01 E03 When Rust First Meets The Yellow King, The Sign When Walking By Spells Out "Notice King."

In The Show Dinosaurs, Most Of The Characters’ Names (Sinclair, Richfield, Philips, Hess, Ethyl, B.p.) Are References To Petroleum Companies, A Nod To The Now-Rejected Belief That Petroleum Deposits Were Formed During The Age Of The Dinosaurs

I Just Stumbled Upon This Easter Egg In Season 9. It's Written In Aurebesh, The Main Language In The Star Wars Universe And It Says "Delorean". I Love Doctor Who

In Season 2 Episode 12 Of Craig Of The Creek, Bernard Is Eating A Cookie Cat. This Is A Reference To Steven Universe

In The Office When Creed “Translates” The Chinese For Andy, He Actually Reads Out “Do Not Consume With Alcohol”, Which Is Exactly What Andy Does That Makes Him Sick

In Breaking Bad, There Is A Shot Showing A Picture Of Walt That Is Attached To The Cancer Charity Jar Hank Is Showing Of In The Police Station. This Angle Lines Up Perfectly To Show “Wanted” Above His Picture In The Background, Foreshadowing What’s To Come

Malcolm In The Middle Episode Standee, Craig's Been On Probation So Many Times He Has A Non-Faded Circle On His Uniform Where The "Help Me Learn" Badge Goes

The Office Se5ep28, In The Time Prank, Dwight Runs To The Car In Socks So His Footsteps Don't Wake Michael

I Noticed The Same Set On Both Hannibal And Umbrella Academy. Wonder Which One Is Using Cgi?

In The Simpsons (S30 E15), In The Opening Credits Is A Game Show Where Homer Has To Guess What’s On The Screen. Marge Says “You Haven’t Changed Me Since 1989”, And Homer Gets It Right

The Simpsons Was Created In 1989, And This Is A Subtle Nod To The Couch Gag

In Snl, Idris Elba Hosted And In This Office Setting, His Name Tag Reads Charles. The Last Time Elba Was On A Nbc Show, The Office, Where He Had The Same Name

Schitt's Creek: Season 5, Episode 6. Very Briefly Antonio Can Be Seen In The Background (While David And Patrick Are Distracted) Scoping Out The Products He Later Scams In Season 5, Episide 10

In 2.14 Of Greys Anatomy Izzie Tried To Give Away Their Dog Doc And And Hangs Up Flyers. In 12.1, When Arizona Wants To Find Roommates, The Same Flyer Appears