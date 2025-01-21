20 Movies, 20 Lines: Match These Iconic Lines With The Movies They Appear In

ADVERTISEMENT

There are hundreds of iconic movie lines that have affected us in some way—lines that we still remember and even use in appropriate contexts. These movie lines are usually from iconic movies that have been watched by millions of people over the years. If you have love and appreciation for cinema or you just happen to know some great lines—even if you’ve never actually seen the movies—you’ll surely do well on this trivia. But let’s test just how well you’d do. Brace yourself because the quiz starts with some easy lines that are well-known and gets more challenging as you scroll down. 🤓

RELATED: