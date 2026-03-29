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“Higher Than Tiger Woods”: Mariah Carey Slammed After Alien Walk At Recent Concert
Mariah Carey wearing a shimmering dress, holding a microphone, walking on stage during a recent concert performance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Higher Than Tiger Woods”: Mariah Carey Slammed After Alien Walk At Recent Concert

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A viral clip of Mariah Carey’s recent performance has gone viral, with several viewers fixating less on the music and more on how she moved on stage.

In footage circulating across social media platforms, the singer appeared slow and stiff, with some even comparing her walk to that of a “zombie.”

The moment came not long after her widely discussed performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics divided audiences.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Mariah Carey’s recent performance sparked a wave of "zombie" and "stiff" comparisons on social media.
    • Critics took to the internet to question the 56-year-old’s state of mind during the show.
    • Others also compared her with Jennifer Lopez's performances.

    Mariah Carey’s alien walk at a recent performance sparked severe backlash online

    Mariah Carey in a black outfit and jewelry, reacting emotionally during a recent concert amid alien walk controversy.

    Image credits: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

    On December 31, 2025, Carey returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, performing from Las Vegas.

    The 56-year-old singer delivered a set that included Obsessed, It’s Like That, and her newer track In Your Feelings.

    The event featured a wide lineup of artists across locations, including Diana Ross in New York, performers like 50 Cent and Demi Lovato joined Carey in Vegas.

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    Mariah Carey performing at concert wearing sparkling dress holding microphone amid mixed reactions higher than Tiger Woods

    Image credits: JebraFaushay/X

    While her performance itself marked a smooth return following her infamous 2016 technical mishap, where she had difficulty hearing the backing and audio tracks for her performance, this time, it was her movement that caught viewers’ attention.

    “She has always been really weird, like walking around like a zombie,” one person commented, while another added, “It’s like she zoned out for a bit, but then realized she’s on the stage. Creepy.”

    Mariah Carey performing on stage in a sparkling dress, receiving criticism after alien walk at recent concert.

    Image credits: JebraFaushay/X

    Twitter reply criticizing Mariah Carey’s recent concert alien walk, sparking higher than Tiger Woods comparisons.

    Image credits: Jangster_Kid

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Mariah Carey being slammed after an alien walk at a recent concert.

    Image credits: RguptillUSMC

    Some reactions were even harsher. “How high is she???? also needs to pull her wig forward,” one user wrote, while another claimed, “She ain’t tired, she is higher than Tiger Woods.”

    Others questioned her overall performance style, with one comment reading, “Mariah Carey is not a true entertainer… She is just a recording artist.”

    At the same time, some users defended Carey, pushing back on the criticism

    “Young people are picking on older awesome people because they know they will never be that level at that age,” one person wrote.

    Amid the criticism, some viewers even compared Carey’s performance to Jennifer Lopez’s stage appearances, which have also sparked repeated backlash.

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    Mariah Carey wearing a green dress with curly hair, posing amid green balloons at a recent concert event.

    Image credits: mariahcarey/Instagram

    “She may be as high as a kite, and her wig’s looking to exit her head, but at least she’s not in a g-string shaking her a*s like @JLo. It’s a win in my book,” one comment read, referencing Lopez’s ongoing criticism over her bold stage outfits.

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    Tweet criticizes Mariah Carey’s recent concert alien walk, describing her as zoned out on stage and calling it creepy.

    Image credits: hellfirekween

    Twitter comment criticizing Mariah Carey’s face appearance after recent concert alien walk, mentioning Tiger Woods.

    Image credits: FlopSauron

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    As reported by Bored Panda, Lopez has gone viral for performing in a sheer bodysuit during her Las Vegas residency.

    While her performances are often high-energy, her fashion choices, however, have been labelled “too revealing” by some critics.

    This isn’t the first time Carey’s appearance has divided viewers

    Mariah Carey walking with team at recent concert, wearing a sparkling gown surrounded by glowing light rings.

    Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

    Carey’s latest viral moment comes shortly after her performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan.

    As reported by Bored Panda, she performed the Italian classic Volare before transitioning into her song Nothing Is Impossible, standing alone under a spotlight in a diamond-heavy ensemble worth a million.

    She described the opportunity as an honor and explained that singing in Italian was a way to respect the host country.

    Mariah Carey wearing a long white fur coat and sunglasses, smiling and holding hands with two men outdoors at night.

    Image credits: BG041/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

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    Social media reaction criticizing Mariah Carey after alien walk at recent concert, highlighting negative fan responses.

    Image credits: AmbitionsOfB

    Tweet discussing Mariah Carey’s alien walk at recent concert, describing her strange zombie-like movements.

    Image credits: Lovindisjourney

    “It’s one of the largest and most anticipated global events, and being part of a moment that brings the world together like that is a great honor,” she told Vogue.

    However, viewers criticized the performance as slow and emotionally distant. “She stood there looking afraid while she was lip-syncing,” one person wrote, while another commented, “It’s not Christmas yet,” referencing her association with holiday music.

    Others defended her, pointing out the challenge of performing in another language on a global stage.

    The conversation around Carey’s stage presence isn’t entirely new, as she has received criticism for a while now

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    Mariah Carey performing in a sparkling dress, holding a microphone, amid concert lighting and a dark background.

    Image credits: Mariah Carey

    During the 2025 BET Awards, her performance drew mixed reactions, with some praising her vocals and others focusing on her minimal movement.

    “She is beyond perfection”, wrote one user, while another added, “She doesn’t move an inch!! She can barely walk.”

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    Some even speculated about her health, while others defended her, noting that she has never been known for heavy choreography.

    Despite the criticism, Carey marked a major milestone at the event by winning her first-ever BET Award, receiving the Ultimate Icon Award alongside stars like Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg.

    “She doesn’t look well for herself,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting higher than Tiger Woods in response to a discussion about Mariah Carey.

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    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Mariah Carey's alien walk during a recent concert, sparking online reactions.

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    Social media user commenting on Mariah Carey being slammed after alien walk at recent concert.

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    Tweet commenting on Mariah Carey being slammed for an alien walk during a recent concert performance.

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    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey’s recent concert alien walk, sparking debates about her performance and public reaction.

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    Tweet response to Mariah Carey's recent concert alien walk, discussing fan reaction and controversy online.

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    Tweet from Russell Smith reacting to Mariah Carey's recent concert alien walk, sparking criticism and comparisons to Tiger Woods.

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    Tweet discussing mental health challenges related to Mariah Carey slammed after alien walk at recent concert.

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    Tweet discussing Mariah Carey being slammed after alien walk at recent concert, mentioning emotional struggles and public reaction.

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    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Mariah Carey’s recent concert alien walk, saying she doesn’t look well.

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    User tweet criticizing Mariah Carey’s recent alien walk performance, discussing stylist and retirement, related to Higher Than Tiger Woods.

    Image credits: AlisaCutiepie

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey’s recent concert alien walk, sparking backlash and comparisons to Tiger Woods.

    Image credits: BlackLeftTwiter

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user questioning why some celebrities don’t retire gracefully after a controversial concert alien walk.

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    Tweet by user Jubu replying about Mariah Carey slam after alien walk at recent concert, discussing public reaction and criticism.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter user’s comment reacting to Mariah Carey being slammed after an alien walk at a concert.

    Image credits: Rachellelove024

    Mariah Carey at recent concert walking with unusual posture, sparking reactions about her alien-like appearance.

    Image credits: Rachel985456360

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    Tweet discussing Mariah Carey’s recent concert performance and speculation about a possible medical emergency.

    Image credits: BeiMaryJanePaul

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    Twitter user criticizing Mariah Carey’s recent concert performance, discussing health and lip syncing issues.

    Image credits: octohouston2000

    User tweet criticizing Mariah Carey for bad lip syncing and low energy during recent concert alien walk performance.

    Image credits: ItsMMreem

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 61 and don't walk like that. She's hîgh AF.

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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 61 and don't walk like that. She's hîgh AF.

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