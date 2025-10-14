Hard Rock Cover Of 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ Goes Mega Viral Amid AI Music Boom

ADVERTISEMENT

The intersection of music and artificial intelligence continues to amaze audiences, and we are only witnessing the beginning of this emerging phenomenon.

Users can now transform their favorite songs with a computer and a few prompts, altering the artist’s voice or even giving a hit track an entirely different musical genre.

A striking example is a rap song by 50 Cent, Many Men, which was transformed into a 2000s-style rock tune with the help of AI.

Highlights A cover of 50 Cent’s 'Many Men' has gone viral after being transformed into a completely different genre.

The track was posted on YouTube by the channel Almost Real and has received thousands of views.

The rap song, reimagined as a hard rock hit, originally appeared on 50 Cent’s debut album, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’.'

Man wearing New York Yankees cap smiling, related to hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men going viral amid AI music boom

Image credits: Getty/Elsa

Male hard rock singer performing energetically on stage with microphone, related to hard rock cover and AI music boom.

Image credits: Getty/Julia Beverly

The modified track was posted on the YouTube channel Almost real, which specializes in turning popular hits into completely different-sounding songs.

The channel also gives the artists a visual makeover to match the genre of their transformed song.

In the case of rapper 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson), the creators illustrated the rock sound with an AI-generated image of Curtis wearing a red leather jacket and sporting long, blonde hair.

The hard rock “cover” was uploaded to the YouTube channel Almost Real

Portrait of a man with long blonde hair wearing a red leather jacket, representing hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men.

Image credits: almost real.

Comment on a webpage mentioning 50 Cent, related to a hard rock cover of Many Men amid the AI music boom.

Since its upload on Thursday (October 9), the reworked song has garnered nearly 250,000 views, with fans praising its realistic sound and successful transformation into a hard rock track.



“If this song actually dropped in 1980 and it actually sounded like this with these lyrics, it would’ve shook the whole world up,” one person wrote.

“This sounds like a Fall Out Boy cover,” another said, while a third exclaimed, “This is amazing, my goodness.”

“This unironically sounds so good that it’s scary. A future where artists don’t even record or even write their own songs anymore in favor of AI is not too far off,” a separate user theorized.

Comment from user Gamal McMillan saying When the album dropping in a social media post about a hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men amid AI music boom.

The original Many Men (Wish Death) song is included on the rapper’s 2003 debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. It was produced by Eminem, Darrell “Digga” Branch, and Luis Resto.

While the track was a commercial success, 50 Cent revealed two decades after its release that it was his least favorite from the album, largely because it was the slowest song on the Grammy-nominated project.

“Many Men was my least favorite at that point because, musically we was in the boom-bap phase,” the In Da Club rapper told Billboard.

“We was in that hard-hitting intensity, the energy on the records, and it’s the slowest song on Get Rich or Die Tryin’. And it’s now the tempo that the artists are rapping to. So the fast tempo, hard-hitting beats, that was that era, that time period. And the whole album had it.”

50 Cent recently revealed that Many Men was his least favorite song from his Grammy-nominated debut album

Man in pinstripe suit and patterned tie at night, representing hard rock cover of 50 Cent's many men going viral.

Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole

On the Almost real channel, people can listen to a 1950s soul version of the same song. In the thumbnail for that version, 50 Cent appears wearing a light-colored suit with his short hair pulled back.

There are also soul versions of Eminem’s Without Me and Justin Bieber’s Baby, as well as a pop-rock version of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl.

It’s still early days for AI, but the technology is here to stay, and musicians around the world are already embracing it as a creative tool.

Man in red jacket and headband raps in a dark setting representing hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men viral song.

Image credits: Shady Records/Aftermath Records/Interscope Records

Comment by Shaun Pynch expressing opinion on 1950’s song, part of discussion on hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men.

“We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI, so then we could mix the record as you would normally do,” the 83-year-old musician explained. The song originated as a ballad that John wrote and recorded around 1977 as a solo home demo, but he left it unfinished.

Speaking with the BBC interview, Paul called AI “a very interesting thing,” adding, “It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with.” He described the tool as “scary” because it can deceive people, but also “exciting because it’s the future.”

Similarly, rapper and producer Timbaland used AI to fulfill his desire to collaborate with the late hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls.

Almost Real has also created other AI covers, including 1950s soul versions of Many Men , Eminem’s Without Me , and Justin Bieber’s Baby



Artificial intelligence is also being used to expand an artist’s market and give them international reach. K-Pop’s biggest label, HYBE, used the technology to release a track by artist MidNatt in six languages simultaneously, Forbes reported.

Grammy-winning producer Jordan “DJ Swivel” Young, who has worked with Beyoncé and Dua Lipa, developed an AI voice model to translate pop star Lauv’s single Love U Like That into Korean.

In July, CNBC reported on a psychedelic rock band called The Velvet Sundown, noting it had more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The “band” was later confirmed to be primarily the work of generative artificial intelligence.

Performer on stage with microphone in hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men amid AI music boom.

Image credits: Instagram/thisis50

The Velvet Sundown reportedly made about $34,235 over a 30-day period across all audio streaming platforms, according to ChartMasters’ streaming royalties calculator.

While the quality and originality of AI-generated music have often been criticized, experts say that as the technology becomes more sophisticated, it is increasingly difficult for the average listener to distinguish between human and machine.

Among its detractors are musicians and creatives themselves. Last year, more than 11,000 artists, including Oscar-winning star Julianne Moore and Radiohead’s musician Thom Yorke, signed an open letter calling for a prohibition on using human art to train AI without permission.

One fan asked Almost Real to release “an entire AI album of all the classics generated”

Comment from Joe Drew praising a hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men during the AI music boom.

Comment box showing text saying ai done struck again related to a hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men amid AI music boom.

Comment by Stelove Koko in a forum discussing the hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men going viral amid the AI music boom.

Comment text on a screen expressing frustration about AI messing up 50 Cent, related to hard rock cover of Many Men.

Comment on a post discussing a hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men, comparing it to early 2000s rock vibes.

Comment by Pleas Kelley expressing excitement and urging to put the hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men on iTunes.

Comment text reading 50 having the time of his life with AI, referencing hard rock cover of 50 Cent's Many Men.

Comment text on a white background reading yea its official one of the greatest hiphop songs of all time related to hard rock cover of 50 Cent’s Many Men viral amid AI music boom.

Comment praising a hard rock cover of 50 Cent’s Many Men and mentioning the AI music version of 21 questions.

Comment text on a white background mentioning Many Men in relation to Denny Baptiste, related to hard rock cover viral trend.

Comment text on a white background reading This fire not gonna lie, referencing hard rock cover of 50 Cent’s Many Men.

Hard rock cover artist performing 50 Cent's Many Men amid rising AI music popularity, capturing viral attention online.

Comment praising AI-generated hard rock cover of 50 Cent’s Many Men, calling for a full AI album of classics.

