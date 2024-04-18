“Your Dads Are Proud!“: John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Sons Release Song Together That Has Fans Obsessed

ADVERTISEMENT

The sons of two Beatles legends, Paul McCartney and John Lennon, have joined forces to offer their fresh spin on folk-rock, proving that talent certainly runs in the family trees.

James McCartney, 46, the youngest son of Paul, teamed up with Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John and Yoko Ono, to drop the new track called “Primrose Hill.”

Named after a park in north London, the song is an acoustic ballad featuring James’ vocals. James said the song was co-written by 48-year-old Sean.

“‘Primrose Hill’ is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon,” James wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring the two musicians as they follow in the footsteps of their famous fathers.

“With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you,” James continued. “Enjoy the song and be sure to enter the ‘Primrose Hill’ Music Video Contest via the link in bio, deadline for entry is next week!”

Fans were delighted to see another “Lennon-McCartney original.”

“The first lennon-mccartney in more than 50 years…” one wrote, while another said, “Never thought I see another Lennon and McCartney original.”

“Beautiful! Lennon-McCartney goes on! Your dads are proud!” another added.

Another wrote, “Never thought I’d see new Lennon/McCartney in 2024.”

“Beautiful song beautiful voices an harmony Lennon and McCartney so lovely,” one fan said about the song.

Prior to the release of the song, James explained the idea behind ‘Primrose Hill’ and wrote: “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.”

Proud father Paul threw his support behind James and gave a shout-out to Sean, sharing a post about “Primrose Hill” on Facebook.

“My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ – check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song,” the Beatles member wrote.

James released his own solo albums in 2013 and 2016 and has also co-written and played songs with his father.

“It’s hard to live up to The Beatles,” he admitted to the Daily Mail in 2013.

“Even Dad found it hard living up to the Beatles,” he added. “I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly.”

“I had to serve my time as a musician and wait until I had a good body of songs and for a time when both myself and my music were ready,” James continued. “I don’t want to sit around. I want to earn my own living.”

