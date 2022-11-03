I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)
I love The Beatles and know pretty much anything anyone could need to know about them. I especially love the photos, so I decided to share some of them here!
This post may include affiliate links.
Paul And John In The Cavern Club
The Quarrymen Playing In Matching Jackets
Early Photo That Appeared In Newspaper (C.a 1961-2)
George, Paul, Pete, And John (Cavern)
John And The Quarrymen Playing At A Church Fete, July 6, 1957
This is the day John and Paul me. You can see Paul in the bottom right corner.