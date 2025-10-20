“Push Through It”: Worker Who Goes Above And Beyond Is Told She’s Not Doing Enough

ADVERTISEMENT

Honestly, it feels like these days, if you have a job, you’re bound to be burnt out at some point. It’s practically a given—and it’s awful.

But when this Redditor walked into their performance review, carrying a spotless record and hours of extra work on their shoulders, they didn’t get a single word of understanding from their manager. Instead, they were told to “show more enthusiasm” and simply push through the exhaustion.

That “feedback” brought them to tears. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The employee showed up to their performance review already burnt out from all the extra work

Stressed female worker in office rubbing eyes, showing exhaustion despite going above and beyond at work.

Share icon

Image credits: GroundPicture / envato (not the actual photo)

But instead of offering support, the manager told them to “show more enthusiasm,” leaving them in tears

Worker who goes above and beyond feels unrecognized despite hard work and picking up extra tasks at job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worker goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough despite pushing through it and surviving on caffeine.

Worker feeling burnt out with extra workload told to push through it as a growth moment despite going above and beyond.

Text showing a worker’s emotional response after being told she’s not doing enough despite going above and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in a green jacket holding a pen during a serious discussion, illustrating a worker who goes above and beyond.

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock / envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt expressing a worker feeling unappreciated despite going above and beyond at work.

Text reading about corporate empathy and emotional feedback, reflecting the struggles of a worker going above and beyond.

Image credits: BandicootUpbeat3227

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers shared words of encouragement and advice

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments discussing spotting toxic managers and advice for handling difficult workplace situations from employees online.

Comment on workplace frustration discussing a worker going above and beyond yet told she’s not doing enough by management.

Reddit comment about a worker who goes above and beyond being told she’s not doing enough, discussing revenge ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text in black font on a white background about a manager and advice to update resume for a new start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment advising a worker to find a new job for going above and beyond at work.

Comment expressing support for a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough to focus on work product and harden her shell.

Comment warning against workplace gaslighting and pressure on workers to push through it without fair compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worker who goes above and beyond advised to do less to avoid burnout and manage workload effectively in stressful job conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough, expressing frustration.

Comment discussing a worker urged to push through it despite going above and beyond at their job.

Screenshot of a post discussing a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough amid understaffing and corporate attitudes.

Worker who goes above and beyond faces criticism at work, pressured to push through it despite personal struggles.

Text post on social media showing a worker going above and beyond being told she’s not doing enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a worker discussing going above and beyond at work yet being told she’s not doing enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message from a worker pushing through it, told she’s not doing enough despite going above and beyond.

While others chimed in with similar experiences

Text post recounting a worker’s experience being told she’s not doing enough despite going above and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Worker goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough in a toxic, micromanaged work environment.

Worker who goes above and beyond experiences burnout and criticism despite dedication to SEO and web management tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment describing burnout and challenges faced by a worker who goes above and beyond at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment describing a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough, advising to find a better employer.

Comment in black text on white background about a worker who goes above and beyond told she’s not doing enough.

Worker pushing through challenges and criticism, going above and beyond despite being told not enough

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Worker goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough, feeling burnt out and frustrated with lack of support.

Worker who goes above and beyond faces stress and negative feedback despite efforts to push through it at work

ADVERTISEMENT