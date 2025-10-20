Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Push Through It”: Worker Who Goes Above And Beyond Is Told She’s Not Doing Enough
Stressed worker in glasses rubbing her eyes in a bright office, symbolizing worker who goes above and beyond.
Economy & Labor, Society

“Push Through It”: Worker Who Goes Above And Beyond Is Told She’s Not Doing Enough

oleksandra.k
Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
Honestly, it feels like these days, if you have a job, you’re bound to be burnt out at some point. It’s practically a given—and it’s awful.

But when this Redditor walked into their performance review, carrying a spotless record and hours of extra work on their shoulders, they didn’t get a single word of understanding from their manager. Instead, they were told to “show more enthusiasm” and simply push through the exhaustion.

That “feedback” brought them to tears. Read the full story below.

    The employee showed up to their performance review already burnt out from all the extra work

    Stressed female worker in office rubbing eyes, showing exhaustion despite going above and beyond at work.

    Image credits: GroundPicture / envato (not the actual photo)

    But instead of offering support, the manager told them to “show more enthusiasm,” leaving them in tears

    Worker who goes above and beyond feels unrecognized despite hard work and picking up extra tasks at job.

    Worker goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough despite pushing through it and surviving on caffeine.

    Worker feeling burnt out with extra workload told to push through it as a growth moment despite going above and beyond.

    Text showing a worker’s emotional response after being told she’s not doing enough despite going above and beyond.

    Man in a green jacket holding a pen during a serious discussion, illustrating a worker who goes above and beyond.

    Image credits: wirestock / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt expressing a worker feeling unappreciated despite going above and beyond at work.

    Text reading about corporate empathy and emotional feedback, reflecting the struggles of a worker going above and beyond.

    Image credits: BandicootUpbeat3227

    Many readers shared words of encouragement and advice

    Comments discussing spotting toxic managers and advice for handling difficult workplace situations from employees online.

    Comment on workplace frustration discussing a worker going above and beyond yet told she’s not doing enough by management.

    Reddit comment about a worker who goes above and beyond being told she’s not doing enough, discussing revenge ideas.

    Comment text in black font on a white background about a manager and advice to update resume for a new start.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising a worker to find a new job for going above and beyond at work.

    Comment expressing support for a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough.

    Comment advising a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough to focus on work product and harden her shell.

    Comment warning against workplace gaslighting and pressure on workers to push through it without fair compensation.

    Worker who goes above and beyond advised to do less to avoid burnout and manage workload effectively in stressful job conditions.

    Comment discussing a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough, expressing frustration.

    Comment discussing a worker urged to push through it despite going above and beyond at their job.

    Screenshot of a post discussing a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough.

    Comment on worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough amid understaffing and corporate attitudes.

    Worker who goes above and beyond faces criticism at work, pressured to push through it despite personal struggles.

    Text post on social media showing a worker going above and beyond being told she’s not doing enough.

    Screenshot of a worker discussing going above and beyond at work yet being told she’s not doing enough.

    Text message from a worker pushing through it, told she’s not doing enough despite going above and beyond.

    While others chimed in with similar experiences

    Text post recounting a worker’s experience being told she’s not doing enough despite going above and beyond.

    Alt text: Worker goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough in a toxic, micromanaged work environment.

    Worker who goes above and beyond experiences burnout and criticism despite dedication to SEO and web management tasks.

    Screenshot of a comment describing burnout and challenges faced by a worker who goes above and beyond at work.

    Comment describing a worker who goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough, advising to find a better employer.

    Comment in black text on white background about a worker who goes above and beyond told she’s not doing enough.

    Worker pushing through challenges and criticism, going above and beyond despite being told not enough

    Alt text: Worker goes above and beyond but is told she’s not doing enough, feeling burnt out and frustrated with lack of support.

    Worker who goes above and beyond faces stress and negative feedback despite efforts to push through it at work

    Mental health

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    ay0ol89l1f avatar
    JodiColton
    JodiColton
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    JOIN US Everybody can earn 220/h Dollar + daily 1K… You can earn from $2700-$4700+Dollar per week or even more if you work as a part time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good earning opportunity. tab for more detail thank you…….. Here is I started_____ ⫸ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m images-29-...5b70cf.jpg images-29-68f60d85b70cf.jpg

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Advice I wish i could give my younger self. A toxic workplace will NOT get better! GET OUT!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Burnt out people do not last long. If you can't afford the staff to meet your commitments, your business model is wrong. People don't all have the same energy levels. The biggest mistake bosses make is to assume that all their staff think and act like they do - we don't.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
