How much do you really trust your memory? Get ready to discover if it’s been playing tricks on you all along. 🤯 Have you ever been certain about something, only to discover it wasn’t quite how you remembered?

The Mandela Effect refers to collective false memories—when large groups of people recall events or details differently from the way they actually occurred. From famous logos to iconic movie lines, and from characters’ appearances to song lyrics, this quiz will test your knowledge of some of the most mind-bending examples of the Mandela Effect.

Your memory is betraying you, and you are about to find out how! Ready to challenge your perceptions and question what you thought you knew? Let’s crack the Mandela Effect code!

