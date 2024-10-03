Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Never Agreed To Be Full-Time Nanny”: Man Refuses To Babysit Sister’s Kids, Drama Ensues
Family, Relationships

“Never Agreed To Be Full-Time Nanny”: Man Refuses To Babysit Sister’s Kids, Drama Ensues

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Having children is a lifelong commitment. There might be times you’ll have to prioritize your kids over your own preferred plans. And it’s not unusual for your marriage or relationship to take strain once you start a family. That’s why some people wait a while before bringing children into the world. And others choose to be child-free.

When one mom found her marriage crumbling under the weight of two young children, she turned to her brother for help. Being the “cool uncle”, he was happy to babysit while his sister and her husband went on a much-needed date. But now, she expects him to watch her kids every single weekend. The child-free brother is torn between helping his sister, and having his weekends to himself. He shared his story online, asking for advice on what to do.

RELATED:

    It’s safe to say your life will change after you start a family, and you might struggle to find time to spend alone with your partner

    Image credits: diignat / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    One mom found a way to reconnect with her husband again, but it came at the expense of her brother

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: puhhha / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: FancyMoonlight

    It’s not unusual for marriages to take strain once kids enter the game

    Many people underestimate the amount of work that goes into having kids. And some begin the journey with rose-tinted glasses. Raising children takes time, energy and effort. Parents must  juggle a lot. Whether they like it or not. And they’re naturally more tired than they were when they were child-free. They also have less time to spend with each other, as is the case with the man’s sister. Less quality time together can often take a toll on the couple’s connection.

    Research shows that children can add stress to marriage, and that relationship satisfaction often decreases after the birth of the first child. Unfortunately, it can stay that way for a while. “This dip in happiness doesn’t go away until after children leave the nest, and by that time, many couples have divorced or drifted apart,” reads this Verywell Mind article on the topic. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s also a higher chance of conflict when kids are involved. Especially if the parents can’t agree on how to split childcare duties fairly. Spontaneity and fun can fly out the window. The romantic relationship can become more of a functional partnership. And the couple could even begin to feel more like roommates than soulmates after a while.

    It’s important to prioritize your relationship but “dating” might look different when you have children 

    “We had been married five years at this point and we were not connecting and communicating like we used to. All our conversations seemed to revolve around parenting, bills, and food shopping. We were arguing more and more and comparing who was doing the most and who wasn’t doing enough,” wrote one mom who also happens to be a relationship coach. The couple felt ashamed to admit that having kids had put a strain on their relationship. But once they finally shared their struggles with others, they were assured they weren’t alone.

    They decided to work together to change things for the better. “From that moment, my husband and I made a commitment to put each other first again. We stopped making excuses as to why we didn’t have time for each other and got creative and resourceful like we did when we were teenagers,” she revealed. “We created the time; we scheduled dates; we made better use of the time we did have and instead of scrolling on our phones, disconnecting and checking out, we consciously checked in to ourselves and each other.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple also realized that they needed to rethink what an ideal date looked like. And what worked for them, as parents. “We were surprised that dinner dates no longer excited us or worked for us with young kids,” she said. Instead, they opted for beach walks, hikes, coffee dates, movie nights, and drinking ceremonial cacao together. “Once we got rid of our limiting beliefs, it became so easy to date.”

    And that might be an answer to the sister’s marriage woes. Quality over quantity when it comes to time alone with her husband. Instead of asking her brother to look after the kids for hours on end every Saturday and Sunday, the couple could schedule shorter dates. And perhaps even ask someone else to step in when the kids’ “cool uncle” is unavailable.

    “This is a custody arrangement”: Many people agreed that the man shouldn’t feel guilty and that his sister is at fault

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens felt the man should have set firmer boundaries from the start

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda