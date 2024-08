ADVERTISEMENT

One thing most people expect in a healthy relationship is their partner being there for them. But that might be difficult to do when they’re not around, and when they can’t be reached using a phone, social media, or mail pigeon, for that matter.

For this redditor, her husband not being available when she needed him the most pushed her to the brink of considering divorce. Because of his habit of not having phone conversations when he was focused on other things, the woman has emphasized the importance of being available on calls for emergencies time and again; but even that didn’t help getting a hold of him on his phone when she found herself in an actual emergency.

Being focused on work or other things can lead to ignoring calls, which might be important

This man ignored his wife’s SOS call after she got into an accident, which led to her considering divorce

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, some believed the husband should get his priorities straight

