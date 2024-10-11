“Absolutely Wicked”: Man Sues Woman For Forcing Him To Pay Child Support For Kid Who Isn’t His

ADVERTISEMENT

A Tennessee man is taking his baby’s mother to court after she reportedly deceived him into thinking her daughter was his while forcing him to pay child support.

Brett Fairley, 27, posted a now-viral TikTok on Wednesday, explaining how a woman named Maria Nguyen allegedly set him up to be a part of her daughter’s life, only to turn things against him in the end.

The video now has more than 15M views and 1.5M likes, with many of the comments agreeing that Fairley was not at fault.

Brett Fairley is taking his baby momma to court after she forced him to pay child support for a kid who isn’t his own

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

When Fairley was 23 years old, he had a one-night stand with Nguyen, whom he met in his hometown in Mississippi. The two quickly stopped talking afterward, knowing it was “nothing more than that.”

A few months later, Fairley reportedly received a text from her asking if he would get her pregnant before it was too late, as she had been “unlucky in love”—while promising him he would bear no responsibility and would be like “a sperm donor.”

“I first thought, ‘No,’ but after some time to think about it, I thought it would be the right thing to do for someone struggling,” he said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairley moved back to California and planned to cut ties with Nguyen after she was successfully impregnated, with the two signing an “ironclad agreement.” However, his family continuously convinced him to be part of his daughter’s life, and after some deliberation, he decided it was the right thing to do.

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

He flew home to be part of the birth, even tattooing his little girl’s middle name, “Love,” on his arm.

Things grew complicated, however, when Nguyen reached out to Fairley after their daughter was born, asking for the three of them to be a family.

“I want to try and make this work with us being a family. Can we do that?” she asked via text. “I wanna be with you, Brett. I hate when you leave us.”

After Fairley politely declined, she simply responded with, “That hurts.”

The two began to have frequent disagreements after Fairley made it clear that he didn’t want a romantic relationship with Nguyen

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: brettfairley0

Nguyen and Fairley were trying to make an arrangement regarding their finances when she allegedly started to ban him from visiting their child.

According to Fairley, she refused to let him see his daughter for a while because he hadn’t agreed to wear matching costumes with Nguyen on Halloween.

Soon after, the mother asked him to pay child support, claiming their initial contract wasn’t valid because their daughter had no social security number. Fairley agreed to this in order to “keep the peace.”

He paid Nguyen $10,000 upfront and then $750 each month. This allowed him to move back home and start seeing his daughter more regularly.

However, things went downhill again when Fairley started dating another woman

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

When Fairley came home with his new girlfriend, he assumed it wouldn’t be a problem—after all, Nguyen also had a significant other who regularly spent time with their daughter.

But this invitation did not seem to extend to Fairley’s partner. While he and his girlfriend were out with his daughter, Nguyen allegedly “freaked out” and called his partner a “wh–re.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Nguyen seemingly made a post addressing Fairley as a “deadbeat dad” because he hadn’t seen his daughter in weeks, though the Mississippi native claimed the opposite in his video.

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

“I wish I had the choice to remove someone from her life so she doesn’t have to experience the immense amount of pain she’ll feel one day when she realizes someone who is suppose to be so important in her life, is absent most of the time,” it read.

“One thing she’ll never have to worry about is that I’ll always show up for her and I’ll never make her feel half loved.”

Fairley recently found out he is not the father of Nguyen’s daughter

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

After taking two paternity tests, both came back with a 0% probability of Fairley being the father.

“I didn’t think that was something that someone would lie about to another human being,” Fairley said in his video. “Not only to me, but my entire family, as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned everyone was “distraught” over the news and didn’t have any guesses as to who the real father was.

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maria, I allowed you to paint me as the villain and you as the victim for years to keep peace but I hope you know the only victim here is your child,” he said.

Although Fairley has made it clear that he plans to take Nguyen to court, a hearing date has not yet been announced.

Comments on Fairley’s videos show that viewers are confident he did nothing wrong

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

“Sue. Seriously. Sue,” one person said. “For the full amount you’ve paid plus damages.”

“Sounds like Maria planned all this all along, VERY scary,” commented another.

One person wrote, “If you can prove she knew you weren’t the father from the jump… you’ve got a good fraud cause! I hope it all works out!” to which Fairley replied, “A friend of hers just gave me all the proof I needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: brettfairley0

Others expressed sympathy, with one user saying, “This is so terrible for the little girl and for you. I am so sorry.”

“I DID NOT see that coming!” wrote another. “Maria is absolutely WICKED. She tried to trap you into being the father, knowing you weren’t and that’s DIABOLICAL. She gambled and her child will suffer.”

Bored Panda has reached out to Brett and Maria for comment.

People on TikTok are convinced Nguyen knew Fairley wasn’t the father all along

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon