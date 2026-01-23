ADVERTISEMENT

By now, we probably don’t need to explain why medieval art is so unique or why it continues to inspire posts like this one. You’ve likely seen articles in the past where we featured funny paintings or artworks that online creators turned into memes. Well, this time we decided to take things a step further and invite you to join in.

We’re giving you the chance to show off your sense of humor by coming up with the best meme captions for these selected “masterpieces,” turning them into something comedic while giving them a brand-new life online. Art from that period often balances on the edge of the absurd and the unsettling, which is exactly what makes it perfect meme material. The creepy expressions, distorted faces, and questionable interactions between figures practically beg to be analyzed and given a hilarious backstory.

So without further delay, let’s get started. Unleash your creativity, show us your meme-making skills, and let us know what captions you come up with we can’t wait to see them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Group of medieval people in traditional clothing gathered around a man holding a small kitten, a scene for meme captions and punchlines.

Wikimedia Commons Report

11points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Medieval musicians playing flutes and lute in a detailed painting, illustrating scenes for meme captions and punchlines.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    11points
    POST
    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you mean: "Paid in exposure"?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Medieval painting of a woman in traditional attire with a small dog, set against ruins in the background for meme captions.

    Wikidata Report

    11points
    POST
    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the 3 of you sing YMCA one more time, I'll set de dogs loose!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Medieval painting featuring mythical creatures, humans, and fantastical animals for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Medieval painting showing a humorous figure bending over with two bowls, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    10points
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Working for Elon Musk - colorized.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Medieval painting showing a woman in blue holding a small figure with a human face, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    10points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you`re reincarnated but your mother is your ex

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Medieval painting featuring two quirky human-like figures in a blue-bordered frame, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    9points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you run into a coworker but have nothing to say so you just smile like...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Medieval painting of a person in bed with flames behind, perfect for meme captions and punchlines inspiration.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Medieval painting of a person stuck in wooden stocks holding a goblet under grapevines, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    9points
    POST
    #10

    Medieval painting showing a demon in red robe and a barefoot man in blue robe with stones on a rocky path.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    9points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yo foo, wanna buy some coke? I got the real sh1t. - Nah I`m good, man

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Medieval painting of a crowned cat with wide eyes, used for meme captions and punchlines in medieval art humor.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    9points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you leave your cat alone with some toilet paper

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Medieval painting of a figure with a rooster head running with a flag surrounded by colorful flowers and foliage details.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sky is falling. The sky is falling.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Medieval painting of a bearded man with a halo using a compass to measure a circular object with blue and gold details.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Archimedes measures the radius of h*ll.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Medieval painting depicting a crowned couple in bed with an angel above, illustrating medieval art for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    8points
    POST
    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first bunkbed was not a succes.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    A medieval painting showing a queen with cherubs above and a skeleton behind, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    #16

    Medieval painting of knights and a lady attacking a giant snail near a castle, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    7points
    POST
    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Killer Rabbit's lesser known cousin. The Snail of Caerbannog.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Medieval painting of a landscape with a sun featuring a human face rising over hills and trees in the foreground.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Two medieval knights in chainmail entwining each other's necks, a humorous scene for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Siblings doing typical sibling stuff.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Medieval painting of two figures riding a large fish, illustrating bizarre scenes for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The maid and the fisherman went to sea on a beautiful sea green bass. They took some honey and plenty of money, stuffed up the fisherman's...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Medieval painting showing a woman applying makeup while looking into a mirror, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Medieval painting showing a crowned figure surrounded by people with hearts, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #22

    Medieval painting of a man in elaborate red and gold costume with feathered hat, holding a staff near a fountain sculpture.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    Medieval painting of a man with long hair and mustache wearing ornate armor and a golden cloak.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    Medieval painting showing a mythical creature with a human head and playing a lute surrounded by colorful flowers.

    flashbak Report

    7points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another unrealistic bodystandard for men

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Two children in medieval attire holding hands, showcasing classic elements for meme captions and punchlines.

    thewonderoftwins Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #26

    Group of men in medieval clothing near a river with buildings, illustrating meme captions and punchlines for medieval paintings.

    Wikipedia Report

    7points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Medieval painting showing three figures in colorful robes holding and throwing snowballs in an outdoor scene.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    Medieval painting showing religious figures with halos, a crowned child, and a crucified figure in a detailed scene.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    Medieval painting featuring a woman with two horned creatures, ideal for meme captions and punchlines creation.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    6points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you`re going to hell and all your friends are already there

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Medieval painting of a wild hairy man with human face walking through a forest, used for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Medieval painting depicting a crowned man swimming beside a boat carrying a woman in a tall pointed hat.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    5points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Titanic: Medieval edition

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Three medieval bird-women in a row with human faces and gestures, featured in medieval paintings for meme captions.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Medieval painting of Theseus facing the Minotaur in a labyrinth, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    5points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gary was getting tired of delivering uber eats to that address

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #34

    Two figures in medieval attire embrace outdoors, a man in blue and an angelic figure with wings, illustrating medieval paintings.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Group of medieval figures in colorful attire, with one carrying a large white bird, suitable for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    4points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you put a ring on craigslist and your DMs are flooded with "Is this still available?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Medieval painting depicting a king in a bubble underwater near fishermen on a boat surrounded by fish and trees.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kings Alfred and Charlemagne try out the Biosphere 1.

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Four medieval women in robes and white headdresses holding rosary beads inside wooden confessionals in a medieval painting.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sister Gabriel leaves the door ajar in order to make a swift exit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Medieval painting depicting a crowned figure with a scepter facing a two-headed dragon, surrounded by an audience.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why only six heads? The prophesies said you have seven heads. I'm sorry, we can't take you seriously.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Medieval painting of a blue horned demon fishing souls from the water surrounded by angels and heads floating in the sea.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Medieval painting of a woman in traditional dress holding a small dog, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Medieval painting showing a man and woman by a spinning wheel, perfect for meme captions and punchlines about medieval life.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Medieval painting of a group gathered around a table, perfect for creating meme captions and punchlines.

    Tony Harrison Report

    3points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A More Realistic Portrait of the Last Supper

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    Medieval painting of a bird with a human face wearing a whimsical hat surrounded by decorative floral patterns.

    pinterest Report

    3points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leaving for work on a monday morning

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Surreal medieval painting of a green creature with a human face holding a round object near colorful flowers.

    pinterest Report

    3points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you try this new diet trend on tiktok and want to show your followers your progress

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Medieval painting showing three figures including a knight in armor and a man playing a long horn in colorful attire.

    Arcdelahistori Report

    3points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you go hunting but got no luck finding game

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #46

    Medieval knight in detailed armor with chainmail and helmet holding a wooden plaque in a classic medieval painting.

    1stdibs Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That stitching seems to be holding the armour together OK.

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Close-up of a medieval painting featuring a man with wide eyes and an open mouth perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    GenePark Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When a goldfish hears the juiciest gossip.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #48

    Medieval painting depicting armored knights and archers in battle near a fortified town with detailed landscape background.

    grenadeaple Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Congratulations, we've captured York. Or is it Gloucester? Or Oxford? Or Chester? Dang, all these English cities look alike.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Medieval painting featuring a large group of women with golden halos, ideal for meme captions and punchlines.

    Steve Gallagher Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In just a few minutes, you'll see the ball drop.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #50

    Medieval painting of a cat with a human-like face sitting on grass, perfect for meme captions and punchlines.

    WeirdMedieval Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!