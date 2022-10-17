The Amazing and Magical World of Macro Photography.

I’ve been a photographer for almost two decades and only recently purchased a macro lens to try it out. Had I known what I was missing, I would have bought one long ago. Having this lens has opened up a whole new and amazing world for me, a world that’s literally right under our feet but that we seldom notice. Have you ever seen the Disney film "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!"? Well, that’s a pretty good comparison!

When you look at a normal photo you see it, appreciate it, and may even hang it in your home. When you look at an image photographed with a macro lens, it draws you in, making you feel like you’re a part of that world instead of just an observer. Everything from ants and spiders to flowers and plants (and the bees that pollinate them) takes on an entirely new dimension. Even a tiny mushroom such as the one below looks much larger and more detailed than what you would notice in an image photographed with a different lens.

What is a macro lens? A macro lens is a special kind of lens that allows you to photograph your subject from as close as an inch away. Although you can get a pretty tight image of any subject with a telephoto lens, you must stand further away and zoom in. Getting to within mere inches of your subject makes it appear larger and brings out much more detail and clarity. So the next time you’re walking through a nature park, or even your own backyard, just remember that there is an amazing world right under your nose!

More info: markandrewthomas.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Honey Bee

Honey Bee

Report

4points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#2

Ladybugs Doing The Deed

Ladybugs Doing The Deed

Report

4points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#3

A Mystical Glowing Mushroom

A Mystical Glowing Mushroom

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#4

A Tiny Arabesque Orb Weaver

A Tiny Arabesque Orb Weaver

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#5

An Orange Spotted Flower Moth

An Orange Spotted Flower Moth

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#6

A Little Leaf Notcher

A Little Leaf Notcher

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#7

Worker Ants Prepare A Future Queen For Her Inaugural Flight

Worker Ants Prepare A Future Queen For Her Inaugural Flight

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#8

A Green Bottle Fly

A Green Bottle Fly

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#9

A Drone Fly

A Drone Fly

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#10

Raindrops

Raindrops

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#11

No Matter What You Might Think Of Them , Ya Gotta Admit Even Flies Look Awesome Up Close

No Matter What You Might Think Of Them , Ya Gotta Admit Even Flies Look Awesome Up Close

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#12

Monarch Butterly

Monarch Butterly

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#13

“The Dragonfly That Loved Sunset”

“The Dragonfly That Loved Sunset”

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#14

A Green Darner Dragonfly Hovers Over Our Pond For A Split Second Before Darting Away Again

A Green Darner Dragonfly Hovers Over Our Pond For A Split Second Before Darting Away Again

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#15

A Beautiful Monarch Stopped By For A Visit In My Garden Today And Another Reason I Always Keep My Camera At The Ready

A Beautiful Monarch Stopped By For A Visit In My Garden Today And Another Reason I Always Keep My Camera At The Ready

Report

3points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#16

Carpenter Ant

Carpenter Ant

Report

2points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#17

A Green Lynx Spider Enjoys Its Fly Juice Box

A Green Lynx Spider Enjoys Its Fly Juice Box

Report

2points
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#18

A Gorgeous Damselfly

A Gorgeous Damselfly

Report

1point
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#19

Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween!

Report

1point
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#20

A Tropical Orb Weaver Spider Enjoys A Late-Night Beetle Snack

A Tropical Orb Weaver Spider Enjoys A Late-Night Beetle Snack

Report

1point
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Damselfly

Damselfly

Report

1point
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#22

Moth

Moth

Report

1point
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#23

A Gorgeous Blue Damselfly

A Gorgeous Blue Damselfly

Report

1point
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST
#24

Carpenter Ant

Carpenter Ant

Report

1point
Mark Andrew Thomas
POST

Carpenter Ants Filmed With A Macro Lens

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!