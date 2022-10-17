The Amazing and Magical World of Macro Photography.

I’ve been a photographer for almost two decades and only recently purchased a macro lens to try it out. Had I known what I was missing, I would have bought one long ago. Having this lens has opened up a whole new and amazing world for me, a world that’s literally right under our feet but that we seldom notice. Have you ever seen the Disney film "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!"? Well, that’s a pretty good comparison!

When you look at a normal photo you see it, appreciate it, and may even hang it in your home. When you look at an image photographed with a macro lens, it draws you in, making you feel like you’re a part of that world instead of just an observer. Everything from ants and spiders to flowers and plants (and the bees that pollinate them) takes on an entirely new dimension. Even a tiny mushroom such as the one below looks much larger and more detailed than what you would notice in an image photographed with a different lens.

What is a macro lens? A macro lens is a special kind of lens that allows you to photograph your subject from as close as an inch away. Although you can get a pretty tight image of any subject with a telephoto lens, you must stand further away and zoom in. Getting to within mere inches of your subject makes it appear larger and brings out much more detail and clarity. So the next time you’re walking through a nature park, or even your own backyard, just remember that there is an amazing world right under your nose!

More info: markandrewthomas.com | Instagram