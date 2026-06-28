“Trying Not To Fall Down And Break A Hip”: Madonna’s Time Square Performance Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Madonna’s surprise Pride Month concert in Times Square got people talking for more than one reason.
While the pop icon took the stage to celebrate Pride and preview songs from her upcoming album, videos from the performance quickly spread across social media and sparked a flood of reactions.
Many viewers couldn’t stop commenting on the singer’s dance moves, with some joking that she looked unsteady on stage.
- Madonna shocked fans with an unannounced Times Square concert in partnership with Grindr to kick off Pride Month.
- Viral clips of the 67-year-old's dancing quickly drew mixed reactions online.
- Loyal supporters fiercely pushed back against the ageist commentary.
“Oh God, who let this granny up on stage?” one critic wrote.
Madonna performed old hits and new songs during the surprise Pride event
Image credits: Madonna/YouTube
Madonna took over Times Square on June 4 in a surprise concert held with Grindr to kick off Pride Month.
Wearing a pink corset, matching shorts, thigh-high stockings and silver boots, she performed several songs from her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, including Hung Up, Get Together, and I Love New York.
She also gave fans a preview of songs from her upcoming album Confessions II, including I Feel So Free, Bring Your Love, and Love Sensation.
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At one point, giant screens around Times Square displayed photos of LGBTQIA+ icons while rainbow lights lit up the area.
“Hi, gays!” Madonna shouted as she greeted the crowd.
Her daughter Mercy and boyfriend Akeem Morris were also reportedly at the event.
Soon after clips from the performance appeared online, social media users started sharing their thoughts
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Many comments focused on Madonna’s dancing.
“She looks like an old lady trying not to fall down and break a hip,” wrote one user.
Another person asked, “She looks like she’s having a seizure!! Is she ok?!”
“I mean, maybe she’s bringing a new kind of robot dance to us,” a third joked.
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One viewer compared her movements to a zombie movie scene, while another wrote, “She would do well in a zombie apocalypse scene.”
Others felt people were being too harsh.
“Regardless of her age, she still have a good body,” one supporter commented.
Some also pointed out that very few performers are still putting on energetic live shows at 67.
Madonna’s performance was also a big moment for her upcoming album
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The concert wasn’t just about Pride Month.
It also served as a major promotion for ConfessionsII, which will be released on July 3.
The album reunites Madonna with producer Stuart Price, who worked on the original Confessions on a Dance Floor, one of the biggest dance albums of her career.
The first single, Bring Your Love, has already been released and features Sabrina Carpenter.
Reports have also suggested that Madonna is considering another major tour after the album comes out.
The recent backlash came days after Madonna was criticized over her appearance in Paris
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The Times Square debate happened shortly after Madonna made headlines during Paris Fashion Week.
As reported by Bored Panda, the singer was filmed leaving her hotel in a blue mini dress, fishnet tights, and a silver jacket. The video quickly went viral, with viewers focusing on what they believed was an awkward wardrobe malfunction.
“Granny let the cat out of the bag,” one critic wrote.
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Madonna dancing in Times Square today. She looks like an old lady trying not to fall down and break a hip. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RcIeXgeQ5
— Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) June 28, 2026
Another asked, “Is she wearing underwear?”
Others claimed the dress looked more like a long shirt than an actual dress.
Still, many fans defended the singer.
“That’s Madonna. A living legend,” one supporter wrote.
Interestingly, Madonna recently said she no longer feels the need to wear revealing outfits simply to shock people.
“Now I don’t want to be naked because everyone’s naked,” she said.
“I want to do what people are not doing, which is thinking and wearing clothes.”
“Good lord Madonna, go home,” wrote one user
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Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
If people are prepared to pay the money and turn up then what harm is she doing anyone? As someone pointed out, the Rolling Stones (who were already old hat when Madonna got started) can strut their stuff on stage then so can she. Can’t say I’m interested, but that has nothing to do with anything.
I don't want to see and hear her perform music. What I DO want is her bake scones, give me sun warmed scotch mints and $10 in a blank card with a picture of a nice puppy on the front.
First off, Mick Jagger is long past retirement age and should be cutting way back on touring, and if we’re being brutally honest, it’s like watching Grandpa try to be s**y. I…I don’t even want to think about that. As for Madonna, I wonder what would happen if she pared down her shows to the basics, did away with the elaborate dance routines (more risky than risqué when you get to a certain age), and concentrated more on singing than shocking. Unless of course, her voice has gone, which can happen to nyone when they get older. But yeah, concentrating on her voice and leaving the physically demanding dance routines behind could be her next, and maybe most shocking, professional incarnation. The real question is, would she ever consider it.
Problem with that is, her singing is really not very good - it was never brilliant, but it's decidedly dodgy now.
If people are prepared to pay the money and turn up then what harm is she doing anyone? As someone pointed out, the Rolling Stones (who were already old hat when Madonna got started) can strut their stuff on stage then so can she. Can’t say I’m interested, but that has nothing to do with anything.
I don't want to see and hear her perform music. What I DO want is her bake scones, give me sun warmed scotch mints and $10 in a blank card with a picture of a nice puppy on the front.
First off, Mick Jagger is long past retirement age and should be cutting way back on touring, and if we’re being brutally honest, it’s like watching Grandpa try to be s**y. I…I don’t even want to think about that. As for Madonna, I wonder what would happen if she pared down her shows to the basics, did away with the elaborate dance routines (more risky than risqué when you get to a certain age), and concentrated more on singing than shocking. Unless of course, her voice has gone, which can happen to nyone when they get older. But yeah, concentrating on her voice and leaving the physically demanding dance routines behind could be her next, and maybe most shocking, professional incarnation. The real question is, would she ever consider it.
Problem with that is, her singing is really not very good - it was never brilliant, but it's decidedly dodgy now.
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