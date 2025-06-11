ADVERTISEMENT

We all want to be seen. Or maybe some of us do. Some of the time. There’s a strange comfort in knowing that you’re not the only one who does that weird thing. Or has those quirks. Or thinks these crazy thoughts. Even if you don’t or won’t openly admit to them. Those of us who won’t openly admit it can always turn to memes to seek out our tribe. They’re a reliable and relatable source of support even, or especially, in the many moments when we feel like no-one understands us.

Instagram page Relatable Energy is a wall of such cozy, hilarious content. It’s clocked up more than 55,000 followers, all cheering each other on in chaotic camaraderie. Bored Panda has picked the best posts from the page, and many might have you whispering “That’s so me!” Keep scrolling and don’t be shy to upvote the ones that perfectly match your energy.

#1

Dog sitting in car looking content with relatable energy meme about not wanting to leave because the song is too good

relatable_energy Report

    #2

    Person in red standing on a narrow cliff ledge above a deep valley, illustrating relatable energy meme humor.

    relatable_energy Report

    coolsdudes2 avatar
    Jay
    Jay
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah cause if that cold water hits you it nearly takes your breath away

    #3

    Comparison meme showing how relatable energy affects expectations versus reality when taking pictures of the moon at night.

    relatable_energy Report

    #4

    Person using their sleeve to close a door, capturing relatable energy in a funny and relatable everyday moment meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #5

    Relatable energy meme showing Shrek confused about time after looking at phone then putting it away

    relatable_energy Report

    #6

    Cute puppy against space background holding a DVD labeled top 50 mistakes, relatable energy meme about overthinking before sleep

    relatable_energy Report

    #7

    Comparison of a simple railway track versus a complex network illustrating relatable energy in storytelling memes.

    relatable_energy Report

    #8

    Cat standing on two legs, hiding behind a car, relatable energy moment of avoiding someone and waiting for them to leave.

    relatable_energy Report

    #9

    Close-up of a golden retriever with a serious expression, capturing relatable energy in a humorous meme style.

    relatable_energy Report

    #10

    Child holding a calculator with a thoughtful expression, illustrating relatable energy in a humorous meme about sleep calculations.

    relatable_energy Report

    #11

    Monkey making an awkward face, illustrating relatable energy in funny moments when people sing happy birthday.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I put my hands over my ears or punch myself in the forehead

    1
    1point
    #12

    Man with confused expressions in two side-by-side images, illustrating relatable energy in everyday situations.

    relatable_energy Report

    #13

    SpongeBob meme showing relatable energy struggle getting up from bed to pee in an amusing moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    #14

    Small dog wrapped in a brown towel sitting on a bed, perfectly capturing relatable energy in a hilarious meme moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    #15

    Smiling fish cartoon with relatable energy meme about not hearing what was just said in a funny moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    #16

    Bag labeled heavy and awkward in a store cart with relatable energy meme text about awkwardness and weight

    relatable_energy Report

    #17

    Blurred SpongeBob looking confused after a midday nap, illustrating relatable energy and hilarious meme moments.

    relatable_energy Report

    #18

    Fortune cookie message saying go take a rest you deserve it, illustrating relatable energy meme humor.

    relatable_energy Report

    #19

    A close-up of a distressed person’s face, capturing relatable energy in a funny meme about life’s best years.

    relatable_energy Report

    #20

    Man smirking in relatable energy meme about hearing a good insult for the first time with amused expression.

    relatable_energy Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You really have to admire when they reach for creativity and not the low hanging fruit.

    3
    3points
    #21

    Close-up of a tired toe with a sleepy face, illustrating relatable energy exhaustion before an alarm clock.

    relatable_energy Report

    #22

    Man with arms raised in celebration, representing relatable energy and hilarious times when memes call you out.

    relatable_energy Report

    #23

    Cat sitting on a goose swimming in water, illustrating relatable energy and funny vibes between unlikely friends.

    relatable_energy Report

    #24

    Relatable energy meme showing a blurry, distorted cartoon character expressing mixed emotions from a bad memory triggered by a song.

    relatable_energy Report

    #25

    Older man sitting at outdoor table with food and drinks, showing relatable energy in a funny meme about hunger and pictures.

    relatable_energy Report

    #26

    Cartoon character struggling to sneeze with caption about relatable energy and nose playing games in a humorous meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #27

    Red flags lined up against a cloudy sky with a humorous relatable energy meme about dating and warning signs.

    relatable_energy Report

    #28

    Scene from TV show with man yelling about a sandwich, illustrating relatable energy in a humorous meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #29

    Wikipedia editors urgently updating pages after a celebrity dies, shown in a relatable energy meme format.

    relatable_energy Report

    #30

    SpongeBob and Patrick dressed as musicians playing instruments in a relatable energy meme about typing errors.

    relatable_energy Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend tried to text me, "luv u" and it came out "luu u" so now that's our send-off - "luuuuu u!" We say it out loud. 😄

    0
    0points
    #31

    Man stressed with hands on temples, illustrating relatable energy and hilarious moments of overthinking and anxiety.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a hundred problems, forty-nine are related to politics, and HAMILTON WROTE THE OTHER FIFTY ONE-

    1
    1point
    #32

    A gray seal-shaped rock lying on the ground with relatable energy that makes you want to rest and relax.

    relatable_energy Report

    #33

    SpongeBob looking exhausted and hungover, illustrating relatable energy and hilarious meme moments calling you out.

    relatable_energy Report

    #34

    Glowing outline of a person levitating, illustrating relatable energy when a song you think about starts playing on shuffle.

    relatable_energy Report

    #35

    Relatable energy meme showing Shrek’s confused face behind the phone when using question marks in a conversation.

    relatable_energy Report

    #36

    Cartoon character hugging a frog labeled my little jokes, illustrating relatable energy and humor in jokes not understood by others.

    relatable_energy Report

    #37

    A parking lot filled with identical cars illustrating relatable energy of slow loading times like Google Chrome finally opening.

    relatable_energy Report

    #38

    Small dog tucked comfortably in bed with text about bed being non-judgmental, showing relatable energy humor.

    relatable_energy Report

    #39

    Man in shorts and sandals bent over vomiting, illustrating relatable energy meme about hearing own voice on video.

    relatable_energy Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I hate this too! My mom forced me into acting when I was a child, and in the acting classes they'd always film you performing the scenes or monologues, then play it back while the teacher critiqued you. I HATED hearing my own voice on the videos; still do XD

    1
    1point
    #40

    Cartoon character looking out window at night with caption about wanting things to stop costing money, relatable energy meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #41

    Person lying awake at 3am with wide eyes, showing relatable energy and humor about late night thoughts.

    relatable_energy Report

    #42

    Man with relatable energy looking sad and reflective after returning from a good trip now just a memory.

    relatable_energy Report

    #43

    Text meme about replacing feelings with new clothes, capturing relatable energy in a humorous and honest way.

    strugglingbae Report

    #44

    Grumpy fluffy white kitten illustrating relatable energy in a hilarious meme about being up early and tired.

    relatable_energy Report

    #45

    Empty Subway sandwich shop counter with menu in background, illustrating relatable energy in a humorous meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #46

    Relatable energy meme showing a monkey’s funny, awkward expression about making a situation worse with sarcasm.

    relatable_energy Report

    #47

    Man in a car taking a huge bite of a sandwich, capturing relatable energy meme humor about food sharing.

    relatable_energy Report

    #48

    Cartoon character lying in bed with wide eyes, illustrating relatable energy in a humorous meme format.

    relatable_energy Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It may be what it is, but you still have to find work arounds.

    0
    0points
    #49

    Young man lying in bed holding a phone with relatable energy meme about trying to remember what to look up.

    relatable_energy Report

    #50

    Panda images showing difference in appearance with and without glasses illustrating relatable energy in funny memes.

    relatable_energy Report

    #51

    Relatable energy meme featuring Yoda trying to stay sleepy while going to the bathroom at 4 am with a focused expression.

    relatable_energy Report

    #52

    Meme of surprised Pink Panther illustrating relatable energy when excuses to avoid going out get solved.

    relatable_energy Report

    #53

    Relatable energy meme showing a dog laughing hard then smiling while thinking about a joke hours later.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my brain at four am: Road work ahead? Uh, yeah, I sure hope it does.

    3
    3points
    #54

    Relatable energy meme showing a spotless modern living room contrasting with a messy house apology.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    want self esteem? Clean your house/room till it's spotless, invite someone around and apologize for how untidy it is. They'll tell you that the room/house is clean and you'll be like 'hell yeah'

    1
    1point
    #55

    Yellow cartoon fish struggling to hold back a rude comment, capturing relatable energy in a humorous meme moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    #56

    Yellow animated creature with a shocked expression, illustrating relatable energy during sensory overload moments.

    relatable_energy Report

    #57

    Relatable energy meme showing a sleepy monkey wrapped in a yellow blanket in bed, capturing cozy moments.

    relatable_energy Report

    #58

    Multiple distorted smiling emojis illustrating relatable energy when everything goes wrong but you try to stay positive.

    relatable_energy Report

    #59

    Meme showing a surprised bee face with caption about finally remembering what you were trying to remember relatable energy.

    relatable_energy Report

    #60

    Relatable energy meme showing a disheveled Mona Lisa smiling after doing everything alone without asking for help.

    relatable_energy Report

    #61

    Young child laughing at phone screen inside a car, capturing relatable energy and hilarious meme reaction moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    #62

    SpongeBob character with oversized ear listening intently, illustrating relatable energy in funny meme about eavesdropping.

    relatable_energy Report

    #63

    Man sitting alone on beach looking at ocean, capturing relatable energy of finishing a series on Netflix moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    #64

    Cartoon character singing passionately in a car, capturing relatable energy in hilarious meme moments.

    relatable_energy Report

    #65

    Young man holding a broom and checking phone, showing relatable energy while searching for a song to keep cleaning.

    relatable_energy Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Song/TV Show/Movie/Person on the phone, one or any combo

    0
    0points
    #66

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob with a skeptical look, capturing relatable energy in a funny meme about menus.

    relatable_energy Report

    #67

    Person with a confused expression late at night, showing relatable energy while reading internet arguments in a meme format.

    relatable_energy Report

    #68

    Conditioner bottle with edited eyes and mouth reacting humorously to a relatable energy meme about having a breakdown in the shower.

    relatable_energy Report

    #69

    Dog wearing glasses sitting at a computer with relatable energy meme about staying up to watch YouTube videos.

    relatable_energy Report

    #70

    Relatable energy meme showing chaotic Simpsons living room illustrating frustration with Microsoft Word document formatting.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶he's making a list, he's checking it twice, he's adding an image, he's completely f****d up the formatting, he's spamming the back button🎶

    1
    1point
    #71

    Meme showing relatable energy with a tired animated face captioned forgetting you’re driving while driving.

    relatable_energy Report

    #72

    Lisa Simpson showing a relatable energy moment, restarting a song after blinking on her favorite part.

    relatable_energy Report

    #73

    Sad-looking cat close-up portraying relatable energy in a funny meme about pretending not to care then caring moments.

    relatable_energy Report

    #74

    Homer Simpson joyfully jumping in a colorful street scene, capturing relatable energy in a funny meme format.

    relatable_energy Report

    #75

    Young man outdoors wearing a black shirt that says I just can't, capturing relatable energy in a funny meme format.

    relatable_energy Report

    #76

    Meme showing Hulk angrily yelling and then a calm Hulk with a relatable energy expression in a humorous comparison.

    relatable_energy Report

    #77

    SpongeBob sitting nervously with Patrick nearby, illustrating relatable energy in awkward social moments meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it is a one on one I'm afraid I go full interrogation. Do you have siblings? Where are you from? What did you want to be when you grew up? Did you enjoy math in school? If you could be any other life form, what would you choose and why? At what price point do you think it would be worth it to have a retractable dome over hurricane prone islands? Do you enjoy that chameleons only have two toes? What is your favorite method of problem solving? What was your favorite book as a kid? What is your favorite book now? Who is your favorite fictional character?

    0
    0points
    #78

    Goat peeking nervously from a cardboard box, capturing relatable energy of hearing a noise while home alone in the shower.

    relatable_energy Report

    #79

    Squidward from SpongeBob with a shocked expression and tongue out, illustrating relatable energy in a funny moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    #80

    Person in a dark shirt taking it off indoors, expressing relatable energy about outfit not looking as expected.

    relatable_energy Report

    #81

    Cartoon character lying in bed, smiling and crying while watching old videos, capturing relatable energy emotions.

    relatable_energy Report

    #82

    Blurry excited monster and dog images showing relatable energy of meeting your dog at home meme reaction.

    relatable_energy Report

    #83

    Medieval-style drawing of a person awkwardly bending backward as a friend tries to discreetly point out someone behind them relatable energy meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #84

    Bed with blue pillow and sheet, phone charger plugged into wall outlet, relating to relatable energy and memes humor.

    relatable_energy Report

    #85

    Cartoon character Sandy Cheeks with crossed arms zoning out and staring, relatable energy meme about accidental staring moments.

    relatable_energy Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sandy's like one of the few female characters on SpongeBob and they have to note it by putting a flower on her helmet.

    1
    1point
    #86

    Meme showing relatable energy with a skeptical animated character expressing knowing the whole truth.

    relatable_energy Report

    #87

    SpongeBob with big eyes holding a notepad with a heart, showing relatable energy when someone remembers details.

    relatable_energy Report

    #88

    Image of Homer Simpson looking suspicious and then smug, illustrating relatable energy in a funny meme about seeing someone with the same name.

    relatable_energy Report

    jonahhatton12 avatar
    joyfulchasm
    joyfulchasm
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has happened to me exactly once. So now I have a minor nemesis (important to say minor, because I have two major ones)

    0
    0points
    #89

    Penguin meme with a confused expression, relatable energy capturing the moment of realizing a wrong personality was used.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    when you use the That One Friend personality with your whole friend group

    1
    1point
    #90

    Relatable energy meme with an emoji expressing a mood that perfectly calls you out and feels totally deserved

    relatable_energy Report

    #91

    Meme featuring relatable energy with Patrick checking SpongeBob’s mouth, humorously capturing awkward dentist visits.

    relatable_energy Report

    #92

    Person holding a severely cracked phone screen with caption about not needing a new phone relatable energy meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #93

    Two Simpsons characters in a relatable energy meme showing failed attempts to comfort a sad friend.

    relatable_energy Report

    #94

    Robot with a human face showing relatable energy while feeling caught talking to itself in a living room setting.

    relatable_energy Report

    #95

    SpongeBob lying on the floor surrounded by heart emojis, representing relatable energy in funny meme culture.

    relatable_energy Report

    #96

    Cartoon lion with wild, messy hair illustrating relatable energy meme about morning hair struggles.

    relatable_energy Report

    #97

    Person dressed as clown replying ASAP on laptop, capturing relatable energy of being ignored all day in a meme format.

    relatable_energy Report

    #98

    Cartoon mouse carrying a tall stack of snacks, illustrating relatable energy of midnight snack cravings meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #99

    Person lying on grass looking exhausted with caption about pretending to have life together in relatable energy meme.

    relatable_energy Report

    #100

    Blurry cat with teary eyes captioned trying not to tell people their gifts relatable energy meme moment.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have this great strategy of forgetting what I got people

    1
    1point
    #101

    SpongeBob and Squidward scene illustrating relatable energy of posting memes without replying to texts.

    relatable_energy Report

    #102

    Two moods lately meme showing relatable energy with buttons labeled overthink and cry being pressed.

    relatable_energy Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have two hands for a reason *Slams a fist down on each*

    1
    1point
    #103

    Person peeking suspiciously through a window with text about people with zero posts on Instagram, showing relatable energy.

    relatable_energy Report

    #104