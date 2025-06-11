“Relatable Energy”: 109 Hilarious Times Memes Called You Out And You Totally Deserved It
We all want to be seen. Or maybe some of us do. Some of the time. There’s a strange comfort in knowing that you’re not the only one who does that weird thing. Or has those quirks. Or thinks these crazy thoughts. Even if you don’t or won’t openly admit to them. Those of us who won’t openly admit it can always turn to memes to seek out our tribe. They’re a reliable and relatable source of support even, or especially, in the many moments when we feel like no-one understands us.
Instagram page Relatable Energy is a wall of such cozy, hilarious content. It’s clocked up more than 55,000 followers, all cheering each other on in chaotic camaraderie. Bored Panda has picked the best posts from the page, and many might have you whispering “That’s so me!” Keep scrolling and don’t be shy to upvote the ones that perfectly match your energy.
This post may include affiliate links.
I'M LATE FOR SCHOOL! Oh, wait. It's 7:30pm and I'm in my forties.
A friend tried to text me, "luv u" and it came out "luu u" so now that's our send-off - "luuuuu u!" We say it out loud. 😄
Oh, I hate this too! My mom forced me into acting when I was a child, and in the acting classes they'd always film you performing the scenes or monologues, then play it back while the teacher critiqued you. I HATED hearing my own voice on the videos; still do XD
If it is a one on one I'm afraid I go full interrogation. Do you have siblings? Where are you from? What did you want to be when you grew up? Did you enjoy math in school? If you could be any other life form, what would you choose and why? At what price point do you think it would be worth it to have a retractable dome over hurricane prone islands? Do you enjoy that chameleons only have two toes? What is your favorite method of problem solving? What was your favorite book as a kid? What is your favorite book now? Who is your favorite fictional character?
Sandy's like one of the few female characters on SpongeBob and they have to note it by putting a flower on her helmet.
This has happened to me exactly once. So now I have a minor nemesis (important to say minor, because I have two major ones)
I just start talking to myself about the person.