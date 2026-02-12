ADVERTISEMENT

Close-up Photographer of the Year is a global photography contest that celebrates the hidden beauty of our world through macro, micro, and close-up images.

For its seventh edition, the competition received more than 12,000 submissions from photographers across 63 countries. A panel of 22 experienced photographers, naturalists, and editors dedicated over 20 hours of online deliberation to select the winners and compile the Top 100 photographs.

This year’s selected images span 11 categories and showcase an incredible range of subjects – from frog spawn that resembles a distant galaxy and a ghostly swarm of mayflies descending on a Hungarian town, to an ice-covered tree in Nagano and a dreamlike landscape created by oxidizing a copper plate with everyday household materials.

Scroll down to see the top three winners in each category and discover the breathtaking images that stood out this year.

