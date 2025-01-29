ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) Awards have been announced, and the results are breathtaking! This year’s competition saw over 11,000 entries from 61 countries, showcasing the incredible talent of photographers capturing the hidden and delicate details of our world.

From tiny insects to intricate fungi, and underwater scenes to incredible microscopic details, these photos show the amazing beauty of the world up close. Scroll down to discover some of the most captivating shots from this year’s competition, and be sure to check out the full gallery of winners and finalists on the CUPOTY website!

