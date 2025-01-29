The Winners Of The 2024 Close-Up Photographer Of The Year Awards Have Just Been Revealed (33 Pics)Interview
The winners of the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) Awards have been announced, and the results are breathtaking! This year’s competition saw over 11,000 entries from 61 countries, showcasing the incredible talent of photographers capturing the hidden and delicate details of our world.
From tiny insects to intricate fungi, and underwater scenes to incredible microscopic details, these photos show the amazing beauty of the world up close. Scroll down to discover some of the most captivating shots from this year’s competition, and be sure to check out the full gallery of winners and finalists on the CUPOTY website!
1st Place In The Category Of Animals: "God In The Shadows" By Santiago J. Monroy García
"The highland rainforests of the Andes are among the densest, coldest, and most humid forests on the planet. They are home to the only bear species native to South America: the Andean Bear. This particular individual, known as Nariz de Calavera (Skull Nose), is one of the largest bears living near Bogotá, Colombia, at the Ecopalacio Nature Reserve, about 30km east of the city.
I wanted to capture the bear behaving naturally in its environment, seeking an intimate picture that showcased the unique ecosystem as though it were part of a dream. Using a camera trap, I was able to record the local wildlife without causing any disturbance.
After several unsuccessful attempts, extensive research on the species, consultation with experts, and a great deal of patience, in 2023 I finally captured the image I had envisioned. Fortuitously, the rain splashed the lens in just the right spots, creating brushstrokes and textures that immerse the viewer in the humidity and cold of the highland Andean forests of Colombia. No bait was used in the making of this image."
CUPOTY was started in 2018 by a husband-and-wife team, Tracy and Dan Calder. It's a yearly competition that highlights the amazing details of the world through close-up, macro, and micro photography. Though it's based in the UK, photographers from anywhere, no matter their skill level, can join. In addition to the main contest, there’s a special themed CUPOTY CHALLENGE every November, and Tracy also writes a well-liked newsletter about photography and creativity.
1st Place In The Category Of Underwater: "Everything's A-Ok" By Gabriel Jensen
"Summer brings calm seas to South Florida where a dedicated community of shore diving photographers head out nearly every day to survey the world's third largest coral reef for interesting wildlife. One morning I was signaled over by my friends, Dewalt and Evelyn who had spotted this lizardfish (Synodus foetens) grappling with a challengingly large doctorfish, its eyes seemingly larger than its mouth.
The comically calm doctorfish (Acanthurus chirurgus) steals the limelight, displaying a remarkable defense mechanism with splayed pectoral and dorsal spines. After a few minutes of struggle, the doctorfish managed to escape. This image now sits on my desk at work, serving as a reminder that even on tough days, 'Everything's going to be A-OK'."
2nd Place In The Category Of Animals: "Moonlight" By Imre Potyó
"In the freezing cold of winter, the 10°C environment inside an abandoned iron ore mine attracts lesser horseshoe bats. Researchers have noted that unlike other bats, these insect-eating species hunt even during winter, often flying out from the mines to feed in the forest on winter-flying moths. It's remarkable to see bats taking flight among the bare trees of the Börzsöny mountains. For weeks, I experimented with setting up a camera trap near the mine's entrance. On a moonlit night, a long exposure helped illuminate the forest, capturing the bats' winter flights without any disturbance or artificial guidance, strictly adhering to ethical photography guidelines. Witnessing their flight and feeling the air currents from their wings is truly magical. The picture shows two separate individual bats in a single exposure, showing the hidden nocturnal wonders of a wintry forest in the moonlight."
"Every year I’m fortunate enough to spend time with scientists, editors, naturalists, journalists, and photographers while judging CUPOTY, and every year I’m blown away by the caliber of entries. Close-up photography is a celebration of curiosity, and this year’s Top 100 is a true testament to the artistry of everyone involved as well as an invitation to look, marvel at, and honor the world around us," says Tracy Calder, CUPOTY co-founder, reflecting on this year’s contest.
3rd Place In The Category Of Animals: "Pine Marten Portrait" By Csaba Daróczi
"After setting up camera traps to monitor forest wildlife over an extended period, I discovered a daily winter visitor—a pine marten. Capitalizing on this routine, I positioned my GoPro camera under the tree, configuring it to trigger with motion detection. After numerous experiments and adjustments, I finally succeeded in capturing a photograph of the elusive pine marten."
Close-Up Photographer Of The Year 6 And 1st Place In The Category Of Insects: "Clash Of The Titans" By Svetlana Ivanenko
"For a brief period in the summer, stag beetles (Lucanus cervus) engage in fierce battles for mating rights. These elusive creatures inhabit oak forests, making them hard to find. Witnessing this beautiful event makes me want to share it with everyone."
The CUPOTY 6 jury was made up of photographers Eric Bennett, Sue Bishop, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, Jaime Culebras, Matt Doogue, Guy Edwardes, Wim van Egmond, Marit van Ekelenburg, Viktoria Haack, Brendan ‘Cygnus’ James, Greg Lecoeur, David Maitland, Sarah Marino, Aaron Molenkamp, Piotr Naskrecki, Matty Smith, Georgina Steytler, and Rachael Talibart; alongside editors Nigel Atherton (Amateur Photographer), Tomasz Trzebiatowski (FRAMES),Tom Gilks (Picture Editor BBC Wildlife Magazine), Ailsa McWhinnie, Bart Somers (Insectguru), Keith Wilson, and CUPOTY co-founder Tracy Calder.
"It's always difficult for the judges. The standard of the entries is so high, that it's a tricky task to pick one photograph as the standout winner. The vote for this year's overall winner was very close indeed," Dan Calder, CUPOTY co-founder, shared with Bored Panda.
2nd Place In The Category Of Invertebrate Portrait: "Stauropus Fagi" By José Manuel Lois Rial
"On a night-time excursion in my garden in Spain, I was searching for spiders when I encountered this Lobster moth caterpillar on a branch. It seemed very calm, which allowed me to take several hand-held shots. I was particularly struck by its incredible shape."
3rd Place In The Category Of Invertebrate Portrait: "Lynx Spider" By Manfred Auer
"I was strolling through the flower meadow of my backyard in Austria, checking for insects and spiders as usual, when this magnificent little critter caught my eye. I immediately ran to the house to get my camera. Luckily, I was fast enough and managed to capture a few stacks of it before it disappeared. I really love its mandibles, which look like tiny boxing gloves."
The 11 category winners are:
● Insects and overall winner – Svetlana Ivanenko
● Animals – Santiago J. Monroy García
● Butterflies & Dragonflies – Yong Miao
● Arachnids – Pierluigi Rizzo
● Invertebrate Portrait – Aran Gibbs
● Underwater – Gabriel Jensen
● Plants – Piet Haaksma
● Fungi & Slime Moulds – Barry Webb
● Intimate Landscape – Jean-Philippe Delobelle
● Studio Art – Rob Blanken
● Young (Under 18s) – Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco
Each category winner gets £250 in cash (around US $300) and a Universal License for all three Affinity apps (Photo, Designer, and Publisher) for macOS, Windows, and iPadOS. The winner of the Intimate Landscape category will also receive a subscription to FRAMES Photography magazine and its community. Additionally, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in the Studio Art category will receive Retouch4me Dust, Color Match, and Portrait Volumes plug-ins.
Young Close-Up Photographer Of The Year 6 And 1st Place In The Category Of Young (Under 18s): "Spring" By Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco
"I captured this image in late spring in southern Spain. Having previously observed bee-eaters with binoculars, I knew exactly where they would fly after hunting insects. This allowed me to strategically place a hide so that I could get a low point of view to blur the foreground and background flowers in the picture. I spent several weekend mornings in the hide, watching each bird catch 15-20 insects per hour, which provided ample opportunities for me to capture some attractive images. Using a high shutter speed, I was able to freeze the bird in flight, clearly showing the insect in its beak."
2nd Place In The Category Of Young (Under 18s): "Afternoon Snack" By Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas
"Robber Flies are among my favorite subjects to photograph, but capturing a macro image of one is no easy task. They are quite skittish, and during the day, they usually fly away long before you can get close enough for a good shot. This particular individual was no exception. I spotted it on a hot, sunny day and couldn't get near it on my first few attempts. However, I noticed it had prey, and since I had been hoping to capture a Robber Fly with prey for quite some time, I decided to keep trying.
Eventually, I got lucky, and the fly allowed me to get within range for a good photo. But one shot wasn't enough—I wanted to create a focus stack to ensure the eyes of both flies were sharp and in focus. Fortunately, the fly stayed still for a few more seconds, allowing me to capture this focus stack of 24 images."
"We introduced the Arachnids category for CUPOTY 6 and are very pleased with the entries we had for it. We're always reviewing the categories and there may be a fresh one for 2025, but we haven't decided yet," Dan Calder told Bored Panda.
3rd Place In The Category Of Underwater: "A Caring Mother" By Saeed Rashid
"In July 2023, I had the rare privilege of finding a reef goby in Lembeh Strait, Indonesia, with its eggs in a remarkably photogenic position on a blue tunicate. To highlight the scene, I used backlighting to illuminate the blue tunicate and goby eggs."
3rd Place Winner In The Category Of Insects: "My Own Galaxy" By Avilash Ghosh
"During a night walk at Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa, India, I found this bracket fungus. It was producing clouds of spores, which drew me over. As I approached, a leaf hopper landed on the fungus. Using an LED torch allowed me to backlight the scene and capture the swirls of spores around the fungus and insect."
When asked about the standout themes or trends in this year's entries, Dan noted that focus stacking remained a particularly popular technique. "This is when the photographer takes multiple shots of the subject, getting a little closer or further away with each shot. Each frame taken is then combined to make one final image that is super-sharp and rich in detail throughout. Examples of this are found in the Invertebrate Portrait finalists, Will Menzies' 'Loving Embrace', and Artur Tomaszek's 'Crazy in Love'.
A lot of images photographed at night seemed to do well this year, many from Hungary. Mayflies gathering in Imre Potyó's 'Mayfly Arena', Avilash Ghosh's 'My Own Galaxy', Tibor Litauszki's 'A Graceful Flight', Imre Potyó's 'Moonlight', Tibor Litauszki's 'On the Way Home', José Luis Gigireys 'The Cave,' and Ferenc Kocsis' 'Sphere' were some of the pictures showing wildlife behavior at night."
2nd Place In The Category Of Underwater: "Search For The Dragon" By Jenny Stock
"After descending the steps of Rapid Bay Jetty, South Australia, into the 18ºC water, this baby leafy sea dragon was found at 15 meters deep, next to a small school of Rough Bullseye fish. Although the fish looked incredibly interested in my target, sea dragons do not have many predators. Their combination of excellent camouflage, tough jointed plates, and sharp dorsal spines offer adequate protection. Their main threat is habitat destruction, being caught by collectors or being destroyed for their use in the traditional medicine market – a use which is unfounded.
This baby leafy sea dragon was only eight centimeters long. I set the camera as low to the sea bed as possible. and used two underwater flash guns to highlight the reflective parts of the animal, making it ‘pop’ in the image."
1st Place In The Category Of Arachnids: "Queen Of Hearts" By Pierluigi Rizzo
"The photo portrays a female Mediterranean black widow intent on eating its prey. It results from overlapping two photos, taken and designed for this aim. In the first photo, I shot the spider's abdomen to emphasize the spider's characteristic red spots. In the second photo, I wanted to capture the moment of feeding so I placed a flash with a blue gel behind the spider to obtain its silhouette. The two photos were merged in-camera."
3rd Place In The Category Of Arachnids: "Crazy In Love" By Artur Tomaszek
"I was very lucky to encounter this stunning female Broad-Headed bark spider (Caerostris sumatrana) with a tiny male perched on her abdomen in Thailand. Initially, I didn’t notice the male at all.
Caerostris spp. spend the day on the bark of a tree and descend to their webs, which they recreate every single night when it gets dark. Their camouflage is brilliant, so to photograph this species on the tree, one must first find them on their web at night, then return during the day and thoroughly search nearby tree branches.
Their love life is rather fascinating, and that’s what this image is really about. Males can piggyback subadult females for some time, ready to mate with the female as soon as she molts to maturity. Sneaky, huh?"
1st Place In The Category Of Butterflies & Dragonflies: "Damselfly By The Waterfall" By Yong Miao
"In July, Tianmushan Nature Reserve in China is immersed in a hot and romantic atmosphere. This is the fourth consecutive year that I have stepped into this primeval forest, tracing the footsteps of that murmuring stream. Just as the sky was about to darken, I was still exploring the upper reaches of the stream, when, at the bottom of a turbulent bend, I discovered a damselfly (Archineura incarnata) resting on a rock. Its head was lowered to the surface of the water as if appreciating its own reflection. At that moment, time seemed to stand still. Any slight disturbance would make it fly away, so I immersed my body in the water and cautiously crawled towards it. From a distance of about two meters, I firmly set my camera and captured this precious scene."
1st Place In The Category Of Fungi & Slime Moulds: "Ear-Pick Fungus" By Barry Webb
"I had seen ear-pick fungus a couple of times before, but this was the first one I found myself. Auriscalpium vulgare grows on pine cones and has an eccentric stem attached to one side of the cap, with unusual and distinctive downward-pointing, teeth-like gills. This specimen is particularly small, at around 15 mm tall. I placed a leaf carefully behind the pine cone to create a complementary background, and fired off 74 focus-bracketed shots to obtain sufficient depth of field and to keep the background nicely diffused."
3rd Place In The Category Of Fungi & Slime Moulds: "Sandy Mushroom" By Jamie Spensley
"While exploring the sand dunes on Holywell Bay Beach in Cornwall, I came across a tiny mushroom poking out of the sand. My priority was on photographing insects, but the sandy coating on this mushroom intrigued me. I set up my camera on the ground and used the focus-bracketing feature of my camera to capture all the frames needed to reveal as much detail as possible."
1st Place In The Category Of Invertebrate Portrait: "Bark Is Worse Than Its Bite" By Aran Gibbs
"During a recent trip to Malaysia, I discovered this amazing bark spider after a long night trek up a mountain in the jungle. At the summit, I captured this shot using a 50-image handheld focus bracket set. The spider rested on a stick while I steadied my camera on my backpack for additional stability."
3rd Place In The Category Of Young (Under 18s): "Pandora" By Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas
"Over the past few years, I've frequently encountered springtails infected by a parasitic fungus. However, they rarely make for interesting images as the springtail's head is usually curled underneath, making it almost unrecognizable. But when I spotted this one after rolling over a log, I knew I had found something special. For the first time, I was able to capture an angle with the head visible.
By resting my hands and camera on my backpack on the ground, I achieved enough stability to focus-stack handheld at a high magnification of around 4.5:1. This resulted in my largest focus stack to date, compiled from 183 individual images.
With the help of a few people on iNaturalist, I identified the fungus as Pandora deplphacis, a species about which very little is known."
3rd Place Winner In The Category Of Intimate Landscape: "Among Giants" By Sigfrido Zimmermann
"A walk through a montane forest with giant sequoias is a feast for the senses. Thriving at elevations of 4,500 to 7,500 feet along the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, these titans are resistant to fire, can live up to 3,400 years, and are the largest trees in the world.
Having visited Sequoia National Park for many years, this trip marked my first encounter with giant sequoias in the snow and fog. The familiar scenes, transformed by the weather conditions, sparked my creativity and I saw possible compositions everywhere I went. I went back to revisit this particular grove and the white fir tree has grown significantly!"
2nd Place In The Category Of Butterflies & Dragonflies: "Sphere" By Ferenc Kocsis
"Winter moths are active throughout the winter months. After sunset, females climb tree trunks to release pheromones, attracting males that flutter around in search of them. This nocturnal dance is invisible to us unless we shine a light on them. When we do, the forest transforms into a fairy tale, with hundreds of pale grey moths slowly flitting about.
This image was captured using a stroboscopic flash. It shows a single winter moth frozen in five positions as it flew along its circular path, with the small light from my headlamp tracing its movement."
3rd Place In The Category Of Butterflies & Dragonflies: "December Moth" By Imre Potyó
"On a cold winter’s evening, I was photographing this striking 5cm tall Candlesnuff fungus (Xylaria hypoxylon) using backlit flash to capture the movement of the spores. Suddenly, in the near-freezing darkness, a December moth (Poecilocampa populi) fluttered around me. Freshly awakened, it landed near my equipment and then onto the fungus. With my flash lighting up the scene, the moth walked and flapped its wings on the fungus, causing more spores to swirl in the air.
These are unforgettable and tense moments for me. I believe that through our photographs, we can raise awareness of these natural wonders."
2nd Place In The Category Of Fungi & Slime Moulds: "Autumn Storm Of Spores" By José Luis Gigirey González
"In late November, I ventured into a chestnut forest in Covas, Spain, where I found some puffball (Lycoperdon perlatum) mushrooms. As I watched the mushrooms, I saw an explosion of spores create a magical atmosphere in the forest. Using a flashlight and two flashes enabled me to capture the swirling spores and by adjusting the white balance I could render the atmosphere I experienced."
2nd Place In The Category Of Insects: "Mayfly Arena" By Imre Potyó
"After decades of absence, the spectacular and endangered Danube mayfly (Ephoron virgo) returned to the River Danube in 2012, likely due to improving water quality. This species had vanished from Middle European rivers for decades owing to pollution.
For the past 12 years, I have spent up to 25 nights each summer photographing the mayflies as they swarm on quiet nights. These insects have a fleeting lifespan of just a few hours and their swarming behavior is unpredictable. At some point, they will emerge after sunset and begin their dance just above the water's surface.
Using a fisheye lens and a combination of continuous light and flash, I managed to capture the mesmerizing sight of female and male mayflies chasing each other in an endless mass. These images are incredibly precious to me, as they help raise awareness of these spectacular and endangered water insects."
2nd Place In The Category Of Intimate Landscape: "Fall Matrix" By Andrew Mielzynski
"The Jackpine-Crowberry Barrens, a type of pine barren found almost exclusively along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, fell victim to the 'Spryfield Fire' in 2009. The blaze left many Jack Pines burned, their skeletons standing amidst low-growing Broom Crowberry and huckleberry plants. It is the huckleberry plants that burst into a fiery red come autumn. On a mission to capture these stark skeletons framed by lush, colorful huckleberry leaves, three photographic friends and I ventured into the Barrens. Upon entering, a pile of dead Jack Pine branches atop a patch of huckleberry plants caught my eye. I took a couple of handheld shots, composing the bleached branches diagonally across the frame, believing this would create a pleasing composition. The monochromatic tone of the dead wood against the vibrant fall huckleberry leaves captivated me. This image became my favorite of the day, serving as a valuable reminder to keep my eyes open even en route to a location, and not to fixate on preconceived ideas, goals, or images."
1st Place In The Category Of Plants: "Mosses" By Piet Haaksma
"After a foggy night in early spring, I noticed many water droplets still clung to some moss in my garden. I used a large aperture with a 150mm macro lens to create a soft, quiet background. Only after combining two shots of the same area, and adjusting the color temperature to create a dreamy blue tint did I achieve the image I had in mind."
2nd Place In The Category Of Plants: "Tournicoti" By Sébastien Blomme
"I have a particular fondness for these small orchids (Autumn lady’s-tresses) as they symbolize nature’s renewal in the 'second spring.' Their elongated shape and gentle spiral give them an especially graceful appearance. I photographed these three, only a little larger than a blade of grass, in the city of Toulouse one October morning."
3rd Place In The Category Of Plants: "Flowing Kelp" By Sigfrido Zimmermann
"As a marine biologist working in Southern California, I am lucky to have the opportunity to scuba dive in kelp forests. This image was made during a surface interval between dives at one of my favorite dive sites on Santa Barbara Island in Channel Islands National Park. My goal was to evoke a calm flow throughout the image to help show the elegance of giant kelp.
In this photograph, you can see the giant kelp’s pneumatocysts (gas-filled bladders), blades, and stipe. The pneumatocysts help the kelp to stay upright in the water column. The blades or leaf-like structures are where photosynthesis occurs. The stipe holds everything together. In ideal conditions, giant kelp can grow at a rate of up to two feet per day. When giant kelp reaches the surface, it continues growing and forms a canopy on the surface of the water. This image represents only a small portion of the canopy in this particular kelp forest."
1st Place In The Category Of Studio Art: "Artificial Landscape" By Rob Blanken
"This image showcases the crystals of amino acids, created by first making a solution of beta-alanine and L-glutamine in water and ethanol. This solution is then carefully heated on a microscope slide. Over time, the crystals form on the slide and can be made visible with the help of polarization filters. I create these images because of the fascinating shapes, colors, and endless variations they offer."
2nd Place In The Category Of Studio Art: "Drift 5" By Matt Vacca
"Drawing from my experience as a jazz musician and architectural photographer, my macro photography emerges from improvising structure in everyday objects and spaces. By focusing on movement, texture, shape, and form, I capture an evolving dance of contrasting elements, echoing the idea that ‘architecture is frozen music.’ I invite the viewer to discover order and rhythm while experiencing a sense of balance and calm in the mundane and often overlooked."
3rd Place In The Category Of Studio Art: "Copper Works No. 13 – 2024" By Paul Kenny
"Over the winter of 2023/24, I created a series of works inspired by childhood memories of growing up in an almost Victorian, industrial landscape. The work was prompted by a move into the inner city after 35 years of living in a rural seaside location. This change in environment encouraged me to apply the techniques I’ve developed over 50 years of photographic practice. I created the work on 6x6 inch copper plates, using household products to oxidize, distress, and enhance the metal surface. Once the plate was “finished,” I scanned it using a flatbed scanner, resulting in large digital files that I then processed in Photoshop Elements."
2nd Place Winner In The Category Of Arachnids: "Fire Stream Scorpio" By Avilash Ghosh
"I was searching for scorpions at night in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, India. After spotting this one, I approached it slowly and very cautiously so as not to disturb it. Once close enough, I lit up the ripples in the sand with an LED torch and made the scorpion glow blue with the help of a faint UV light."
1st Place Winner In The Category Of Intimate Landscape: "A Network Of Life And Death" By Jean-Philippe Delobelle
"At the base of a dead spruce tree, I captured this intricate network of tunnels carved by bark beetle larvae (Ips typographus). Emanating from the egg-laying site of the female, the tunnels widen as the larvae grow – a symbol of life for the larva, and death for the tree."