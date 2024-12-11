Discover Your Dominant Love Language In 16 Questions By Taking This Test

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you know what your love language is?

Love languages are all anyone talks about these days. There are 5 distinct love languages: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, receiving gifts, and acts of service. You can have one or more love languages, but this quiz will show you your dominant one. It is said that understanding your or your close ones’ love languages can be helpful to better understand yourself and those around you. It could also help to detect problems early on, as well as solve them more smoothly. You might feel close to a few answers at the same time, but you can only choose the one that you feel the closest to so the quiz can reveal your dominant love language.

Let’s begin! 🧐