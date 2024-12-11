Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Discover Your Dominant Love Language In 16 Questions By Taking This Test
Entertainment

Discover Your Dominant Love Language In 16 Questions By Taking This Test

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
ADVERTISEMENT

Do you know what your love language is?

Love languages are all anyone talks about these days. There are 5 distinct love languages: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, receiving gifts, and acts of service. You can have one or more love languages, but this quiz will show you your dominant one. It is said that understanding your or your close ones’ love languages can be helpful to better understand yourself and those around you. It could also help to detect problems early on, as well as solve them more smoothly. You might feel close to a few answers at the same time, but you can only choose the one that you feel the closest to so the quiz can reveal your dominant love language.

Let’s begin! 🧐

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

/

0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
