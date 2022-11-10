Before we dig deeper into the examples, we must get an answer to the most important question here - what are long-term goals, exactly? Well, to put it shortly, those are the things that take time and planning to accomplish, to which the road might be rocky, but also very pleasing at the very same time. These long-term goals might consist of many steps, and they might even take several years until fulfilled. So, wondering what might those be besides finishing a degree, writing a book, or becoming your own boss? Well then, check out our examples of long-term goals and find your inspiration.

A challenge in life is always a good thing. You know what they say - without hardships, there won’t be any good times. Or, the good times won’t be as happy as they are supposed to be, and that’s just your basic human psychology. And a good way to take up a challenge is to give yourself a good long-term goal - one that you know is definitely achievable but is not as instant as, say, exercising more. This way, you can somewhat control the hardships that you might encounter on the path of achieving your goals, but that won’t make it any less satisfying once you do!

So, ready to check out our bucket list of long-term goals?