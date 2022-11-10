90 Long-Term Goals That We Must Applaud
Before we dig deeper into the examples, we must get an answer to the most important question here - what are long-term goals, exactly? Well, to put it shortly, those are the things that take time and planning to accomplish, to which the road might be rocky, but also very pleasing at the very same time. These long-term goals might consist of many steps, and they might even take several years until fulfilled. So, wondering what might those be besides finishing a degree, writing a book, or becoming your own boss? Well then, check out our examples of long-term goals and find your inspiration.
A challenge in life is always a good thing. You know what they say - without hardships, there won’t be any good times. Or, the good times won’t be as happy as they are supposed to be, and that’s just your basic human psychology. And a good way to take up a challenge is to give yourself a good long-term goal - one that you know is definitely achievable but is not as instant as, say, exercising more. This way, you can somewhat control the hardships that you might encounter on the path of achieving your goals, but that won’t make it any less satisfying once you do!
So, ready to check out our bucket list of long-term goals? If so, just scroll on down below and find them there. Give your vote for the long-term goals examples that seemed truly inspiring to you so that they’ll find their way to the top of this list. And after all that is well and done, share these bucket list ideas with your friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Save enough to retire.
Become financially independent.
Set and go to regular health checkups and screenings for generational health concerns.
Spend money on experiences instead of things.
Buy a house.
Finding a life partner with similar goals.
Generate passive sources of income.
Reduce anxiety and learn how to better manage stress.
Follow a regular exercise routine.
Remove toxic people from your life.
Create a network of like minded individuals.
Become financially free (no debit or mortgage.)
Learn a new software program.
Become a better listener.
Grow your circle of friends.
Grow into a better parent.
Become known for your craft.
Become a leader in your field.
Set aside money for your child’s education.
Learn to speak a foreign language like a native speaker.
Live in another state or country for an extended period of time.
Learn to cook some dishes like a chef.
Save for a dream vacation.
Discover your best place to live.
Find a career mentor.
Improve your self-confidence.
Improve your body language.
Reconsider your dream job and set a plan for working toward it.
Create and finish a reading list.
Complete your first full marathon.
Get a degree.
Overcome a fear, such as heights.
Improve hard skills related to your industry.
Become a mentor in your industry.
Improve public speaking skills.
Practice reflection on your actions.
Stop procrastinating.
Increase your emotional intelligence.
Taking a month to travel.
Invest in real estate.
Create and commit to a fitness routine.
Get involved in more professional organizations.
Read more books about your profession.
Build a business and be your own boss.
Live within your means.
Earn a promotion at work.
Eliminate junk food from your diet.
Become a certified professional.
Gain global experience if you’re working at a global company.
Grow your current business. For example, expand to a new market or introduce a new product.
Organize yearly birthday celebrations for your parents, siblings, or children.
Write a book.
Create an online course, create a podcast or blog.
Develop a relationship with a financial mentor.
Set aside more money for a health savings account.
Develop your interpersonal skills.
Become a better spouse.
Become a lifelong learner.
Practice self-care.
Join a new club or team.
Choose a single goal to work toward at a time.
Foster strong relationships with your extended family, such as grandparents or cousins.
Learn to play a musical instrument like an expert.
Implement practices to reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes or heart disease.
Become a thought leader.
Secure and maintain a good credit record.
Become a founder of a non-profit organization.
Publish professional articles to demonstrate your expertise.
Complete a certain number of projects a year to increase your efficiency rate.
Research your family tree and reach out to distant relatives.
Reach and maintain your ideal body weight.
Develop a more positive mindset.
Volunteer for a cause you’re passionate about.
Learn from success and failure.
Improve upon your weaknesses.
Eat healthy food.
Get enough sleep.
Plan and prepare your meals.
Write down your goal and keep track of it on paper.
Move to the city or country of your dreams.
Lower your cholesterol levels.
Do a kind deed every day over the next 365 days.
Donate old clothes or toys every year.
Finish a book list on family relationships.
Be able to type without looking.
Invent something.
Create an investment plan.
Open an emergency fund.
Save money for a vacation home.
Create a bucket list.