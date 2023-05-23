To kick off the post, we are starting off with a real gem. We all know our local pharmacies, right? The place where we get our essentials, life-saving medications, and more. Now imagine a pharmacy that, for some peculiar reason, thought, "Yes, a hanged family would make a great logo for our company". Man, you're probably thinking, "No way?! How did someone not see anything wrong with this before it went up?" Well, buckle up, because this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the logo fails you are about to see as you scroll down below.

Hey there, logo enthusiasts! We sincerely hope you've had your daily dose of coffee because we're about to take a wild ride through the weird and wacky world of logo design fails (I mean, who doesn’t like funny things?). So Pandas, strap in, because we're about to showcase some examples where designers took 'thinking outside the box' a little too literally.

#1 This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand. It Obviously Sucks

#2 An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

#3 Not The Greatest Logo

#4 "Yes, A Hanged Family Would Make A Great Logo For Our Company"

#5 The Logo For My Son’s IT Class At School

#6 Unfortunate Placement Of The Facebook Logo

#7 Your Logo Designer Is Still Laughing

#8 The Logo For The 1973 Archdiocese Youth Commission

#9 iSmart's Logo Really Thew Me For A Second

#10 This Backpack Logo

#11 Vermont Maple Syrup Logo

#12 South Dakota’s Logo For A New Anti-Meth Campaign

#13 The Unfortunate Logo Of A Florists Near Me. I've Been Calling It Std's For Years. It's Sid's

#14 Don't Overthink This, It's Just A Handball Club Logo

#15 I Just Feel Like Someone Should’ve Noticed How Bad The Logo Is

#16 This Dentist's Choice Of Logo Near My House

#17 Someone Paid Money For This To Be Their Sign And Logo/Mascot. I’m Convinced This Is Drug Lord’s Money Laundering Business

#18 This Logo Design!!

#19 "Cass Toys" Didn't Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well

#20 This Logo Of Czech Sausage Company

#21 Logo Of My Local Doctor's Office

#22 This Is The Logo From A Local Dispensary

#23 This Store Is Called Jupiter, Their Logo Is The Moon

#24 This New Sushi Restaurant Logo Has A Racist Cra*py Design

#25 Ordered Jordan's Online. Got Fake Ones, Jordan Logo Has An A*s Crack. Wtf Lol

#26 Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump

#27 Russian Bread Company Logo. Literally Cra**y Design

#28 The Brazilian Cinematheque Logo

#29 The New Logo Of My University

#30 This Horrific Logo

#31 Ontario’s Logo (Trillium Flower) Looks Like 3 Dudes In A Hot Tub

#32 This Pet Supplies Company's Logo Is Meant To Depict A Cat And A Dog, But What I See Is A Dead Bird

#33 Logo Is Having A Bad Case Of Diarrhea

#34 Childcare Logo Looks Like XXX

#35 My School's Logo Looks Like A Crying Face

#36 This Church Near My House Should Probably Rethink Their Logo

#37 This Bank Logo In My Hometown

#38 Quite A Bizarre Logo

#39 My Glasses Have An Oakley’s Logo In The Bottom Left Lens. I Frequently Think There Is A Smudge On My Glasses, But Nope!

#40 They Really Need A New Logo

#41 If Only There Was A Letter In The Logo That Looked Like A Dollar $ign

#42 Logo For A Children’s Hospital. Right Side Up Is A Man Juggling/Playing With Kids. Upside Down Is An Angry Man Stomping On Kids

#43 This Graphic Design Company Sabotaged Themselves From The Very Start With One Of The Worst Logos Of All Time

#44 Youtube Sports Logo Looks Like Biohazard Warning Logo

#45 Putting Your Brown Logo On White Shoes

#46 Gin Ooo Ng - Even Trying I Can't Make This Logo Work

#47 Probably The Worst Logo I've Ever Seen. It's For A Plastic Surgeon

#48 Then Why Use The Recyclable Logo?

#49 Cafe Logo: Halfcup Brunch

#50 The Logo For Wheelchair Rugby Looks Like A Guy Falling Off A Wheelchair

#51 The 1928 Nfl Champion Providence Steam Rollers Logo

#52 The New Logo For Arhus University

#53 Instead Of Using The University’s Logo To Replace The “C” In Central, They Just Kind Of Threw It On There

#54 This Logo Of A Bird Also Looks Like A Character Wearing A Hat Puking

#55 Actual Logo For A Mexican Restaurant In My Town

#56 The Actual Logo Of A School Near Me

#57 This Kids Society Logo... The Bullet Holes Are An Interesting Touch

#58 Client: So For My Logo I Want A Bird, The Moon, And A Toilet. Designer: I Mean Ok, But Are You Sure, It'll Look A Bit Odd? Client: Yes

#59 I Love Eating At Restaurant Logo Here

#60 When A 6 Year Old Designs Your "Signature" Logo

#61 This Logo Is For A Band Called "Fade"

#62 Hp New Logo Can Be Either Hp Or Bp Or Lqi Or Lip

#63 I Always Thought My Old High School's Logo Was An Abomination. (It's Supposed To Read Bhs)

#64 What Does This Logo Even Say?

#65 The Clothing Company “Stay Wear” Encourages People To Stay Who They Are... And Uses The The Mathematical Symbol For Change In Their Logo

#66 Crappy Website Logo

#67 This Kindergarten Logo

#68 Stutterstock's Logo Looks Better Than Ours Anyway

#69 My Hometown’s New Logo Which Cost Them $97,000

#70 The Shoe Placement On This Local Pizza Joint Logo

#71 "Let’s Put The Logos Behind The Buttons"

#72 Delivery Company Copied Their Logo Too, But From Ie And FedEx

#73 New England Airways’ Logo Just Looks Like Paint Chipping Off The Tail

#74 Let's Try The Logo Upside Down, It's Gonna Be So Edgy