86 Logo Designs That Should Have Never Been Approved
Hey there, logo enthusiasts! We sincerely hope you've had your daily dose of coffee because we're about to take a wild ride through the weird and wacky world of logo design fails (I mean, who doesn’t like funny things?). So Pandas, strap in, because we're about to showcase some examples where designers took 'thinking outside the box' a little too literally.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand. It Obviously Sucks
Age is just a number, jail is just a place... (brilliant title)
An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center
Not The Greatest Logo
"Yes, A Hanged Family Would Make A Great Logo For Our Company"
The Logo For My Son’s IT Class At School
Unfortunate Placement Of The Facebook Logo
Your Logo Designer Is Still Laughing
The Logo For The 1973 Archdiocese Youth Commission
iSmart's Logo Really Thew Me For A Second
This Backpack Logo
Good morning, today could I please have 200g of your finest Sample Text? Oh and could I please buy a backpack with the Sample Text logo? Thx
Vermont Maple Syrup Logo
South Dakota’s Logo For A New Anti-Meth Campaign
The Unfortunate Logo Of A Florists Near Me. I've Been Calling It Std's For Years. It's Sid's
Don't Overthink This, It's Just A Handball Club Logo
I Just Feel Like Someone Should’ve Noticed How Bad The Logo Is
This Dentist's Choice Of Logo Near My House
Someone Paid Money For This To Be Their Sign And Logo/Mascot. I’m Convinced This Is Drug Lord’s Money Laundering Business
This Logo Design!!
"Cass Toys" Didn't Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well
This Logo Of Czech Sausage Company
Logo Of My Local Doctor's Office
This Is The Logo From A Local Dispensary
This Store Is Called Jupiter, Their Logo Is The Moon
This New Sushi Restaurant Logo Has A Racist Cra*py Design
Ordered Jordan's Online. Got Fake Ones, Jordan Logo Has An A*s Crack. Wtf Lol
Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump
Russian Bread Company Logo. Literally Cra**y Design
The Brazilian Cinematheque Logo
The New Logo Of My University
This Horrific Logo
Ontario’s Logo (Trillium Flower) Looks Like 3 Dudes In A Hot Tub
This Pet Supplies Company's Logo Is Meant To Depict A Cat And A Dog, But What I See Is A Dead Bird
Logo Is Having A Bad Case Of Diarrhea
I'm more worried about what the king is doing to that poor horse!