Hey there, logo enthusiasts! We sincerely hope you've had your daily dose of coffee because we're about to take a wild ride through the weird and wacky world of logo design fails (I mean, who doesn’t like funny things?). So Pandas, strap in, because we're about to showcase some examples where designers took 'thinking outside the box' a little too literally.

#1

This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand. It Obviously Sucks

This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand. It Obviously Sucks

Age is just a number, jail is just a place... (brilliant title)

#2

An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

Welp if I'm going to be fat forever I may as well skip the gym.

#3

Not The Greatest Logo

Not The Greatest Logo

No, greatest logo ever.

#4

"Yes, A Hanged Family Would Make A Great Logo For Our Company"

"Yes, A Hanged Family Would Make A Great Logo For Our Company"

Aren't they connected to the bar? Why would they need that?

#5

The Logo For My Son's IT Class At School

The Logo For My Son’s IT Class At School

It took me way too long to notice the penis, I just saw a computer mouse.

#6

Unfortunate Placement Of The Facebook Logo

Unfortunate Placement Of The Facebook Logo

#7

Your Logo Designer Is Still Laughing

Your Logo Designer Is Still Laughing

Looks like a wonderful weaner

#8

The Logo For The 1973 Archdiocese Youth Commission

The Logo For The 1973 Archdiocese Youth Commission

#9

iSmart's Logo Really Thew Me For A Second

iSmart's Logo Really Thew Me For A Second

#10

This Backpack Logo

This Backpack Logo

Good morning, today could I please have 200g of your finest Sample Text? Oh and could I please buy a backpack with the Sample Text logo? Thx

#11

Vermont Maple Syrup Logo

Vermont Maple Syrup Logo

*Buys and immediately drinks 5 bottles*

#12

South Dakota's Logo For A New Anti-Meth Campaign

South Dakota’s Logo For A New Anti-Meth Campaign

That's great, so am I! Twinsies /s

#13

The Unfortunate Logo Of A Florists Near Me. I've Been Calling It Std's For Years. It's Sid's

The Unfortunate Logo Of A Florists Near Me. I've Been Calling It Std's For Years. It's Sid's

#14

Don't Overthink This, It's Just A Handball Club Logo

Don't Overthink This, It's Just A Handball Club Logo

What state of mind would the person who made this had to have been in?

#15

I Just Feel Like Someone Should've Noticed How Bad The Logo Is

I Just Feel Like Someone Should’ve Noticed How Bad The Logo Is

#16

This Dentist's Choice Of Logo Near My House

This Dentist's Choice Of Logo Near My House

I need to visit the dentist more often if this is the case.

#17

Someone Paid Money For This To Be Their Sign And Logo/Mascot. I'm Convinced This Is Drug Lord's Money Laundering Business

Someone Paid Money For This To Be Their Sign And Logo/Mascot. I’m Convinced This Is Drug Lord’s Money Laundering Business

#18

This Logo Design!!

This Logo Design!!

As an added bonus, I read sperm first.

#19

"Cass Toys" Didn't Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well

"Cass Toys" Didn't Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well

#20

This Logo Of Czech Sausage Company

This Logo Of Czech Sausage Company

#21

Logo Of My Local Doctor's Office

Logo Of My Local Doctor's Office

#22

This Is The Logo From A Local Dispensary

This Is The Logo From A Local Dispensary

#23

This Store Is Called Jupiter, Their Logo Is The Moon

This Store Is Called Jupiter, Their Logo Is The Moon

#24

This New Sushi Restaurant Logo Has A Racist Cra*py Design

This New Sushi Restaurant Logo Has A Racist Cra*py Design

#25

Ordered Jordan's Online. Got Fake Ones, Jordan Logo Has An A*s Crack. Wtf Lol

Ordered Jordan's Online. Got Fake Ones, Jordan Logo Has An A*s Crack. Wtf Lol

I would argue that you got something even better, look at the dumpy on him

#26

Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump

Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump

#27

Russian Bread Company Logo. Literally Cra**y Design

Russian Bread Company Logo. Literally Cra**y Design

#28

The Brazilian Cinematheque Logo

The Brazilian Cinematheque Logo

#29

The New Logo Of My University

The New Logo Of My University

#30

This Horrific Logo

This Horrific Logo

#31

Ontario's Logo (Trillium Flower) Looks Like 3 Dudes In A Hot Tub

Ontario’s Logo (Trillium Flower) Looks Like 3 Dudes In A Hot Tub

#32

This Pet Supplies Company's Logo Is Meant To Depict A Cat And A Dog, But What I See Is A Dead Bird

This Pet Supplies Company's Logo Is Meant To Depict A Cat And A Dog, But What I See Is A Dead Bird

#33

Logo Is Having A Bad Case Of Diarrhea

Logo Is Having A Bad Case Of Diarrhea

I'm more worried about what the king is doing to that poor horse!

#34

Childcare Logo Looks Like XXX

Childcare Logo Looks Like XXX

#35

My School's Logo Looks Like A Crying Face

My School's Logo Looks Like A Crying Face

#36

This Church Near My House Should Probably Rethink Their Logo

This Church Near My House Should Probably Rethink Their Logo

#37

This Bank Logo In My Hometown

This Bank Logo In My Hometown

#38

Quite A Bizarre Logo

Quite A Bizarre Logo

#39

My Glasses Have An Oakley's Logo In The Bottom Left Lens. I Frequently Think There Is A Smudge On My Glasses, But Nope!

My Glasses Have An Oakley’s Logo In The Bottom Left Lens. I Frequently Think There Is A Smudge On My Glasses, But Nope!

#40

They Really Need A New Logo

They Really Need A New Logo

#41

If Only There Was A Letter In The Logo That Looked Like A Dollar $ign

If Only There Was A Letter In The Logo That Looked Like A Dollar $ign

#42

Logo For A Children's Hospital. Right Side Up Is A Man Juggling/Playing With Kids. Upside Down Is An Angry Man Stomping On Kids

Logo For A Children’s Hospital. Right Side Up Is A Man Juggling/Playing With Kids. Upside Down Is An Angry Man Stomping On Kids

#43

This Graphic Design Company Sabotaged Themselves From The Very Start With One Of The Worst Logos Of All Time

This Graphic Design Company Sabotaged Themselves From The Very Start With One Of The Worst Logos Of All Time

#44

Youtube Sports Logo Looks Like Biohazard Warning Logo

Youtube Sports Logo Looks Like Biohazard Warning Logo

#45

Putting Your Brown Logo On White Shoes

Putting Your Brown Logo On White Shoes

#46

Gin Ooo Ng - Even Trying I Can't Make This Logo Work

Gin Ooo Ng - Even Trying I Can't Make This Logo Work

#47

Probably The Worst Logo I've Ever Seen. It's For A Plastic Surgeon

Probably The Worst Logo I've Ever Seen. It's For A Plastic Surgeon

#48

Then Why Use The Recyclable Logo?

Then Why Use The Recyclable Logo?

#49

Cafe Logo: Halfcup Brunch

Cafe Logo: Halfcup Brunch

#50

The Logo For Wheelchair Rugby Looks Like A Guy Falling Off A Wheelchair

The Logo For Wheelchair Rugby Looks Like A Guy Falling Off A Wheelchair

#51

The 1928 Nfl Champion Providence Steam Rollers Logo

The 1928 Nfl Champion Providence Steam Rollers Logo

#52

The New Logo For Arhus University

The New Logo For Arhus University

#53

Instead Of Using The University's Logo To Replace The "C" In Central, They Just Kind Of Threw It On There

Instead Of Using The University’s Logo To Replace The “C” In Central, They Just Kind Of Threw It On There

#54

This Logo Of A Bird Also Looks Like A Character Wearing A Hat Puking

This Logo Of A Bird Also Looks Like A Character Wearing A Hat Puking

#55

Actual Logo For A Mexican Restaurant In My Town

Actual Logo For A Mexican Restaurant In My Town

#56

The Actual Logo Of A School Near Me

The Actual Logo Of A School Near Me

#57

This Kids Society Logo... The Bullet Holes Are An Interesting Touch

This Kids Society Logo... The Bullet Holes Are An Interesting Touch

#58

Client: So For My Logo I Want A Bird, The Moon, And A Toilet. Designer: I Mean Ok, But Are You Sure, It'll Look A Bit Odd? Client: Yes

Client: So For My Logo I Want A Bird, The Moon, And A Toilet. Designer: I Mean Ok, But Are You Sure, It'll Look A Bit Odd? Client: Yes

#59

I Love Eating At Restaurant Logo Here

I Love Eating At Restaurant Logo Here

#60

When A 6 Year Old Designs Your "Signature" Logo

When A 6 Year Old Designs Your "Signature" Logo

#61

This Logo Is For A Band Called "Fade"

This Logo Is For A Band Called "Fade"

#62

Hp New Logo Can Be Either Hp Or Bp Or Lqi Or Lip

Hp New Logo Can Be Either Hp Or Bp Or Lqi Or Lip

#63

I Always Thought My Old High School's Logo Was An Abomination. (It's Supposed To Read Bhs)

I Always Thought My Old High School's Logo Was An Abomination. (It's Supposed To Read Bhs)

#64

What Does This Logo Even Say?

What Does This Logo Even Say?

#65

The Clothing Company "Stay Wear" Encourages People To Stay Who They Are... And Uses The The Mathematical Symbol For Change In Their Logo

The Clothing Company “Stay Wear” Encourages People To Stay Who They Are... And Uses The The Mathematical Symbol For Change In Their Logo

#66

Crappy Website Logo

Crappy Website Logo

#67

This Kindergarten Logo

This Kindergarten Logo

#68

Stutterstock's Logo Looks Better Than Ours Anyway

Stutterstock's Logo Looks Better Than Ours Anyway

#69

My Hometown's New Logo Which Cost Them $97,000

My Hometown’s New Logo Which Cost Them $97,000

#70

The Shoe Placement On This Local Pizza Joint Logo

The Shoe Placement On This Local Pizza Joint Logo

#71

"Let's Put The Logos Behind The Buttons"

"Let’s Put The Logos Behind The Buttons"

#72

Delivery Company Copied Their Logo Too, But From Ie And FedEx

Delivery Company Copied Their Logo Too, But From Ie And FedEx

#73

New England Airways' Logo Just Looks Like Paint Chipping Off The Tail

New England Airways’ Logo Just Looks Like Paint Chipping Off The Tail

#74

Let's Try The Logo Upside Down, It's Gonna Be So Edgy

Let's Try The Logo Upside Down, It's Gonna Be So Edgy

#75

If It Were Level With Karma I'd Feel Better, But There's No Way To Balance This Logo

If It Were Level With Karma I'd Feel Better, But There's No Way To Balance This Logo