Mochi, the world’s most opinionated and adorable pug, is stealing hearts again in Gemma Gené’s latest comics. What began as subway doodles in 2014 has grown into a full-blown family saga, now featuring Mochi’s brothers Huey and Duey, also known as the Twinchis, along with Gemma’s human kids, Yellow and Purple.

From dramatic vet visits that somehow end on a high note, to black clothes covered in fur explosions, escaped dog chases, and brutally honest toddlers, these comics simply capture the messy and joyful reality of pug life and parenthood.

Gemma sums up Mochi perfectly. “He’s super sweet, but does whatever he wants.” Sound familiar, dog parents?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | 157ofgemma.com | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic showing the everyday life of an artist with her family and a spoiled pug discussing a tattoo story.

157ofgemma

    #2

    Cute comics showing a spoiled pug interacting with its reflection, highlighting everyday life of an artist and her family.

    157ofgemma

    #3

    Comic strip showing everyday life moments with a spoiled pug, baby, and family in a lighthearted artist's style.

    157ofgemma

    #4

    Comic strip showing everyday life of an artist, her family, and a spoiled pug with a personalized necklace gift.

    157ofgemma

    #5

    Comic strip showing the everyday life of an artist’s spoiled pug and two dogs after a bath over time.

    157ofgemma

    #6

    Comic strip showing everyday life of an artist’s family, featuring a woman, child, and a spoiled pug named Huey.

    157ofgemma

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Huey, Dewey and Louie?

    #7

    Comic panels showing an artist crying while playing music, a spoiled pug reacting, and their everyday family life moments.

    157ofgemma

    #8

    Artist holding a cute pug in two panels illustrating how their everyday life with the spoiled dog is evolving.

    157ofgemma

    #9

    Cartoon comic showing everyday life of an artist, her family, and a playful spoiled pug outdoors.

    157ofgemma

    #10

    Comic panels showing everyday life of an artist, her family, and a spoiled pug resisting and posing for photos.

    157ofgemma

    #11

    Woman in pajamas holding her back in pain, then shown sleeping with her family and a pug in a comic about artist life.

    157ofgemma

    #12

    Spoiled pug named Moch interacting with birds in a comic illustrating everyday life of an artist and her family.

    157ofgemma

    #13

    Cartoon comic showing everyday life of an artist, her family, and one spoiled pug in a bathroom scene.

    157ofgemma

    #14

    Comic strip showing everyday life of an artist's family with a spoiled pug struggling to cross rocks in a forest.

    157ofgemma

    #15

    Comic strip showing everyday life with an artist, her family, and their spoiled pug in humorous scenes.

    157ofgemma

    #16

    Comic strip showing the everyday life of an artist and her spoiled pug in a humorous, relatable moment.

    157ofgemma

    #17

    Comic showing everyday life of an artist and her spoiled pug taking selfies together in a playful and loving way.

    157ofgemma

    #18

    Comic strip showing a spoiled pug in three poses illustrating everyday life with an artist and her family.

    157ofgemma

    #19

    Comic panels showing a spoiled pug causing chaos at a golden gate, depicting everyday life of an artist and family.

    157ofgemma

    #20

    Artist comics showing a spoiled pug rubbing a pillow cover, capturing everyday life with family humor.

    157ofgemma

    #21

    Comic panels showing the everyday life of an artist working on a laptop with a spoiled pug interrupting her focus.

    157ofgemma

    #22

    Comic strip showing a spoiled pug and her family in everyday life moments, highlighting artist’s humorous pet interactions.

    157ofgemma

