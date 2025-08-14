Adorable And Funny Comics About An Artist And Her Life With A Cute Pug (23 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Gemma Gené’s comics capture the everyday chaos, humor, and warmth of life with her pug, Mochi. What started as quick subway sketches of her “chubby and opinionated” dog has grown into colorful stories featuring her whole family — including two more pups, Huey and Duey, and her children, Yellow and Purple. Her drawings are rooted in real moments, turning small daily quirks into relatable scenes that make people smile.
Over the years, Gemma’s audience has grown into a global community of dog lovers and comic fans who see their own pets in Mochi’s stubborn charm. While her style has evolved and her cast of characters has expanded, the heart of her work remains the same: honest, funny glimpses into her life. Whether it’s Mochi demanding to be carried or the family navigating life together, her comics feel like an open window into her world.
"True Story"
Gemma first began drawing Mochi in 2014 after moving from Barcelona to New York. She would sketch him while riding the subway, not knowing the drawings would later reach hundreds of thousands of people online. “Mochi is a very sweet and happy dog that sees life in a particular way,” she once explained. “He is super sweet and well-behaved, but he can be very sassy and pretty much does whatever he wants.”
"I Made This Comic Months Ago, But I Never Dared To Post It"
"Always A Rebel"
What makes Gemma's comics connect so strongly with readers is how familiar the moments feel. Many dog owners have told her they recognize their own pets in Mochi’s antics. “A comment that I get a lot is, ‘Do you have cameras in my home because my dog does the exact same thing!’” Gemma said. This shared experience has led to what she calls “a very supportive dog-loving community that has gradually grown over time.”
"Classic"
"I Can’t Help It"
As her life changed, so did the comics. Mochi now shares the spotlight with Huey, Duey, and Gemma’s two daughters, Yellow and Purple. Not every fan embraced the shift at first. “I understand it, though, many people are here for Mochi and are not interested in anyone else,” she admitted. “The thing is, the comic is really about my life and my personal vision of my family… My family looks very different from what it was when the comic started, and the comic has reflected that.”
"Every Time I See Someone Dressed Neatly In Black"
"Do you wear black if you have a light color pet? I lost the battle to fur and stopped wearing black long ago."
"Someone Is Overdue For A Dental Cleaning"
Outside of the comics, Gemma has released books, calendars, and even a Mochi plushie. Despite the busy schedule, she keeps her focus clear: “I just want to make good stories and hope it will reach someone who will appreciate them.”
"Born With No Survival Skills"
"True Story"
"One Day I Might Have To Make A Plushie Of Senior Mochi Because I Love Him"
"How Long Until Dr.mcdermott Changes Her Number?"
"This is the most valuable number on my phone, and the one I abuse the most by far. If you live in NY, the best vet ever now visits at Gotham vet center, but don’t ask for her phone because she’ll take her away from m.e"
"Every Time I Get The 'Dead Soon' Look. Mochi Is Turning 13 This Summer And He’s Every Bit As Good Looking And Healthy As Ever!"
"This Is What Happens To Extra Fur, You Know? Happy Halloween, Amigos!"
"Yellow Is A True Ray Of Sunshine, I Tell Her Often, And She Always Replies With 'I’m Not A Ray Of Sunshine, I’m A Girl!' Fair Enough, Girl"
"The Other Day, We Went To The Vet For An Ear Infection And Ended Up Getting The 'Get Ready For The End' Talk"
"No worries, Mochi is very healthy! So hopefully he’ll just keep borrowing more and more time for years and years and years…"