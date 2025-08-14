ADVERTISEMENT

Gemma Gené’s comics capture the everyday chaos, humor, and warmth of life with her pug, Mochi. What started as quick subway sketches of her “chubby and opinionated” dog has grown into colorful stories featuring her whole family — including two more pups, Huey and Duey, and her children, Yellow and Purple. Her drawings are rooted in real moments, turning small daily quirks into relatable scenes that make people smile.

Over the years, Gemma’s audience has grown into a global community of dog lovers and comic fans who see their own pets in Mochi’s stubborn charm. While her style has evolved and her cast of characters has expanded, the heart of her work remains the same: honest, funny glimpses into her life. Whether it’s Mochi demanding to be carried or the family navigating life together, her comics feel like an open window into her world.

More info: Instagram | 157ofgemma.com | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com