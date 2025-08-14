ADVERTISEMENT

Gemma Gené’s comics capture the everyday chaos, humor, and warmth of life with her pug, Mochi. What started as quick subway sketches of her “chubby and opinionated” dog has grown into colorful stories featuring her whole family — including two more pups, Huey and Duey, and her children, Yellow and Purple. Her drawings are rooted in real moments, turning small daily quirks into relatable scenes that make people smile.

Over the years, Gemma’s audience has grown into a global community of dog lovers and comic fans who see their own pets in Mochi’s stubborn charm. While her style has evolved and her cast of characters has expanded, the heart of her work remains the same: honest, funny glimpses into her life. Whether it’s Mochi demanding to be carried or the family navigating life together, her comics feel like an open window into her world.

#1

"True Story"

Comic strip showing an artist, her cute pug, and a warm interaction with a passerby on a city sidewalk.

Gemma first began drawing Mochi in 2014 after moving from Barcelona to New York. She would sketch him while riding the subway, not knowing the drawings would later reach hundreds of thousands of people online. “Mochi is a very sweet and happy dog that sees life in a particular way,” she once explained. “He is super sweet and well-behaved, but he can be very sassy and pretty much does whatever he wants.”
    #2

    "I Made This Comic Months Ago, But I Never Dared To Post It"

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug sharing emotional moments, highlighting their close and funny life together.

    #3

    "Always A Rebel"

    Comic panels showing funny interactions between an artist and her cute pug named Mochi in daily life.

    What makes Gemma's comics connect so strongly with readers is how familiar the moments feel. Many dog owners have told her they recognize their own pets in Mochi’s antics. “A comment that I get a lot is, ‘Do you have cameras in my home because my dog does the exact same thing!’” Gemma said. This shared experience has led to what she calls “a very supportive dog-loving community that has gradually grown over time.”
    #4

    "Classic"

    Cute pug and artist comic showing a pug excited to go for a walk and the artist happily carrying the pug outside.

    #5

    "I Can’t Help It"

    Comic panels showing a cute pug with worried eyes and an artist smiling closely, depicting life with a pug in funny comics.

    As her life changed, so did the comics. Mochi now shares the spotlight with Huey, Duey, and Gemma’s two daughters, Yellow and Purple. Not every fan embraced the shift at first. “I understand it, though, many people are here for Mochi and are not interested in anyone else,” she admitted. “The thing is, the comic is really about my life and my personal vision of my family… My family looks very different from what it was when the comic started, and the comic has reflected that.”

    #6

    "Every Time I See Someone Dressed Neatly In Black"

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug interacting humorously on a park bench, highlighting life with a pug.

    "Do you wear black if you have a light color pet? I lost the battle to fur and stopped wearing black long ago."

    #7

    "Someone Is Overdue For A Dental Cleaning"

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug, with the pug playfully breathing green gas turning the artist into a skeleton.

    Outside of the comics, Gemma has released books, calendars, and even a Mochi plushie. Despite the busy schedule, she keeps her focus clear: “I just want to make good stories and hope it will reach someone who will appreciate them.”
    #8

    "Born With No Survival Skills"

    Cartoon illustration of a cute pug lying on grass in a backyard, part of adorable and funny artist comics.
    #9

    Comic strip showing an artist and her life with a cute pug in funny and adorable moments at home.

    #10

    "True Story"

    Comic panels showing an artist's funny and adorable moments struggling to ride and hug her cute pug outdoors.

    #11

    "One Day I Might Have To Make A Plushie Of Senior Mochi Because I Love Him"

    Comic panels showing an artist cleaning a wrinkle on a cute pug’s fur while the pug looks up at her.

    #12

    "How Long Until Dr.mcdermott Changes Her Number?"

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug at the vet, with humorous dialogue about caring for the pug.

    "This is the most valuable number on my phone, and the one I abuse the most by far. If you live in NY, the best vet ever now visits at Gotham vet center, but don’t ask for her phone because she’ll take her away from m.e"

    #13

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug discussing a vet visit with funny and adorable moments.

    #14

    "Every Time I Get The 'Dead Soon' Look. Mochi Is Turning 13 This Summer And He’s Every Bit As Good Looking And Healthy As Ever!"

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug in funny interactions on the street with humorous dialogue.

    #15

    "This Is What Happens To Extra Fur, You Know? Happy Halloween, Amigos!"

    Artist grooming her cute pug outdoors in a funny comic style showing their adorable daily life together.
    #16

    "Yellow Is A True Ray Of Sunshine, I Tell Her Often, And She Always Replies With 'I’m Not A Ray Of Sunshine, I’m A Girl!' Fair Enough, Girl"

    Comic panels showing an artist interacting playfully with her cute pug and other small dogs in a funny, adorable scene.

    #17

    "The Other Day, We Went To The Vet For An Ear Infection And Ended Up Getting The 'Get Ready For The End' Talk"

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug humorously discussing the pug’s age and health in everyday life.

    "No worries, Mochi is very healthy! So hopefully he’ll just keep borrowing more and more time for years and years and years…"

    #18

    "Whyyyy? Honestly, A Good 20 Minutes Of My Day Every Day Is Spent Looking For Dogs, Happily Hearing Me Freak Out While Desperately Calling For Them"

    Comic strip showing an artist confusedly calling her cute pug Mochi, who calmly responds from inside a closet.

    #19

    "Purple Has Been Paying Attention"

    Comic strip of an artist spilling pug food, calling her cute pug Momo, who comes rushing in for a snack.

    #20

    "Mood Lately"

    Artist and her cute pug sharing a tender moment as they get ready for bed in an adorable comic strip.

    #21

    "People Love To Hate On Kids In Leashes, But Some Kids Need Leashes More Than Some Dogs, Just Saying"

    Comic panels showing an artist and her cute pug experiencing a funny moment during a walk in the neighborhood.

    #22

    "But Maybe There Was Food"

    Comic strip showing an artist saying goodbye to her cute pug who insists she hasn’t left yet in a funny moment.

    #23

    "Warming Up For Father’s Day!"

    Comic strip showing an artist, her pug, and a man sharing funny, adorable moments in daily life with the cute pug.

