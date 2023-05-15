“What’s a life-saving tip you think everyone should know?” – this netizen took to Reddit, inviting its members to share their life-saving tips. The thread managed to garner 417 upvotes as well as 623 comments, containing some handy pointers.

You never know what life has in store for you. Just think about it, one day, you're chilling on the sofa, and the next, you're fighting off a moose on a hike your pals forced you to go on – and while that might be a highly unlikely scenario, it's still good to be prepared, eh?

#1 if you ever need someone to call 911, make sure you specifically point someone out of the crowd of people. "you in the red shirt, call 911". if you dont, nobody will because they assume someone else will

#2 For bears there is a rhyme. If it's black, fight back. If it's brown, lie down. If it's white, say good night.



In the case of black bears they're generally smaller. If one is attacking you then you have a chance of survival by fighting back. You'll probably be in awful shape but you'll live. In the case of a brown bear, it's best to show it that you are not a threat to it or it's cubs. Lie down, protect your neck and head. Make sure it's gone before getting back up. In the case of polar bears things are very different. If you notice a polar bear hunting you then it's already too late. Make peace with your gods because you are going to die.

#3 When travelling, always keep enough cash to buy a ticket back home and hide it somewhere safe, like inside your shoes or a secret pocket. That way you can return home even if you're robbed.

#4 Heart attack pain for women is often different than men. The classic symptoms of chest pains radiating down your left arm isn’t what most women feel. It’s often a chest tightness, horrible gastric reflux feeling, and an impending sense of doom. It’s also described as the worst pain you’ve ever felt and women don’t go to the dr for it bc “childbirth was worse” etc.



So women, don’t ignore any sort of tightness, pressure, or twinges in your chest.

#5 If you smell fish in your house, it could be the start of an electrical fire.

#6 CPR should be done hard enough that you break ribs and done to the same tempo as "Staying alive"

#7 Do not throw water on a grease fire. Please.

#8 Use condoms.

Take care of your oral hygiene .

If he (or she) hits you, leave. No second chances.

Ask for help when you need it. If you don't get it, ask someone else.

#9 In the US, by law, every cell tower has to receive and connect 911 calls. It’s entirely possible that your cellphone says “no signal,” because you’re not in range of your specific network and you have roaming turned off, but if needed you could call 911 without any issue at all.

#10 Driving tired is just as dangerous as driving drunk. I got up at 4 am to make a 7 am flight from Toronto to LA, but I got bumped, and routed via Vancouver instead. Instead of getting into LA at 11 am local time, I ended up getting in at 4 pm, and hit a massive traffic jam heading south. This was before cell phones so I had no traffic info that I understood, and I just stayed on the highway. By the time I turned off the highway, I'd been up for 20 hours. I could feel my head falling as I micronapped and jerked awake, but I had only a few miles to go, so I kept going.



Bad move. Another micronap, crossed the median, and hit another car. Just a broken foot for me, and a few bruises for her, but it could have been much much worse. If you're that tired, pull off and sleep.

#11 If a service dog comes up to you, follow them. Service dogs will only leave their owners as a last ditch effort for help.

If you get stabbed, do everything in your power to keep the knife in. The knife is acting as a makeshift seal and it’s the only thing keeping you from bleeding out. Keep it in and get to a hospital immediately.



Car head rests can be used to break a window



Tiger attacks can be avoided by making eye contact with the tiger. If it knows you know its there, it can no longer ambush you.



Pressure on the wound is more important than covering it. Ice can also stem blood flow.



Pick up the phone and text/call someone if you know they're going through a rough time.



Don't try to breath under water, you're not a fish



edit: Always carry a small jar of Peanut Butter while going for a Hiking. If you get lost, Peanut Butter will keep you alive for days till the rescue arrives.

#12 If someone is drowning do not dive in to save them, throw something that floats.



If you suspect someone is being shocked by electricity, use wood or rubber or anything non conductive to help break their contact with the energy.



If someone is breathing and knocked out or fainted, or blacked out from [illegal substances], turn them on their side to avoid the risk they might drown in their own vomit.



If some people is working overhead, with fall arrest systems, have a game plan to get them down if they fall. FAS have a time limit before the constriction on their legs risk permanent damage or death.



If someone is buried alive from a tench collapse, you need to unbury them all the way, because of the pressure on their body. Especially their legs.



Confined Spaces contain invisible, senseless death. It can be any heavy gas in there, stay out.



Small falls kill.



And one thing I tell the kids I train, “You gotta be smart, if you want to be dumb.”

#13 An obvious and simple one but ..it's saved me on numerous occasions. TRust your instincts and your gut when it says "Don't do it" "Somethng doesnt feel right" We sometimes forget to trust our own selves.

#14 If you live in an area of extreme temps, keep stuff in your car in case you break down and can't get help immediately.



For any temp - water and high density food such as protein bars.



For cold - a sleeping bag or blanket



For heat - more water and something to make shade.

#15 If your vomit ever looks like coffee grounds, you are bleeding internally and need to go to the ER immediately.

#16 Never combine cleaning products. For example combining bleach and ammonia creates chloramine gas which can kill you if inhaled.

#17 Don't panic. It only takes a second or two to gather your wits and make decisions.

#18 If you're driving somewhere and it's cold out, bring a coat. Even if your car is warm, something could happen that would prevent the heat from working, and you'll become a popsicle real quick.

#19 produce food is incredibly cheap and needs very little skill to properly utilize

#20 If someone is too hot (heat exhaustion, heat stroke) do not give them cold water and do not suddenly move them to a cold area. Give them room temp water and try to cool them gradually. You will send some into shock by suddenly intoducing them to the cold

#21 Always keep some extra bottles of water in a car door pockets for emergencies.

#22 Don’t forget your sunscreen lotion.

#23 If you feel something is wrong inside of you, call your doctor/hospital immediately. Don’t self-diagnose and let it fester for days or months.

#24 For cars, always turn towards the skid.

#25 Electricity makes your muscles contract, so when people are being electrocuted they will grab to the metal they are holding really strongly. If you try touching them you might grab on to them in the same way and die alongside.



Push or pull them with non conductive things like wood or cloth. Kick them if needed. Take your pants off and wrap it on their neck to pull them. Do whatever you have to but don’t touch them.

#26 Choking is silent. All a choking person can do to signal distress is sign for it.

#27 How to spot the signs of a stroke in yourself or someone else.



YOU NEED TO THINK AND ACT F.A.S.T



Face: Can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped?



Arms: Can the person raise both arms?



Speech: Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say?



Time: Time to call the emergency services to get the person the medical attention they need

#28 The Heimlich maneuver

#29 Stay strapped

#30 If you are a kid for the love of everything good don't play with stray dogs they might be fighting dogs and could very much mull you so be careful.

#31 Carry a tourniquet (and obviously know how to apply one)

#32 If your lips or tongue start to swell. call for help immediately.