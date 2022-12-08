If there’s one sure thing in life, it’s that everyone would love to make their existence as simple as possible. Society and the job market taught us we should be hardworking, overperforming all the time, the best version of ourselves — but the reality is, we really need some weight lifted off our shoulders. Like, for real. We work so hard to achieve what society dictates as success and happiness that we forget about our basic needs as human beings.

We’re not saying you should quit your job and go live in a cave, but some things can make your life easier, more enjoyable, and even make you feel like you have more free time on your hands. But you’re probably wondering what these things are.

We recently came across this Reddit thread where people shared dozens of life-changing items they use in their everyday routines that improved their life’s quality in ways you might not expect. Sometimes we overlook how some common objects are underrated inventions that tiptoed their way into our existence and just... changed it for the better. If I had to personally answer the thread, I’d say one of these life-changing products — or services — is the Internet. This mysterious thing everyone uses daily literally gave me a job, taught me all the valuable stuff school and my parents didn’t, and works wonders as a source of entertainment, especially when I’m at my lowest.

We scrolled through the answers, and can I say we were stunned? We rarely think about how those cheap household items that silently observe our lives also make them much more bearable. But this thread was eye-opening (and made me buy a couple of things from Amazon, too). According to Redditors, these are the things everyone needs, and we’re pretty sure you’ll be able to relate to some of these interesting submissions.

#1

"A decent light wake-up alarm clock. Completely changed my mornings. Don’t think I could ever go back to using my phone or a simple alarm clock."

ringolennon67 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

(07:00) gotta get up now / (07:02) on three / (07:05) one / (07:12) two / (12:37) three!

#2

"Another monitor. Your productivity will increase dramatically."

ItsTribeTimeNow Report

#3

"I got a silk pillowcase because I have really really long hair and it keeps it from tangling as badly overnight."

iris513 Report

#4

"Spotify Premium."

Hithimup69 Report

#5

"Youtube wants you to think the answer is Youtube Premium."

Zedfourkay Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yet the answer is NO 🤷🏻‍♀️

#6

"In my opinion definitely a weighted blanket if you have a hard time sleeping at night or have anxiety. They have some at target for $25 currently."

stupidveganbaby Report

#7

"A 10-foot charging cable."

Anonymous Individual Report

#8

"House plants. They will make you happy looking after them. I recently bought a venus fly trap, she caught her first fly today. So proud."

ManonastickUk Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am proud when *I* catch a fly for my venus flytrap cutie, we're not the same.

#9

"A menstrual cup. Seriously it saved me so much money and waste."

ExplodingShowtunes Report

#10

"A bidet. Might be the only actually life-changing thing I’ve ever bought, and only $30."

00Dylann Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

To all SNL fans out there... a must see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQx-ZbSQSBM

#11

"'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' by Robert Kiyosaki. Changed my whole mentality when it comes to money."

smellemenopy Report

#12

"Mesh laundry bags so you'll never lose a sock again."

queen-of-carthage Report

#13

"Gym membership."

uhnoinenoine Report

#14

"Upper back posture corrector."

vale_fallacia Report

#15

"Daylight lamp for winter, to combat SAD, Seasonal Affective Disorder."

vale_fallacia Report

#16

"AeroPress coffee maker. The thing broke my wife of her $200(?) monthly Starbucks habit. The unit costs maybe $25 or so."

HeadyPlay Report

#17

"When I started dating my now wife I introduced to the concept of sharpening knives and she had no idea that it was supposed to be easy to cut veggies and fruit!"

kmeyer63 Report

#18

"Motion sensor night lights. Can’t tell you how many stubbed toes or falls they have prevented. Also a cheap intruder alarm."

Edosan Report

#19

"Blackout curtains for your bedroom."

DeathSpiral321 Report

#20

"May sound simple, but a good pillow. It is amazing the change in body aches, and sleep you see when you have a good pillow that fits you."

shartnado3 Report

#21

"A hammock. Bought my a year ago and I have no idea what I did without it, you can literally post up anywhere and everywhere and it will encourage you to go outside a lot more."

account deleted Report

#22

"A shelter dog. Holy crap my life has changed for the better."

Darkanthrax88 Report

#23

"An ergonomic office chair."

che_sac Report

#24

"Blue light glasses."

superfooly Report

#25

"A bicycle helmet. Buy one, wear one."

00goop Report

#26

"Any vaccination."

account deleted Report

#27

"A tourniquet. $20 to save someone’s life. Keep it in your car glove box. You can even get a whole kit for $50."

RockstarCowboy1 Report

#28

"Lightweight thermos bottle. No more plastic, cool water in summer, and hot tea in winter. Never leave my home without 0.7l of clean cold water. Had been using them for 7 years."

Sensitive_Gold Report

#29

"Rain-X best stuff to re-fill the wiper reservoir. In one of those storms that you are pulling over under an overpass because you can't see."

lovelynutz Report

#30

"Books. Knowledge is currency that only increases."

theTIMEKEEPER_ Report

#31

"A used instrument."

Very_legitimate Report

#32

"A real Lava Lamp. Not that glitter lamp bullshit. It’s honestly such a stress reliever to have those balls of wax bouncing around as you try to fall asleep. Turn that thing on and my brain just knows it’s zen time."

mess Report

#33

"Rice cooker is a life changer (if you make a lot of rice like me.)

JogosNhai Report

#34

"I bought a $1 back scratcher from an Asian market in town. Best $1 I ever spent."

matthewsmazes Report

#35

"Vertical mouse. $20. Saved my wrist using it at work all day."

AnxiouslyAmicable Report

#36

"Something else that really helped with sleeping for me is a bottle that keeps water cold ("Mizu" or whatever). Being able to drink ice cold water at any time during the night without leaving your bed changes everything."

loulan Report

#37

"A Cook Book. Not like a fad celebrity book but a real old school family cookbook."

HMCS_Alphastrike Report

#38

"A pull-up bar. No excuses not to exercise anymore."

I-am-a-person- Report

#39

"A foam roller! I see so many people entering their 30s complaining about back pain. Get a foam roller, a mini roller, and a roller ball and you're set. It can help so much."

liza_lo Report

#40

"First aid kit for car/home. Better the have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

The_Squiggy Report

#41

"If you have a large lawn or a property that requires a lot of yard work get some 3M Worktunes. About $50 and they're combination hearing protection and Bluetooth headphones so you can actually hear your music without destroying your eardrums."

Kulladar Report

#42

"A glass breaker on a keychain. Push it against the glass of your car window and it shatters immediately, helping you get out of a car underwater, broken door, etc. Super cheap and life-saving."

cheeseandhambagel Report

#43

"Carbon monoxide detector."

DeathSpiral321 Report

#44

"I can't imagine my life without a pressure cooker. It makes rice, meat, lentils, pulses, beans almost everything in less time."

d*ugsarebadmky Report

#45

"A dash cam for your car can protect you from wrongful claims also vandalism and theft."

FRAZORO Report

#46

"A good showerhead. I can not stress enough how a high-quality showerhead can turn getting clean into utterly zen, 30-minute self-healing and relaxation session."

account deleted Report

#47

"Meat thermometer. No more cutting open meat to see if it’s done, thus leaking juices."

SpencerG49 Report

#48

"A kitchen scale. Completely changed my food consumption, since I could easily measure portions. I learned what they actually should be, not what we in the US act like they are. That + MyFitnessPal (the free version, even!) = Me losing 120lbs over 18 months and developing a much healthier relationship with food and eating. Very simple tools, but great for enacting real, lasting change."

missdolly87 Report

#49

"A big cutting board is life-changing in the kitchen."

FruitCakeSally Report

#50

"One of the male-marketed products that is superior though is men's razors. I know women that swear by men's razors, both because they're higher quality and lower in price."

DeathSpiral321 Report

#51

"Electronic toothbrush. You think your teeth are clean? They aren't."

A_Sky_Soldier Report

#52

"Audible. 7.99 a month. Changed my life. My mindset and my whole attitude towards self-education."

akjohnston87 Report

#53

"Honestly? A decent suit from a secondhand store. You can leave a good first impression at a job interview, family function, or social event for somewhere around thirty bucks if you're lucky."

Lord Average Report

#54

"Fast charge outlet for phones. Really worth it."

BioOrpheus Report

#55

"Salad spinner. Having dry lettuce is criminally underrated."

Taygr Report

#56

"A fire extinguisher. I didn't buy one for the longest time because I thought they were like $100-200. Then I was in "Home Depot" one day turns out you can get a small one for your kitchen for like $20!"

zcmini Report

T.
T.
Community Member
3 minutes ago

A fire blanket my be more useful in th kitchen. You don't want to extinguish burning fluids with it, if you don't EXACTLY know how.

#57

"A phone case that fits your driver's license and a cc/bank card. Not carrying around a wallet has changed my life."

account deleted Report

#58

"Squatty potty."

mvaughn89 Report

#59

"Shower mirror for shaving."

AmanTeam85 Report

#60

"A good heavy garlic mincer."

PrickleBritches Report

#61

"Checkbook register. Even if you don’t use checks or even have a bank account, a little booklet that you can carry around to mark down when and how much you spend and receive helps a ton."

account deleted Report

#62

"Lottery ticket."

Nixher Report

#63

"Bath sheet. Most people have bath towels and they are fine, but a bath sheet is a towel almost twice the normal size. It's a game changer to be able to comfortably wrap it around my chest and hips."

blondiebell Report

#64

"Pepper spray! One of the best things I've ever spent money on!"

account deleted Report

#65

"A library membership."

Babayaga Report

#66

"A set of drill brushes. I use them for car detailing but I have a set for everyday house cleaning. They attach to your drill and it sure beats the heck out of scrubbing."

beardeddetailer Report

#67

"Your first mechanical keyboard."

I only read the title Report

#68

"Waterproof winter jacket."

jadecourt Report

#69

"Good pair of shoes."

triple_bacon_cheeseburger Report

#70

"Tongue scraper."

KnifeySpooney Report

#71

"National park annual pass."

Perudo Report

#72

"An acupressure mat."

amg486 Report

#73

"Heeleys."

account deleted Report

#74

"A piece of exercise equipment like a stationary bike."

newlosernew Report

#75

"The right shampoo and conditioner. I use this super girly-looking stuff called love beauty and planet, and my hair is glorious and I love putting my hands into it. And other people like putting their hands in my hair too. Generally women."

wereplant Report

#76

"A good chef's knife and a cast iron skillet."

eric_1115 Report

#77

"Traction cleats for shoes. Better than slipping on ice and breaking your wrist!"

vale_fallacia Report

#78

"A king-sized blanket for a queen-sized bed."

ImHere4theFunnies Report

#79

"A wristwatch. "Casio F91-W" can be had for about $10. Not having to dig your phone out of your pocket or bag just to check the time seems inconsequential but it is a massive quality of life improvement."

lovelysausages Report

#80

"LifeStraw. Get 3 for $45."

shouldaknown2 Report

#81

"Toaster oven. Nothing can replace having one when it's 95F outside. Not even an air fryer."

EatThisRightNow Report

#82

"The Bible. Whether or not you believe in the stuff that happens on it, it teaches you practical lessons about life. I don't think you have to be religious to be affected by the Bible, a person can still take its lessons to heart."

Hi Report

Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Huh. Don't agree on that one. Not much more or less to learn than from any other source of morale/knowledge/"wisdom". Between the Old and the New Testament there are so many lessons (occasionally contradicting, as in "an eye for an eye" vs "turn the other cheek") that you can support nearly any point of view (e.g. on the topic of capital punishment both sides like to quote holy scripture). The bible is a nice reference book on local customs, politics, propagana and (with a grain of salt) history from about 6000 B.C. to 2000 years ago in the eastern Mediterranean, though, and an interesting example of how stories passing the mill of Chinese whispers and multidirectional translations change/mutate.

#83

"A "Ninja" bullet smoothie maker. Healthy, quick smoothies. I'd consider it a lifesaver because of the sheer number of benefits a healthy living can provide."

ViralGeist_ Report

#84

"Cut gloves for when you are chopping food."

vale_fallacia Report

#85

"Paprika" recipe app and the corresponding software for your PC. The thing is a miracle. Not only can you download recipes from websites - it pulls the recipe and instructions out and leaves all the chaff - but you can add ingredients to your grocery list right from the recipe, create meal plans and menus, and share access with another person (they have to buy the app too and use shared login). It's changed the way I meal plan, shop, and cook."

1workthrowaway Report

#86

"Fitted sheet straps. They keep cheap sheets from popping up at the corners. So now I can use soft sheets that don't cost a fortune and my sleep is undisturbed by them popping loose, greatly improving my quality of life."

mykindiweb Report

#87

"A folding wagon. Getting groceries in the house, camping gear, etc. We always have it in the car and you can do 5 trips worth by hand effortlessly."

Ub3rMicr0 Report

