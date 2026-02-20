ADVERTISEMENT

What do trees, water, laziness and sleep deprivation have in common? It might seem like a random list of things that have no connection whatsoever. But actually, they all fall into the category of dangers that are seemingly harmless.

Water can drown you, trees can fall on you, laziness or a sedentary lifestyle is a slow train to the grave, and sleep deprivation can drive you crazy and/or make you do things that'll have the Grim Reaper coming for you faster than you can count sheep.

Someone recently asked, "What is far more lethal than people realize?" and more than 4,000 answers cam flying in. The long list probably isn't for anyone who already lives in a constant state of paranoia, but it is a helpful reminder that things aren't always as they appear.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best replies for you to scroll through from the safety of your sofa.

#1

Person holding household cleaning products close to their chest, highlighting dangerous things often dismissed. Mixing household cleaners.

g00seATK , Kelly Sikkema Report

    #2

    Person asleep at a desk with a laptop and smartphone, illustrating the most dangerous things often dismissed. Sleep deprivation. It’s treated like a badge of honor, but it's functionally the same as being drunk behind the wheel and destroys your heart and brain long-term.

    18princessmadeline , l ch Report

    #3

    Woman driving a car focused on the road, illustrating one of the most dangerous things often dismissed by people. Operating an automobile.

    PFUnnamed99 , Jan Baborák Report

    #4

    Adult walking with two children on rough outdoor path, illustrating dangerous things that are often dismissed by people. Parents raising kids without reaching emotional maturity first.

    AxleBoost , Sandra Seitamaa Report

    #5

    A large bison standing on a snowy road near dense pine trees, illustrating dangerous wildlife encounters often dismissed. Large herbivores. I live only a few hours away from Yellowstone. Every year some foolish tourist gets gored or almost gets gored by a Bison. Do not get to close to the "fluffy cows". Many large herbivores are easily pissed off. For example, more people die because of Hippos or Cape Buffalo every year than lions. Moose are evil. Keep your distance and respect nature, or it will surely disrespect you.

    Agent-Grim , Tevin Trinh Report

    #6

    Silver SUV crushed by large fallen tree, illustrating dangerous situations often dismissed by people in everyday life. Trees… in all the ways; widow makers and storm damage but also cutting trees as a profession.

    Also driving tired.

    CycleDazzling7687 , RIPrime21 Report

    #7

    Car crash scene with one vehicle overturned and another damaged, illustrating dangerous things often dismissed by people. Cars. If people understood that they're basically driving around missiles, I think they'd use their indicators more often.

    latenightnerd , Anthony Maw Report

    #8

    A flowing river with rocks and green trees along the banks, illustrating dangerous natural elements often dismissed. Water. People don't realize just how powerful fast moving water is and a lot of them pay the price for being over confident.

    imscruffythejanitor , Mark McGregor Report

    #9

    Person working on a laptop at a desk, highlighting dangerous things often dismissed in everyday situations. Being sedentary (aka a desk job to recliner lifestyle).

    Long-Amount-5436 , Diana Light Report

    #10

    Car exhaust emitting smoke on a road, illustrating dangerous things that are often dismissed by people. Carbon monoxide poisoning. It's odorless and d***y.

    ReferenceCheckBandit , anayetullahuzzal Report

    #11

    A close-up of ripe bananas showcasing a common everyday item often dismissed yet potentially dangerous by many people. Potassium and also not enough Potassium.

    Ill_Falcon_5236 , Yen Vu Report

    #12

    Close-up of a mosquito on human skin highlighting one of the most dangerous things often dismissed by people. Mosquito bites.

    Tchaimiset , National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Report

    #13

    Person in a white coat wearing gloves holding multiple blister packs of pills representing dangerous things often dismissed. Birth control. As a guy, I wasn't aware birth control pills created a risk of stroke until last year. I am a guard at a college. I get called to a dorm room for someone having a stroke. I roll my eyes thinking it's another 20 something year old freaking out about what is probably nothing (something that happens multiple times a week), but I respond quickly all the same.

    I get there and I am almost speechless. This 20ish year old, whom appeared to be pretty physically fit, is showing all the signs of a serious stroke. Facial drooping, limb weakness on one side, slurred speech. She should not be having a stroke. I immediately get on the radio and tell my dispatcher "this is a confirmed likely stroke, have city EMS step it up."

    Long story short, we got her to the ER. That was the fastest I have ever seen EMS load and go. We get an update a day later, she's fine now, no cognitive deficits. So we got to her in time. But that was when I found out stroke is a side effect of the pill.

    copnonymous , Ahmed Report

    #14

    Patient lying in hospital bed wearing oxygen mask, illustrating dangerous things often dismissed by people. Blows to the head.

    You know how in movies, you always see guys being knocked out with a blow to the back of the head? Maybe it's the hero, taking down guards in a non-lethal way. Maybe it's the bad guy, knocking the hero out with the b**t of a rifle or something.

    ...Yeah... for the record, if you've been knocked unconscious from blunt force trauma to the head, you've likely suffered a bad concussion, or a minor case of serious brain damage. When James Bond knocks a guy out, drags him to a closet, and leaves him there for hours? That guy isn't going to wake up, be embarrassed about falling asleep in a random place while on the clock, and never tell anyone about it. Left untreated, he's probably going to die.

    Chesu , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #15

    Woman multitasking in a cafe, holding a phone and tablet, highlighting dangerous things often dismissed at work. Food service workers not caring/paying attention.
    When I worked at Panera an absolute useless coworker of mine made the mistake of accidentally switching the Hazelnut and Decaf coffee thermals.
    Had I not noticed someone who's allergic to nuts, or someone potentially with a heart condition, could have d**d.
    I'm sick of people thinking that just because it's not a full service restaurant, or we're not culinary "professionals" (however you define that), we won't k**l people by not paying attention.

    ETHERALIX , Getty Images Report

    #16

    Person with tattoos and piercings holding their head inside a car, illustrating dangerous things often dismissed by many people. Bitterness, eats away your soul and leads to an early d***h imo.

    Krumbz1995 , Blake Cheek Report

    #17

    Woman lying on stairs injured, illustrating dangerous things often dismissed as minor risks in daily life situations. If no one has said it yet: stairs.

    txt-png , andreypopov Report

    #18

    Row of cows in a farm enclosure, illustrating one of the dangerous things that are often dismissed in daily life. Farm animals.


    If Betsy the Cow wants to end you she can if she wants. A horse will absolutely stomp you to death if you startle it wrong. A pissed off pig protecting their brood will absolutely end your curious child that doesn't know how protective even cute animals can be. People see animals and sometimes they just don't know. I once had friend who's girl actually tried to walk up and pet a Moose kept in this fenced area along the side of the highway.

    It's like,: *No*. Don't assume a seemingly docile animal is truly docile. We learn and teach our children to no to walk up to random dogs without permission, why should a goat or even a rooster should be any different. One of my core memories as a young child was getting attack by birds because I was messing with them. I'm obviously fine now, but it was only after I got absolutely shook that my grandma told me that friend of hers that's blind in one eye lost to a bird.


    So yeah.... farm animals. Anything bigger than a small dog can absolutely ruin your whole week if not your whole life if you just so happen to be unlucky enough.

    InMemoryofWPD , mahsa timas Report

    #19

    Man wearing a beanie drinking whiskey while holding cards, illustrating dangerous things that are often dismissed. Regularly drinking alcohol your whole life, you’re probably losing 5-10 years at the tail end or slowly developing cancer and other diseases.

    BlackPresident , Taylor Brandon Report

    #20

    Close-up of seasoned rice with peas and herbs in a brown ceramic dish representing often dismissed dangerous foods. Warm, left-out food. Rice, beans, left on the stove to eat from all day. Sure its cool, till it's not.

    Possible_Excuse4144 , Hanxiao Xu Report

    #21

    Person jumping into lake from wooden dock surrounded by forest, illustrating dangerous things often dismissed risks. Drunk swimming.

    kl0 , Andrew Ly Report

    #22

    Tire shop with stacked tires and partially visible person, highlighting dangerous things often dismissed in everyday places. Garage door springs.

    WildBad7298 , Vinicius "amnx" Amano Report

    #23

    Woman sitting alone on a chair by a window, representing the most dangerous things that are often dismissed in daily life. Bipolar depression.

    Right-Grocery4597 , Anthony Tran Report

    #24

    Close-up of nutmeg seeds illustrating one of the most dangerous things often dismissed in everyday life. Nutmeg. 3-4 tablespoons can cause a lot of damage including organ failure.

    littlebean2421 , Hardingferrent Report

    #25

    Looking at your phone whilst driving.

    kodakgold200 Report

    #26

    Not sure how true this is, but someone told me recently that ingesting eyedrops is apparently very poisonous.

    GoonerAlternate Report

    #27

    Stress and depression.

    1pencil Report

    #28

    Home remodeling, especially bathrooms. They are not particularly well ventilated, and if you’re doing something with chemicals, you could be unconscious or dead before you even know you’re in trouble.

    Classic_Cauliflower4 Report

    #29

    Electricity. A barely perceptible AC shock (8mA) if it hits you at just the wrong time in the QRS cycle will end you immediately. So many deaths from folks making arc burners with microwave components, amazed that they haven't been classed as hazardous materials with old / redundant units REQUIRED to be handed in.

    Conundrum1773 Report

    #30

    Hippos. Hippos are the most dangerous animal on earth.

    Despite being herbivores, they are highly territorial, aggressive, and unpredictable, with 50 cm teeth, a 3,300-pound weight, and the ability to run 30 mph.

    They aggressively defend their water habitats from intruders, often attacking boats.They can capsize boats, crush humans, and possess a bite three times more powerful than a lion's. They are capable on land and in water, often surprising people at the water's edge.

    San_Cannabis Report

    #31

    Seasonal influenza.

    Still causes about 500k deaths worldwide annually.

    smeijer87 Report

    #32

    A gun with blank rounds. Never point one of them at yourself or anyone up close you can die from it.

    idiotmakesfeelsmart Report

    #33

    Head trauma. A coworker of mine slipped and hit their head and walked it off. I mean, it happens every so often, right? But a few hours later they died from internal bleeding in the brain. And that was that.

    Saw them before the weekend and wished them well, they were getting ready for a promotion. Came back after the weekend and was told they're dead.



    Pneumonia is bad too. Coworker was a little overweight and needed oxygen. They were such a delight and they were moving up to corporate with a promotion. They had a fall and were admitted to the hospital. They sent me a message on Facebook updating me they were in the hospital. Saw them on Monday, had a few days off, came back and they were gone.



    "Where are you???"


    "i'm in the hospital. you miss me?"


    "duh"


    "you'll get over it"



    so basically if you get a promotion at my office and leave for a weekend, there's a good chance you'll die.

    Certified_GSD Report

    #34

    Republican beliefs about economics

    Republican beliefs about history

    Republican beliefs about international affairs

    Republican beliefs about science

    Republican beliefs about pretty much everything, really.

    smart-alek Report

    #35

    Sleep apnea.

    Future-Treacle5663 Report

    #36

    The flu. People treat it like it's just an extra-bad cold and it's so much more dangerous than that.

    Dizzy-Award-3774 Report

    #37

    Child birth.

    Prudent-Lychee6479 Report

    #38

    A wet floor.

    Firemane_999 Report

    #39

    Canada geese.

    datenschwanz Report

