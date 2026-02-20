Bored Panda has put together a list of the best replies for you to scroll through from the safety of your sofa. So buckle up, keep reading and be safe out there. Don't forget to upvote your favorites!

Someone recently asked , " What is far more lethal than people realize? " and more than 4,000 answers cam flying in. The long list probably isn't for anyone who already lives in a constant state of paranoia , but it is a helpful reminder that things aren't always as they appear.

Water can drown you, trees can fall on you, laziness or a sedentary lifestyle is a slow train to the grave, and sleep deprivation can drive you crazy and/or make you do things that'll have the Grim Reaper coming for you faster than you can count sheep.

What do trees, water, laziness and sleep deprivation have in common? It might seem like a random list of things that have no connection whatsoever. But actually, they all fall into the category of dangers that are seemingly harmless.

#1 Mixing household cleaners.

#2 Sleep deprivation. It’s treated like a badge of honor, but it's functionally the same as being drunk behind the wheel and destroys your heart and brain long-term.

#3 Operating an automobile.

#4 Parents raising kids without reaching emotional maturity first.

#5 Large herbivores. I live only a few hours away from Yellowstone. Every year some foolish tourist gets gored or almost gets gored by a Bison. Do not get to close to the "fluffy cows". Many large herbivores are easily pissed off. For example, more people die because of Hippos or Cape Buffalo every year than lions. Moose are evil. Keep your distance and respect nature, or it will surely disrespect you.

#6 Trees… in all the ways; widow makers and storm damage but also cutting trees as a profession.



#7 Cars. If people understood that they're basically driving around missiles, I think they'd use their indicators more often.

#8 Water. People don't realize just how powerful fast moving water is and a lot of them pay the price for being over confident.

#9 Being sedentary (aka a desk job to recliner lifestyle).

#10 Carbon monoxide poisoning. It's odorless and d***y.

#11 Potassium and also not enough Potassium.

#12 Mosquito bites.

#13 Birth control. As a guy, I wasn't aware birth control pills created a risk of stroke until last year. I am a guard at a college. I get called to a dorm room for someone having a stroke. I roll my eyes thinking it's another 20 something year old freaking out about what is probably nothing (something that happens multiple times a week), but I respond quickly all the same.



I get there and I am almost speechless. This 20ish year old, whom appeared to be pretty physically fit, is showing all the signs of a serious stroke. Facial drooping, limb weakness on one side, slurred speech. She should not be having a stroke. I immediately get on the radio and tell my dispatcher "this is a confirmed likely stroke, have city EMS step it up."



Long story short, we got her to the ER. That was the fastest I have ever seen EMS load and go. We get an update a day later, she's fine now, no cognitive deficits. So we got to her in time. But that was when I found out stroke is a side effect of the pill.

#14 Blows to the head.



You know how in movies, you always see guys being knocked out with a blow to the back of the head? Maybe it's the hero, taking down guards in a non-lethal way. Maybe it's the bad guy, knocking the hero out with the b**t of a rifle or something.



...Yeah... for the record, if you've been knocked unconscious from blunt force trauma to the head, you've likely suffered a bad concussion, or a minor case of serious brain damage. When James Bond knocks a guy out, drags him to a closet, and leaves him there for hours? That guy isn't going to wake up, be embarrassed about falling asleep in a random place while on the clock, and never tell anyone about it. Left untreated, he's probably going to die.

#15 Food service workers not caring/paying attention.

When I worked at Panera an absolute useless coworker of mine made the mistake of accidentally switching the Hazelnut and Decaf coffee thermals.

Had I not noticed someone who's allergic to nuts, or someone potentially with a heart condition, could have d**d.

I'm sick of people thinking that just because it's not a full service restaurant, or we're not culinary "professionals" (however you define that), we won't k**l people by not paying attention.

#16 Bitterness, eats away your soul and leads to an early d***h imo.

#17 If no one has said it yet: stairs.

#18 Farm animals.





If Betsy the Cow wants to end you she can if she wants. A horse will absolutely stomp you to death if you startle it wrong. A pissed off pig protecting their brood will absolutely end your curious child that doesn't know how protective even cute animals can be. People see animals and sometimes they just don't know. I once had friend who's girl actually tried to walk up and pet a Moose kept in this fenced area along the side of the highway.



It's like,: *No*. Don't assume a seemingly docile animal is truly docile. We learn and teach our children to no to walk up to random dogs without permission, why should a goat or even a rooster should be any different. One of my core memories as a young child was getting attack by birds because I was messing with them. I'm obviously fine now, but it was only after I got absolutely shook that my grandma told me that friend of hers that's blind in one eye lost to a bird.





So yeah.... farm animals. Anything bigger than a small dog can absolutely ruin your whole week if not your whole life if you just so happen to be unlucky enough.

#19 Regularly drinking alcohol your whole life, you’re probably losing 5-10 years at the tail end or slowly developing cancer and other diseases.

#20 Warm, left-out food. Rice, beans, left on the stove to eat from all day. Sure its cool, till it's not.

#21 Drunk swimming.

#22 Garage door springs.

#23 Bipolar depression.

#24 Nutmeg. 3-4 tablespoons can cause a lot of damage including organ failure.

#25 Looking at your phone whilst driving.

#26 Not sure how true this is, but someone told me recently that ingesting eyedrops is apparently very poisonous.

#27 Stress and depression.

#28 Home remodeling, especially bathrooms. They are not particularly well ventilated, and if you’re doing something with chemicals, you could be unconscious or dead before you even know you’re in trouble.

#29 Electricity. A barely perceptible AC shock (8mA) if it hits you at just the wrong time in the QRS cycle will end you immediately. So many deaths from folks making arc burners with microwave components, amazed that they haven't been classed as hazardous materials with old / redundant units REQUIRED to be handed in.

#30 Hippos. Hippos are the most dangerous animal on earth.



Despite being herbivores, they are highly territorial, aggressive, and unpredictable, with 50 cm teeth, a 3,300-pound weight, and the ability to run 30 mph.



They aggressively defend their water habitats from intruders, often attacking boats.They can capsize boats, crush humans, and possess a bite three times more powerful than a lion's. They are capable on land and in water, often surprising people at the water's edge.

#31 Seasonal influenza.



Still causes about 500k deaths worldwide annually.

#32 A gun with blank rounds. Never point one of them at yourself or anyone up close you can die from it.

#33 Head trauma. A coworker of mine slipped and hit their head and walked it off. I mean, it happens every so often, right? But a few hours later they died from internal bleeding in the brain. And that was that.



Saw them before the weekend and wished them well, they were getting ready for a promotion. Came back after the weekend and was told they're dead.







Pneumonia is bad too. Coworker was a little overweight and needed oxygen. They were such a delight and they were moving up to corporate with a promotion. They had a fall and were admitted to the hospital. They sent me a message on Facebook updating me they were in the hospital. Saw them on Monday, had a few days off, came back and they were gone.







"Where are you???"





"i'm in the hospital. you miss me?"





"duh"





"you'll get over it"







so basically if you get a promotion at my office and leave for a weekend, there's a good chance you'll die.

#34 Republican beliefs about economics



Republican beliefs about history



Republican beliefs about international affairs



Republican beliefs about science



Republican beliefs about pretty much everything, really.

#35 Sleep apnea.

#36 The flu. People treat it like it's just an extra-bad cold and it's so much more dangerous than that.

#37 Child birth.

#38 A wet floor.