ADVERTISEMENT

Miniature photography is a challenging art form as it is, with special setups required to capture the light reflections, shadows, and sense of scale that make a tiny subject feel believable in a huge world. But photographer Alexander Webster, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, took it a step further. He combined his love of LEGO models and Star Wars with his burgeoning photography hobby, then started rebuilding the kinds of scenes he grew up imagining.

Capturing the atmosphere of an Imperial Star Destroyer wrecked in the sandy wasteland of Jakku, or an AT-AT pushing through the snow on Hoth, is hard enough when you have a full film crew and a VFX budget. Doing it with plastic bricks, a handful of everyday materials, and the real outdoors takes a different kind of creativity. Webster leans into natural environments, using snow, dirt, gravel, tall grass, and uses them as ready-made movie sets, letting real light do a lot of the heavy lifting. The result is that his photos make the models and figurines look like a paused movie scene, with all the action and anticipation of what comes next.

We reached out to Alexander to bring you more insight into how he started his work and how he’s adapted his techniques to it. Scroll down to read the full interview, and vote on your favorite photos.

More info: Instagram | alxprojektv.com