Did you know that left-handed people make up only about 10% of the world’s population?

For centuries, left-handedness has been shrouded in mystery and superstition. In some cultures, the stigma is still alive and well, as lefties are seen as unlucky or even evil and forced to use their right hand. Thankfully, the attitude towards left-handedness has changed for the better over time, and lefties are now recognized as valuable members of society like any other. As it should be.

We still know too little regarding left-handers, but research has shown that lefties may have certain advantages and disadvantages compared to righties. For example, lefties have a higher risk of developing certain health issues, such as dyslexia and mood disorders, but tend to be more creative and better at divergent thinking. A recent study found that lefties are more likely to start a career in arts, music, sports, and IT.

So it’s no wonder that, despite being a minority, lefties have made their mark in all walks of life, including showbiz. In fact, some of the most talented and successful celebrities are lefties! From music icons and Oscar-winning actors to groundbreaking directors and hilarious comedians, the list of famous left-handed people is long and impressive. Many have showcased their unique talent and creativity and keep achieving greatness in their respective fields.

Now that we have explored some facts about left-handed people, let’s get ready to dive deep into the fascinating world of left-handed celebrities! From actors and musicians to athletes and entrepreneurs, we’ll meet a diverse group of lefties who have impacted the world in their own way. Who knows, maybe you’ll even discover that your favorite star is also a member of the “lefty club”.

Jim Carrey

Bigotes de Gato Report

Keanu Reeves

Governo do Estado de São Paulo Report

Gordon Ramsay

gordongram Report

Interesting that he wears his watch on his left wrist. I'm a lefty and I can't stand watches/bracelets on my left wrist XD

Jessica Alba

jessicaalba Report

Barack Obama

Pete Souza Report

Another lefty with their watch on their left wrist! Is it because most people are right-handed so it would look "odd" for someone so highly visible to have their watch on their right wrist? Or am I looking too much into this? XD

Marilyn Monroe

commons.wikimedia.org Report

Morgan Freeman

Georges Biard Report

Neil Armstrong

commons.wikimedia.org Report

Mark Hamill

markhamill Report

Sting

theofficialsting Report

Jeremy Renner

jeremyrenner Report

Here's to hoping for a full and speedy recovery to Jeremy Renner!

Julia Roberts

juliaroberts Report

Hugh Jackman

thehughjackman Report

Scarlett Johansson

Gage Skidmore Report

Owen Wilson

Georges Biard Report

Angelina Jolie

angelinajolie Report

Tina Fey

Mingle Media TV Report

Bill Gates

thisisbillgates Report

Kurt Cobain

Nirvana Report

Eminem

eminem Report

Whooppi Goldberg

whoopigoldberg Report

Brad Pitt

Glenn Francis Report

Lady Gaga

ladygaga Report

Seth Rogen

sethrogen Report

Kate Hudson

katehudson Report

Demi Moore

demimoore Report

Tom Cruise

tomcruise Report

We lefties don't claim him. Nope. No thanks XD Great actor, but Scientology nutjob.

Anna Kendrick

annakendrick47 Report

Diane Keaton

diane_keaton Report

Paul Mccartney

darioferrini Report

David Bowie

davidbowie Report

Robert De Niro

David Shankbone Report

Oprah Winfrey

oprah Report

Lebron James

kingjames Report

Julianne Moore

juliannemoore Report

Ringo Starr

ringostarrmusic Report

Mark Wahlberg

markwahlberg Report

Lisa Kudrow

lisakudrow Report

Justin Bieber

justinbieber Report

Jennifer Lawrence

GabboT Report

Nicole Kidman

nicolekidman Report

Mary-Kate Olsen

David Shankbone Report

Her twin Ashley is right-handed, however!

Will Ferrell

Eva Rinaldi Report

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller Report

Ron Perlman

perlmutations Report

Mark Zuckerberg

zuck Report

Nope. I refuse to accept him in Left-Hand-Land. He's a lizardperson. Lizardpeople don't have dominant hands. Er, claws.

Sarah Jessica Parker

sarahjessicaparker Report

Prince William

princeandprincessofwales Report

Celine Dion

celinedion Report

Caitlyn Jenner

caitlynjenner Report

Matthew Broderick

FroxX Report

Bill Clinton

Bob McNeely Report

Judy Garland

https://commons.wikimedia.org/ Report

Goldie Hawn

Alan Light Report

Iggy Azalea

thenewclassic Report

Cardi B

iamcardib Report

Phil Collins

officialphilcollins Report

Rebel Wilson

rebelwilson Report

Ricky Martin

ricky_martin Report

Seal

seal Report

