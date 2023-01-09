60 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Left-Handed
Did you know that left-handed people make up only about 10% of the world’s population?
For centuries, left-handedness has been shrouded in mystery and superstition. In some cultures, the stigma is still alive and well, as lefties are seen as unlucky or even evil and forced to use their right hand. Thankfully, the attitude towards left-handedness has changed for the better over time, and lefties are now recognized as valuable members of society like any other. As it should be.
We still know too little regarding left-handers, but research has shown that lefties may have certain advantages and disadvantages compared to righties. For example, lefties have a higher risk of developing certain health issues, such as dyslexia and mood disorders, but tend to be more creative and better at divergent thinking. A recent study found that lefties are more likely to start a career in arts, music, sports, and IT.
So it’s no wonder that, despite being a minority, lefties have made their mark in all walks of life, including showbiz. In fact, some of the most talented and successful celebrities are lefties! From music icons and Oscar-winning actors to groundbreaking directors and hilarious comedians, the list of famous left-handed people is long and impressive. Many have showcased their unique talent and creativity and keep achieving greatness in their respective fields.
Now that we have explored some facts about left-handed people, let’s get ready to dive deep into the fascinating world of left-handed celebrities! From actors and musicians to athletes and entrepreneurs, we’ll meet a diverse group of lefties who have impacted the world in their own way. Who knows, maybe you’ll even discover that your favorite star is also a member of the “lefty club”.
Jim Carrey
Keanu Reeves
Gordon Ramsay
Interesting that he wears his watch on his left wrist. I'm a lefty and I can't stand watches/bracelets on my left wrist XD
Jessica Alba
Barack Obama
Another lefty with their watch on their left wrist! Is it because most people are right-handed so it would look "odd" for someone so highly visible to have their watch on their right wrist? Or am I looking too much into this? XD
Marilyn Monroe
Morgan Freeman
Neil Armstrong
Mark Hamill
Sting
Jeremy Renner
Here's to hoping for a full and speedy recovery to Jeremy Renner!
Julia Roberts
Hugh Jackman
Scarlett Johansson
Owen Wilson
Angelina Jolie
Tina Fey
Bill Gates
Kurt Cobain
Eminem
Whooppi Goldberg
Brad Pitt
Lady Gaga
Seth Rogen
Kate Hudson
Demi Moore
Tom Cruise
We lefties don't claim him. Nope. No thanks XD Great actor, but Scientology nutjob.
Anna Kendrick
Diane Keaton
Paul Mccartney
David Bowie
Robert De Niro
Oprah Winfrey
Lebron James
Julianne Moore
Ringo Starr
Mark Wahlberg
Lisa Kudrow
Justin Bieber
Jennifer Lawrence
Nicole Kidman
Mary-Kate Olsen
Will Ferrell
Ben Stiller
Ron Perlman
Mark Zuckerberg
Nope. I refuse to accept him in Left-Hand-Land. He's a lizardperson. Lizardpeople don't have dominant hands. Er, claws.
I'm left-handed! This article makes me happy :D I always point out to my friends/family when I see a left-handed character in TV/movies XD I think all lefties do this, heh
