Did you know that left-handed people make up only about 10% of the world’s population?

For centuries, left-handedness has been shrouded in mystery and superstition. In some cultures, the stigma is still alive and well, as lefties are seen as unlucky or even evil and forced to use their right hand. Thankfully, the attitude towards left-handedness has changed for the better over time, and lefties are now recognized as valuable members of society like any other. As it should be.

We still know too little regarding left-handers, but research has shown that lefties may have certain advantages and disadvantages compared to righties. For example, lefties have a higher risk of developing certain health issues, such as dyslexia and mood disorders, but tend to be more creative and better at divergent thinking. A recent study found that lefties are more likely to start a career in arts, music, sports, and IT.

So it’s no wonder that, despite being a minority, lefties have made their mark in all walks of life, including showbiz. In fact, some of the most talented and successful celebrities are lefties! From music icons and Oscar-winning actors to groundbreaking directors and hilarious comedians, the list of famous left-handed people is long and impressive. Many have showcased their unique talent and creativity and keep achieving greatness in their respective fields.

Now that we have explored some facts about left-handed people, let’s get ready to dive deep into the fascinating world of left-handed celebrities! From actors and musicians to athletes and entrepreneurs, we’ll meet a diverse group of lefties who have impacted the world in their own way. Who knows, maybe you’ll even discover that your favorite star is also a member of the “lefty club”.