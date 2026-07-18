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Lead Actor Faces Brutal Reality Of Showbiz As Amazon Drops Him From Major Series After On-Set Accident
Close-up of a lead actor with long hair and beard, against a light background, reflecting on set accident impact.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Lead Actor Faces Brutal Reality Of Showbiz As Amazon Drops Him From Major Series After On-Set Accident

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Actor Ryan Hurst, 50, may just have lost out on a potentially career-defining role due to unfortunate circumstances.

The Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead alum had been cast as Kratos in Sony Pictures Television and Amazon’s adaptation of the video game God of War

After just four months of filming, he is now being recast due to an injury, according to reports. 

Highlights
  • Ryan Hurst will reportedly be recast as Kratos in Amazon Prime Video’s God of War after suffering a serious on-set injury.
  • The actor tore his bicep during a stunt, forcing production to pause before the studio reportedly opted to recast the role.
  • Fans were divided over the decision, with some calling it unfair while others argued production delays would impact the entire cast and crew.

The decision stunned many fans, who believed it was “heartless” of the studios to rob Hurst of the opportunity for something beyond his control. 

“They couldn’t have waited for him to heal? It’s not like this needs to be rushed,” one netizen commented. 

RELATED:

    Filming for Amazon Prime’s God of War series was halted due to Ryan Hurst’s injury

    Lead actor Ryan Hurst at The Walking D**d premiere, facing showbiz reality after an on-set accident.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

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    In 2022, it was announced that Amazon Prime Video would adapt a live-action God of War series based on the PlayStation video game from Santa Monica Studio, with Ronald D. Moore, known for Star Trek and Outlander, as the showrunner. 

    The show would follow Kratos, the vengeful and tragic Spartan protagonist of the mythology-themed franchise, and his son Atreus, played by Callum Vinson, as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Laufey/Faye. 

    In January 2026, Ryan Hurst was revealed as the lead actor, playing the titular role of Kratos, also known as the “Ghost of Sparta.”

    Lead actor Ryan Hurst as Kratos with Atreus, illustrating the harsh reality of showbiz after an on-set accident.

    Image credits: Prime

    A social media post about lead actor Ryan Hurst facing brutal showbiz reality after an Amazon drop due to an on-set accident.

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    A social media post on the lead actor's brutal showbiz reality following an on-set accident and being dropped by Amazon.

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    Filming began in February 2026 in Vancouver and was expected to wrap in April 2027, with a plan to film two seasons back-to-back. 

    However, production was halted in early July and took a five-week hiatus after Hurst suffered a serious injury in June. 

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    Hurst previously voiced the Norse god Thor in the franchise’s 2022 video game God of War: Ragnarök, for which he received a BAFTA Award nomination. 

    He is also in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which opens on July 17, 2026. He plays Mentor, an old friend of Odysseus and a guide and protector of the latter’s son, Telemachus.  

    Ryan Hurst tore his bicep and had to undergo surgery

     

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    On July 16, 2026, Deadline reported that Hurst had torn his biceps on set while filming a stunt scene and required surgery. He is currently recovering.

    The studios have now decided to recast Hurst and look for a new actor to play Kratos, the outlet reported. It is not yet known who the potential contenders for the role are.

    According to their sources, the recovery period for Hurst was longer than the production schedule could accommodate, prompting the decision to recast. 

    Lead actor Ryan Hurst, long-haired and bearded, pondering showbiz reality after Amazon dropped him due to an on-set accident.

    Image credits: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

    Tweet about crew members and production jobs dependent on the lead actor recovery after a showbiz accident.

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    Tweet discussing a torn bicep injury recovery time for a lead actor after a showbiz accident.

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    According to the Cleveland Clinic, a torn bicep typically requires surgery and takes 4 to 6 months for full recovery, with success rates of more than 70%.

    By the time filming was halted, only four episodes had been completed, and they are now expected to be re-filmed with the new actor. Vinson’s growing age, who is 12, is also a critical factor. 

    The production team is set to begin prepping again in mid-August for a mid-October production start. 

    The rest of the cast includes Teresa Palmer as Sif, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

    Netizens debated over the studios’ “gut punch” decision to recast Ryan Hurst

    Lead actor selfie, showing his physique in a mirror after a major series on-set accident.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    This development comes as heartbreaking news for Hurst, who underwent extensive physical transformation for the role, putting on 40 pounds of muscle and filming physically demanding sequences up until his injury. 

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    Many thought it was unfair that the studios recast him so soon, especially since he was injured while filming the show. However, others pointed out that many livelihoods depend on the filming schedule, and an indefinite delay could seriously hurt the entire cast and crew. 

    “Imagine losing your place because of an injury; how easily people forget your good deeds,” one user said. 

    Lead actor talking, wearing a black T-shirt and glasses, discussing his Amazon series accident.

    Image credits: Funko/YouTube

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    Tweet suggesting Amazon dropped the lead actor from the major series due to performance, using the accident as an excuse.

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    A social media post about Amazon dropping a lead actor from a major series after an on-set accident.

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    “Sounds like a pretty serious accident or the studio execs are heartless,” a second user said. 

    “Literally hundreds of jobs are dependent on this production. You think crew members can just wait up to a year for him to recover?” one netizen responded. 

    “You have to consider the delay affecting the rest of the cast and crew, who would be out of work and unable to take on anything new while Ryan recovers,” wrote one more. 

    Some thought that the studios were taking the easy way out because they didn’t like Hurst’s performance

    Close-up of a serious male character with a beard and fur attire, relevant to Amazon dropping a lead actor.

    Image credits: Teaser Universe/YouTube

    “Something tells me they started filming with Ryan, and they immediately knew they chose the wrong person. Now they see a way out. They are taking it,” a netizen said. 

    God of War creator David Jaffe was not a huge fan of the casting either. 

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    In March 2026, after Amazon released the show’s first look featuring Hurst and Vinson, Jaffe called it “terrible” and said Kratos looked “dumb.” 

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    “A good actor is a good actor, and that’s all you need,” he said on his YouTube channel. “I’d much rather have a great actor who embodies the essence of the character and makes the character endearing or memorable or iconic than looks just like the person in the video game.”

    Nicole Kidman and Cameron Diaz are among the other actors who got recast due to an injury

    Hurst is not the first actor to be replaced because of an unfortunate injury. 

    Sean Young lost the role of Vicki Vale in Tim Burton’s Batman because of a fractured arm after falling from a horse during a training session. Kim Basinger replaced her. 

    “Could they have kept me on the show and shot around my arm? They probably could have,” Young said about the incident in a 2021 interview with The Daily Beast

     

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    Nicole Kidman faced a similar fate when she fell during a dance sequence and tore her knee cartilage while filming Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! 

    She also suffered three broken ribs during other scenes of the movie. 

    The injuries cost her the role of Meg Altman in David Fincher’s Panic Room — a role that ultimately went to Jodie Foster. 

    Cameron Diaz was cast as Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat, but had to drop out after breaking her wrist right before filming began. The injury made it nearly impossible for her to perform the martial arts stunts required for the role. 

    “They absolutely want this game coming out around the same window as Laufey,” wrote one user

    A social media post discussing production delays affecting cast and crew after a lead actor's on-set accident.

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    A social media post about the lead actor's recovery time affecting the child actor in a major series.

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    A tweet by KINGDUB expresses disappointment over Amazon dropping a lead actor from a major series after an on-set accident.

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    A tweet by The Loungeroom GM discusses the shame of Amazon dropping a lead actor and questions who will be recast as Kratos.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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