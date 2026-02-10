God Of War TV Series Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

A live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise God of War is finally moving forward at Amazon Prime Video.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio, the games primarily revolve around Kratos, a Spartan warrior who becomes the titular deity.

After several failed attempts at a movie, the television series is aiming to start filming later this year. Some of the major roles, including Kratos and his son, have already been cast, with the series adapting the Norse mythology-focused games.

With Ronald D. Moore as the showrunner, the series has already been greenlit for season 2.

Ryan Hurst will play Kratos, while Callum Vinson was cast as Atreus in the Norse era-focused adaptation of the best-selling games.

Here is every major update about the upcoming God of War series.

Does the God of War series have a release date?

Kratos from God of War holding an enchanted axe in a rugged outdoor setting, related to God of War TV series.

Image credits: Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War currently does not have a confirmed release, but is expected to arrive sometime in 2027.

The project was formally announced in December 2022, with The Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins attached as the showrunner.

Although writing had started in early 2024, Judkins reportedly exited the project in October that year. Ronald D. Moore, known for his work on shows such as Outlander and For All Mankind, was brought on board as the showrunner that same month.

By late 2025, pre-production had commenced in Vancouver, Canada, with filming expected to start in March 2026. Ahead of the first season premiere, the series has already been greenlit for a second installment.

The God of War cast has already found its Kratos and Atreus

Actor posing next to Kratos figure for God of War TV series cast and release date update.

Image credits: @primevideo

In January 2026, Ryan Hurst was cast as Kratos, having previously played Thor in the 2022 game God of War Ragnarök. His past credits include The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy.

More recently, child actor Callum Vinson, who has appeared in shows such as Chucky and Poker Face, has been cast to play Kratos’ ten-year-old son, Atreus. Actress Teresa Palmer and Icelandic-American actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson are set to portray Phoebe/Sif and Thor.

Young character from God of War TV series wearing fur with arrows on back, outdoors in a rustic setting.

Image credits: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The rest of the cast members confirmed so far include:

Max Parker as Heimdall

Mandy Patinkin as Odin

Alastair Duncan as Mimir

Jeff Gulka as Sindri

Danny Woodburn as Brok

God of War adaptation will explore the video game franchise’s modern era

Young actor at a premiere event, relevant to the God of War TV series cast and release date news.

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

The initial announcement confirmed that the series will adapt the video game franchise’s Norse mythology, which began with 2018’s God of War and continued with God of War Ragnarök.

Like the games, the series is expected to follow the adventures of father-son duo Kratos and Atreus. An official synopsis for the series presented in a press release reads:

“God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

God Of War logo with a red omega symbol, representing the TV series release date, cast, and updates.

Image credits: Sony Interactive Entertainment

In an interview with IGN, showrunner Moore explained why the series was adapting the Norse mythology era instead of the Greek mythology era games.

“I responded to the story of Kratos and his son, and then they set out on this epic journey in this world that was finely detailed and really interesting, and there’s a lot of combat and interesting monsters along the way,” he said.

Moore added that the show would also try to emulate the source material’s tone, describing it as an “epic journey” with a “heartfelt story.”

God of War will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.