God Of War TV Show Finally Casts Its Atreus, But Some Fans Aren’t Convinced

The upcoming God of War series is swiftly filling out its cast with actor Callum Vinson being the latest addition.

The child star will portray Atreus, the son of Kratos and an important character in the video game franchise’s modern era.

The announcement sent diehard fans into a frenzy as mixed reactions poured in on social media. Given the actor’s age and relatively little acting experience, many weren’t immediately convinced.

“Is he a good choice for this role?” one person asked on X.

Who is the God of War show’s Atreus actor Callum Vinson?

Young boy cast as Atreus in God of War TV show wears green jacket and white shirt, attending a formal event.

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

Introduced in 2018’s God of War, Atreus was voiced by Sunny Suljic in the video game series. For the live-action adaptation, Callum Vinson will take over the role, with his take described as “an accomplished archer,” who “yearns for his father’s approval.”

Vinson, who hails from Delaware, started his acting career with the 2021 Hallmark Channel movie Next Stop, Christmas. He then rose to prominence with his performance as Henry Collins in the horror drama series Chucky.

More recently, he appeared as Elijah Turner in the Natasha Lyonne-led Peacock mystery-comedy series Poker Face. In July 2025, Vinson was cast as young Jason Voorhees in the slasher series Crystal Lake, a prequel to the Friday the 13th (1980).

He will next appear in the third season of Netflix’s The Night Agent, which releases on February 19, 2026.

Fans respond to Callum Vinson’s casting in the God of War adaptation

Atreus from God of War video game, wearing fur armor and holding a bow in a mystical blue-lit cave scene.

Image credits: Sony Interactive Entertainment.

On X, fans praised Vinson’s casting as Atreus, with many feeling that casting a younger actor who can potentially grow into the role would benefit the adaptation.

“This casting actually hits,” one fan wrote.

Another noted, “He has that perfect balance of vulnerability and hidden intensity needed for Atreus.”

Child actor cast as Atreus in God of War TV show, with some fans expressing doubts about the casting choice.

Image credits: SyFy

However, some fans voiced concerns about the casting, pointing out that Vinson did not physically resemble Atreus, who is typically depicted with blue eyes in the source material.

One fan said, “I hope he has some sort of blue contacts or something cause Atreus has such blue eyes.”

“Where’s the blue eyes?” another asked.

Amazon’s God of War adaptation has already cast several major players

Kratos and Atreus from God of War video game, set in a snowy mountain environment, capturing fan reactions to casting.

Image credits: Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Despite the concerns, most fans are excited to see Vinson’s chemistry with Kratos actor Ryan Hurst, who originally played Thor in 2022’s God of War Ragnarök game.

Aside from the lead duo, actress Teresa Palmer has joined the cast as Phoebe/Sif. She is best known for movies such as I Am Number Four and The Fall Guy.

Icelandic-American actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, notable for his role as Mr. Drummond in the Apple TV sci-fi drama Severance, will be playing Thor.

Man with long hair and beard sitting in a cell under a sign, related to God of War TV show casting Atreus.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Television

Max Parker and Mandy Patinkin have been cast as Heimdall and Odin, respectively. Parker has appeared in Vampire Academy, while Patinkin is known for playing Saul Berenson in the spy thriller series Homeland.

Ronald D. Moore serves as the showrunner for the adaptation, which has already received a two-season order from Amazon. Pre-production is already underway in Vancouver, Canada, but the series currently does not have a confirmed release date.